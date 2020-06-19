Perfect Cranberry Cashew Fudge

Turn into a complete 'Christmas Tree Hugger' with this updated version of 'Yo Mamma's fudge.' The ultra smooth and creamy consistency of this fab fudge paired with the tart and tangy cherry-flavored dried cranberries and the tender crunch of the whole cashews makes this treat one more reason to leave the decorations up all year long. Merry Christmas all year long!

Recipe Summary

Ingredients

Directions

  • Line an 8-inch square pan with aluminum foil or waxed paper.

  • Combine marshmallow creme, sugar, evaporated milk, butter, and salt together in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Cook for exactly 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat; stir in milk chocolate chips and semisweet chocolate chips until chocolate is melted and mixture is smooth.

  • Fold cashews and dried cranberries into the chocolate mixture; stir in vanilla extract. Pour mixture into the prepared pan. Cool at room temperature or in the refrigerator until firm, 2 hours. Cut into 1-inch squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
248 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 36.3g; fat 11.8g; cholesterol 11.4mg; sodium 135.4mg. Full Nutrition
