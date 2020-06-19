What a creative idea for the Christmas daintie tray or to give away as gifts. As a daycare provider I am always looking for creative things for the kids to do too! :-) Many reviewers felt the taste and/or sweetness was lacking. I compared this recipe with my favourite peanut butter recipe and it was similar with the exception that my recipe also called for 1 cup brown sugar (I always loosely pack the brown sugar) and one more teaspoon of vanilla. So you could add these two extra items if you prefer a sweeter cookie! I personally find that this recipe with these added items made a nice cookie. I used mini chocolate chips for the eyes and the red M&M chocolate candies to make the reindeer Rudolph's. I would recommend that you bake your cookies for 8 - 10 minutes to start as mine only took 9 minutes to bake to a golden brown on the bottom. Using my small cookie scoop which measures a level tablespoon of cookie dough I was able to get about 6 dozen reindeer cookies from this recipe. The kids and I enjoyed making these cookies!!!