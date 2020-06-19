Reindeer Cookies
These reindeer cookies are really adorable! Children enjoy making and eating them. Add a red M&M® and make the Rudolph.
How far this recipe stretches really depends on how big you make the dough balls. For the first few batches, we used about 1/2 Tbs per ball. It worked just fine, but we realized we were going to have a ton of cookies (not that that's a bad thing!), so we moved up to a full Tbs per ball, which also worked great. Either way, the peanut butter cookie with pretzel is a winner!Read More
How far this recipe stretches really depends on how big you make the dough balls. For the first few batches, we used about 1/2 Tbs per ball. It worked just fine, but we realized we were going to have a ton of cookies (not that that's a bad thing!), so we moved up to a full Tbs per ball, which also worked great. Either way, the peanut butter cookie with pretzel is a winner!
What a creative idea for the Christmas daintie tray or to give away as gifts. As a daycare provider I am always looking for creative things for the kids to do too! :-) Many reviewers felt the taste and/or sweetness was lacking. I compared this recipe with my favourite peanut butter recipe and it was similar with the exception that my recipe also called for 1 cup brown sugar (I always loosely pack the brown sugar) and one more teaspoon of vanilla. So you could add these two extra items if you prefer a sweeter cookie! I personally find that this recipe with these added items made a nice cookie. I used mini chocolate chips for the eyes and the red M&M chocolate candies to make the reindeer Rudolph's. I would recommend that you bake your cookies for 8 - 10 minutes to start as mine only took 9 minutes to bake to a golden brown on the bottom. Using my small cookie scoop which measures a level tablespoon of cookie dough I was able to get about 6 dozen reindeer cookies from this recipe. The kids and I enjoyed making these cookies!!!
If you want to make another cute variation of reindeer, make some balls smaller & some a little larger then place on cookie sheet with larger oner one right next to smaller one. Press down on both at the same time with your hand & put pretzels at top of larger one & chips/brown m&ms for eyes. On smaller one, put the red m&ms for the noses. Sooooo cute!
Good cookies!
its not really bad at all i made it for my dad and he loved them i will absolutely keep this recipe ! :D
Came out awesome! Just be careful of what kind of cookie sheet you use- it changes how long they should be in the oven for. I used a Pizza stone and followed the recipes bake time and it came out great, but if you are using a cookie sheet bake 2 minutes less than recommended!
Forgot the eggs!! Still delicious :) a little fragile but happy.
These are adorable to serve and give over the holidays. I made them exactly as recipe states. No changes necessary.
These were really fun for my kids to help make. They're 3&5 and were able to totally decorate all of the cookies all by themselves. I just sorted everything out and put them in bowls for them. I used red m&m's for the nose, and choc chips for the eyes so they're like Rudolph. I'm not sure of the size balls that the author was making, we made pretty good sized cookies and made WAY more than 24- which is great when you have a ton of people to give to. As far as taste goes- they're alright. I've had better pb cookies. I used off brand pb so maybe that's why? And, at least for my oven, anything over 10-11 mins would be over-baking them. Overall, a fun cookie to make with your kids or grandkids!
We made these for a cookie exchange. We were not impressed with the flavor, for a peanut butter cookie it has a very subtle cookie flavor that's almost nonexistent. They looked awesome we'll just use a different cookie recipe for the next go round.
Great Christmas cookies big hit with co workers
My 7 year old and I loved making these. We read the reviews and added brown sugar so that seemed to do the trick. The kids didn't mind that they didn't have much flavor.
The dough was very easy to make and work with. Loved it! The girls had fun making them turn into reindeer. They are adorable! They make a large cookie and they did expand so space accordingly. You could probably make 48 and still have decent sized cookies.
It was pretty good and we put chocolate chips in the mix
I did not care for this recipe. The cookies were so dry. They look cute and I plan to use the idea with another cookie recipe I have.
Time consuming especially with a 2 year old who wants to help. But they were a huge hit!
This recipe makes atleast 3 x more than states. I followed recipe per directions and yielded 72 cookies. I chilled the dough and then scooped scant 1T, rolling into balls about the size of a Ping-Pong ball. Used parchment paper (ungreased) and flattened by hand, gently shaping into triangles and then pressing in the mini-pretzels, choc chip eyes and M&M noses. They were so cute and baked perfectly. The taste of the cookie was not very flavorful but I loved the look. Lots of fun to make! I'll hunt for a different dough recipe next time, keeping the same decorations.
If I could give this recipe a zero star I would. These cookies were "cute" but dry with zero flavor. Waste of time and money for the ingredients. Total disappointment.
I looked at the reviews before I made it. I’m certainly not a professional baker but, I saw it and it was so cute. Some reviews say they aren’t sweet and they aren’t. I say the suggestion for cooking time and sugar suggestions. I used brown sugar I forgot about 8 mins. In the first batch and I used a silver cookie sheets pan and a dark one. I cooked the cookies at the same time. The put time on at 15 mins and I turned to look the oven light on. I saw smoke I turned the oven off. Time wasn’t even done. Cookies in the dark cookies sheet pan was burnt. I was very disappointed. On the last batch to cook. I put the timer for 8 mins. Much better but, still not sweet. I was expecting these peanut butter cookies taste like a peanut butter cookies. Needs more sweetness to these. If anyone else like me that’s new too baking don’t use dark cookies sheet pan.
They are very cute and fun to make, but they are EXTREMELY DRY. I followed the recipe exactly and was disappointed in the dry taste.
So easy and such a crowd pleaser for my little ones. My kindergartner had a friend over today and we had a great playdate making these cookies...it's easy enough to have a 5 and 6 year old helping you out ;)
Very good and the kids loved it
Had fun making with my grand son.
I added one cup of brown sugar and extra vanilla. They turned out super cute. I also cooked them about 8 minutes.
I use refrigerated peanut butter cookie dough. It’s so much easier and quicker. They look just like those pictured and are so good.
These cookies were super-cute and the kids did have a great time making them. Ours came out dry and not very sweet. For us, they could have been a little tastier.
Turned out great! I did add half a loosely packed cup of brown sugar and an extra teaspoon of vanilla per reviews. Super cute!
my family loved them and they are the best cookies i made for the first time.
I liked the flavor, and they are really cute. However, my husband was not a fan of th taste. Not enough sugar.
They are cute but the pretzels don't add anything to the flavor. I have had peanut butter cookies with more flavor before. The fun part was eating the "mistakes" that the antlers broke off. They are a little hard to store as the chocolate chips are a little soft so the cookies are hard to stack.
It was a little more time consuming, but well worth it. Taste yummy.
Horribly dry! I'll find another peanut butter cookie recipe and make them with that. I should have read the reviews before making them.
Cute idea. The kids like the reindeer part. My 7 year old son helped assemble them and helped me eat some of the dough, m & m's and chocolate chips!. He had to bring a dozen cookies to a school Christmas program. Cookies we OK for peanut butter taste - a little cake-y. I suppose to keep the dough from spreading out during baking. I recommend adding chunky peanut butter and 1/2 cup to a cup of ground dry roasted peanuts, if you want to bring out the peanut flavor. Perhaps a little more sugar too - but then you run the risk of the cookies spreading out more. Overall, good recipe for kids and Christmas.
These came out perfect ! They we're unbelievably moist! Will definitely be making these again !!!
Super cute and fun to make with little kids. My daughter made these for Santa when she was 4 and loved them.
These look way better than they taste. Extremely DRY and crumbly!! I followed the recipe exactly and have never had cookies turn out this way. I think the recipe calls for too much flour, just from experience. Wish I had read the reviews first before wasting the time making them!
Easy and fun! The cookie comes out soft and stays soft and tasty.
New tradition!
Batter wasn't very sweet. Decorations are cute, but our family thought the recipe was not a keeper.
Cute idea. Unfortunately I had trouble with the antlers falling off. I ended up using chocolate covered pretzels and pressing them into the warm cookies.
i love making this recipe. its so cute. the only thing is don't get to close to the pan when you put the stuff on because i burned myself putting on a pretzel. otherwise its cute and fun for your kids to do. and people love how they look.
Fun recipe to do with kids. The recipe called for 24 balls, that would make the reindeer face way to big in proportion to the decoration. I ended up with 3 dozen cookies and the faces were still too big. The cookies tasted pretty good, it's flaky instead of soft and chewy, and not overly sweet. I used 2 1/2 cups of flour and half a cup of quick oats and 2 table spoons of ground flax seed for some texture.
Only had 1/2 cup butter, so I substituted peanut butter making the total amount of peanut butter I used 1 1/2 cups. The dough was dry and hard to roll into balls, the antlers kept falling off too. Made them with my kids, which was fun. They aren't bad tasting cookies, just need to figure out the antler thing.
Fun to do with the kids but word of warning, don’t use chocolate-covered pretzels!
These reindeer cookies are cute and tasty, look great on a tray of Christmas goodies. I also used a red M&M for a nose to make Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer. I got twice as many cookies as the recipe called for, 51!
These turned out super cute! I dressed them up with some red, green, and white Christmas sprinkles around the “antlers.” Next time I make these, I will add another 1/2 cup of sugar or sprinkle them before baking.
I've made these cookies before but couldn't find my recipe. They cookies are SO dry they taste terrible, didn't matter if I tried changing time or temp. Very disappointing. I've been baking for 45 years, so am not a novice.
Sweet but light-tasting, so adorable and easy to make!
added 1/4 cup more sugar and an extra tsp of vanilla...they're not bad, but not a whole lot of flavour
While the cookie is super cute, it does lack in flavor. It is lacking about a cup of sugar. The batter tasted great, but baked they were bland except for where the candy was. If you added about 3/4 cup brown sugar that might do the trick. I tried it with 3/4 cup white and 1/2 brown and it still wasn't sweet enough.
I rated them two stars because they actually look great. But they are dry, and they don't have much peanut butter flavor either. If you're making cookies for Santa, then these are cute.
So fun and so good! I did add the cup of brown sugar and extra tsp of vanilla per a previous comment ..excellent!
total fail, receipt is wrong, cookies are dry and tasteless. If you are going to try it don't get small or tiny pretzels, get mini or really tiny, small or tiny are too large. couldn't eat them, took forever to shape, looked horrible....
Cute and easy. However, I shaped in ovals and everything worked out great. The dough isn't sweet enough for my family and me. I may need to use another peanut butter recipe. I used Jiffy peanut butter not sure if maybe I should try another brand and add more sugar.
They were really good and crisp. All my friends enjoyed them!!
The cookie was a bit crumbly but they turned out very cool.
I wish I would have read reviews first. The cookie is super cute, but the cookie is seriously lacking. Not a good peanut butter cookie at all. Should have brown sugar as well. It has been a while since I made a peanut butter cookie so just went with it. But, when tasting I realized the
These were so much fun to make with my grandchildren! They also tasted good too!
Way too dry, 3 cups flour is too much. do not add more than 2 cups of flour. They aren't sweet at all. Please add 1/2 to 1 cup of brown sugar.
Totally awful cookie recipe! If I could guess, I’d say there’s way too much flour in it, it’s very unbalanced. I now have all the ingredients to finish these cookies and unusable dough. So annoyed.
