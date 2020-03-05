Easy Buckeye Bars

Rating: 4.44 stars
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

The traditional Ohio treat now made easier in bar form.

By BUCKEYEMJ

prep:
20 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 10x15-inch jelly roll pan
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Grease a 10x15-inch jelly roll pan.

  • Mix confectioners' sugar, peanut butter, margarine, brown sugar, and vanilla together in a bowl. Press peanut butter mixture into the prepared pan.

  • Melt chocolate chips in the top of a double boiler over simmering water, stirring frequently and scraping down the sides with a rubber spatula to avoid scorching.

  • Pour melted chocolate evenly over the peanut butter layer. Let buckeye bars cool completely before cutting into squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
295 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 30.6g; fat 18.8g; sodium 145.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (17)

magicallydelicious
Rating: 4 stars
01/23/2013
I took them to work and everyone loved them. They were very mushy and we had to stick them back in the fridge half way through the day though. I probably would go ahead and make actual buckeyes next time because they got a little messy but the flavor was good. Maybe a little more powdered sugar would have firmed them up. Read More
Helpful
(8)

Kickes
Rating: 1 stars
11/15/2013
Not a good version of this recipe. I had made these several years ago and was trying to find a recipe for "buckeye bars" that was similar to what I remember making in the past. The chocolate became brittle and cracked after refrigerating them. Looking back I remember having a little bit of butter mixed in with the chocolate so that they cut easier after being refrigerated. Look somewhere else for a recipe! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Dolly Cohoon
Rating: 5 stars
12/22/2014
This recipe just needed alil tweaking in my opinion........31/2 cups of sifted powered sugar and they came out perfect ! They set up nice and came out of the pan intact :-) I gave them a 5 star after i tweaked the recipe of course...... Read More
Helpful
(7)
CocoLoco
Rating: 4 stars
01/17/2017
This was much easier than normal buckeyes. I did use an extra cup of powdered sugar (like another recommended) to prevent stickiness of the peanutbutter and it worked well. They are good, but they don't have the same impact as the round buckeyes. If I am making just for me this is fine, but to take to a party the round balls are better. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
01/14/2018
I made exactly as written except I put it in a 9x9 square pan. I do not see how 12 oz. of chips would be enough to cover the larger pan. I also used white chocolate chips and the combination was divine. Read More
Faith Sheets
Rating: 5 stars
12/31/2019
Easy great quick recipe. I didn't have enough chocolate so I used white and dark chips. My boys love it. Read More
SIERRA FRAMPTON
Rating: 5 stars
12/10/2018
Gave them in my Christmas stockings at school and everyone on in my Health Tech loved them Read More
Tam Hawkins
Rating: 5 stars
03/23/2017
the family loves them Read More
Carol Brandenburg
Rating: 5 stars
08/13/2014
very very good..... more peanut buttery is leave out the brown sugar Read More
