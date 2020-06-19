Candied pecans are easy to make at home with just six ingredients and this simple recipe. They're the best combination of sweet and salty, with delicious crunch in every bite. Fill up small jars to give as holiday gifts or keep some for yourself to sprinkle over salads or serve to guests.
It was DELICIOUS! I changed some things, though. Instead of water, I used vanilla extract. I also lowered the sugar amount to 2/3 cup-- 1/3 being regular white sugar and the other 1/3 brown sugar. The first time I did this, I didn't lower the salt amount, and it tasted like a salty-sweet snack. They were delicious! This time, I'm lowering it to maybe half a teaspoon for a sweeter taste. You can't go wrong with this recipe! UPDATE: I lowered the salt to 1/4 tsp as recommended by some users, and I definitely recommend it.
The recipe and directions are overall great. I recommend either omitting the salt all together or decrease the amount to 1/4 teaspoon. An entire teaspoon makes this treat more salty than sweet. I also replaced the water with a teaspoon of vanilla. I never understood the use of water when you can replace it with flavor. And I still had plenty of wet mix to coat the pound of pecans.
I've made this recipe at least 10 times and I absolutely love it! People I've made them for can't get over how good they are! A friend told me they are WAY better than any candied nuts she's bought at stores/festivals, etc. For a pound of nuts, I only use 1/3 C of sugar as I don't believe in using much sugar in anything. They are PLENTY sweet with that amount! I also add a t. of vanilla extract to the wet mix! YUM!!!!! I've never tried walnuts but I am right now...they are currently baking. Will let you all know how it turns out!
As is, this recipe makes a delicious candied nut. There's no need to change anything -- the amount of sugar and salt are perfect. But if you want to kick it up a couple of notches, here are a few suggestions: - As mentioned before, replace the water with vanilla. - Add 1/2 teaspoon of cayenne pepper to the sugar/cinnamon mixture. The unexpected heat makes people go crazy for them! - After you mix the nuts in with the egg mixture, remove them from it using a slotted spoon and then toss them into the sugar mixture. All of the excess egg is not necessary. BTW, this recipe works with mixed nuts, as well, but pecans are best. Enjoy!
Out. Stand. Ing. Addictive and dangerous, as well. I followed the recipe to the letter, eschewing the addition of vanilla or playing around with the amount of sugar and salt. If you follow the recipe to letter, you will be elated with the results. Try it once as is, if you feel they're not insanely perfect, then I guess start making additions, subtractions or substitutions. I certainly won't . They're a perfect 10 and would make a very welcome gift for special occasions or the holidays. Helpful hint: to coat with sugar mixture, place sugar in a large plastic bag, add egg wash coated pecans and shake the bag to coat them. Each piece will come out evenly coated.
Everyone at work raves about how delicious these are! I double the batch using 2 pounds of pecans, 2 tsp of cinnamon and 2 egg whites, but then I make some changes: I replace the water with 2 tablespoons of vanilla, I also cut the sugar to 2/3 cup and only use 1.5 teaspoon of salt. My co-workers beg me to bring these in when we do our monthly pitch-in lunches.
Sooo good! I also reduced the sugar to 1/2 cup and they were lightly sweet and perfect for us! Will make them often, specially to add to couple spinach and goat cheese salads that we like from this site, mmmmm!
This is a great and simple recipe! I read all the reviews first to see what people did different, and I did them all plus my own twist. First I reduced the sugar to only 1/2 cup, and added honey! Replaced the water with vanilla, same amount of cinnamon, a dash of water,NO SALT but what I did different is instead of mixing the sugar mix separate i just added it in when the pecans were coated with the egg mix. Then to give it a good twist for the adults I added a cap full of whiskey and vodka. Such a great snack for everyone, naturally for children leave out the alcohol but still a great snack. Believe me by adding the alcohol gives it a different sweet taste, can't wait to do this again!
I've made this and it was delicious--an instant hit at a party. It's pretty effortless if you set an alarm every 15 minutes for an hour. Since the pre-packages pecans at my grocery store went by volume, not weight, I found "1 lb" to be unhelpful. I used 3.75 cups of pecans and it was perfect.
After reading many reviews, I noticed something... the egg whites! they really need to be frothed, I found this key. FROTH well, i did by hand and it really bonded everything together. No liquid left. I did add a 1/2 tsp of cayenne powder and was great! No you cant taste it, just adds a kick.I cut back on salt, but did like some in the flavor. I did half white and half brown and used vanilla instead of water. Great recipe! Thanks for posting
I just made this recipe and just ruined an entire pound of pecans. I made only slight changes, as suggested by other viewers, but the taste was not entirely the problem. From my experience, it was largely the duration of the baking that ruined the pecans. Not only did mine become WAY over cooked at the 45 minute mark after being stirred every 15 minutes, but they became unbelievably dry. From what I can sort of taste with my burnt batch is really not all that impressive. This is not a recipe I would use again.
I've been chopping the pecans up into little pieces and doing the recipe and then cool and put in quart jars to use on salads... I've also been experimenting with stevia instead of sugar with great results... Sometimes I freeze the little pieces on a cookie sheet and then put in the quart jars in freezer if I make more than I need. Great addition to salads or for a little sweet snack!
I did the recipe as is. Perhaps a little less salt then the recipe called for but other then that, I followed the recipe. I thought they came out great. I suppose you could use less sugar but I did not really think they were too sweet. I would do this again. My kids liked them too! They were great in the salad I made them for.
The reviews of other cooks were wonderfully helpful. I loved seeing about using less sugar. I wish I had made the association to use less salt as well. As an inexperienced cook, I would have loved to have seen a tip about lining the baking sheet with aluminum or some other advice to prevent the mess I had. Maybe I was supposed to remove the nuts immediately. Regardless, except for too much salty flavor, they tasted good. I will experiment again and do like someone else suggested-mix brown sugar with regular sugar.
I halved the recipe since I only had an 8 oz. bag of pecans. I used 1/4 cup of sugar and only 1/4 tsp. of salt since the nuts were already salted. I didn't mess with trying to cut the egg white in half and used the whole thing along with a splash of vanilla with the water before whisking the liquid mixture. These are delicious and I can't wait to use them in salads (if I don't eat them all first!).
Sweet, salty & crunchy, a perfect recipe. I did not have pecans so I used walnuts & lined the cookie sheet with parchment paper. A pound of nuts equals about 4 cups. Today I am using almonds & gifting these tasty treats to a lucky friend. Also chopped a few to use in a salad.
Love them, wished I've would've added full cup of sugar that recipe called for instead of lesser amount that i read on reviews. I'll know better next time cause I'll definitely be making these again. And the added vanilla was a nice touch next time i might try rum extract?
I tested three candied pecan recipes. They were all relatively simple, but this one was the least easy, but not bad. This recipe won for taste, texture and overall addictiveness by far! I did make one change each time I made it. The first time I used a mix of sugar and sugar substitute, that included turbinado sugar, brown sugar, and xylitol. The second time I simply mixed white and brown sugar. I love brown sugar recipes so I had to try. The egg white gave the nuts a great crispiness and ensured they were adequately coated. Personally, I liked the balance the salt provided and no one thought they tasted at all salty. One of the recipes I used (not this one) called for vanilla. It seemed to dilute and alter the sweet cinnamon nutty flavor. I really thought this recipe was perfect!
I've made these twice because they disappear so fast. They are fabulous with no adjustments. I did try a little variation with the second batch. I added some brown sugar in place of the white because I love brown sugar, and I made a half recipe and didn't measure the water or get exactly half of the egg white. They didn't turn out as good, and were stickier.
Really enjoyed this very easy to make recipe. A touch to sweet for me I followed the recipe the first time then remade it with 3/4 cup of sugar and added 1tsp of white pepper and another 1/2 tsp of salt to give it a little kick and balance that sweetness. With those changes it was the perfect candied pecan recipe for my family.
USE CLOVES for a nice twist! I doubled this recipe with the following changes: For TWO LBS: 1 cup of sugar (1/3 raw, 1/3 brown), went scant on t of salt and added 1/2 t of ground cloves. they came out perfect and so aromatic from the cloves. used 2 t of vanilla and 2 t of water along with 2 egg whites. plenty of coating for me, I want to be able to taste the nut too, not just a hard ball of sugar. thanks for all the suggestions in the reviews.
This is a great, easy recipe! I made these on a Saturday evening and they're almost gone (it's Tuesday early afternoon as I write this). I was going to give some to friends but there are only a few handfuls left!! I doubled the batch using 2 pounds of pecans. Since this was a double batch, I used 1 tablespoon vanilla and 1 tablespoon water instead of all water. Regarding the salt, I only used the one teaspoon as originally called for in the recipe for 1 pound of pecans. I would, however, double it next time like all of the other ingredients for a little saltier taste. It all comes down to personal preferences, though. Thank you, Alix, for this wonderful recipe that I will continue to make for years to come!!
My first try was with a spiced pecan recipe that ended up burnt. I tried this one since the temperature was dramatically dropped. I used recipe exactly except for the following: 1 TBS water and 1 TBS vanilla. I cooked them only 45 minutes since my pecans looked dry at that point and I was afraid to burn them again. My only fear is that I'll eat them all before Thanksgiving tomorrow! So good.
These are very tasty! They can be eaten on their own, or I chop them and put them on top of my zucchini bread and muffins. I made them originally for green salads but they were two cinnamon sweet and didn't go over well for that.
I made two batches. One as written and one where I reduced the sugar to 2/3 cup and used bourbon instead of water. We liked the bourbon flavor much better. Next time I will try brown sugar or on the grill with som hickory chips for smoke. This is a keeper.
I have made this recipe 4 times in the past two weeks. I have used pecans, walnuts and almonds. They all have turned out great. Our favorite are the pecans. As another reviewer suggested, we use vanilla instead of water and use brown sugar and white sugar. I double the batch with no problem and they never last more than a day. They are addicting!!
Hard to mess this simple recipe up at all. If they are done earlier than an hour, great, if not, then be patient, some ovens run hot, some cold! They are tasty and addictive. Eat them alone, or in salad, or with ice cream! Even friends who DON'T like candied anything, or nuts, eat them when I make them! GREAT!!!
I wanted a great topping for my sweet potato casserole, and I wanted it to be sweet, savory, and crunchy. I made a full recipe of the sugar mix and used half of it on 2/3 lb of pecans, then mixed the extra super with 1/3 cup of brown sugar and used it to candy some pre-cooked bacon as well. The bacon won't harden in the oven, but it will once it cools on parchment paper. Once everything cooled I chopped it up and mixed the bacon and pecans together. Everything is super delicious, and I'm pretty sure my sweet potatoes are going to steal the show at Thanksgiving!
I made a test batch using pecans, walnuts, and almonds. This is so good! Changes I made: I put half tbsp water/half tbsp vanilla (I think I might do all vanilla next time), I only used a pinch of salt, I add a smalllll amount of ground cloves and nutmeg. They only ended up cooking about 45 mins and then I felt they were done for my taste. Very delicious! However, I feel like this recipe worked the best with the pecans. And I might not add the cloves again, as even that small amount came through a lot (if you love the taste of cloves, add it!). This is what I'm making for christmas gifts this year! :)
AMAZING recipe. The entire family loved them, I did follow the suggestions and only used 1/3 cup of sugar, definitely a new family recipie ESPECIALLY for picky eaters. After about 30 mins I take it out and sprinkle cinnamon sugar on top just for some extra sweetness!!
So easy and turned out great... just like the expensive roasted nuts we buy at the mall and shows. The little bit of salt creates a buttery taste when the nuts get warm. The amount of sugar & cinnamon is perfect. You could probably use walnuts, almonds, cashews or a mixture of them.
I've made these as posted several times, they are great. I have also added a tsp of vanilla to the egg mixture and that turns out great as well...adjust salt/sugar to your personal taste and you won't be disappointed.
So simple and delicious! We aren't fans of cinnamon so we leave it out and add about 1/2 tsp more of salt. I use the extra fine himalayan salt so it disperses well. Really love this and have made several batches.
Very good and sweet I only rated it 4 stars because the 1 cup sugar calling made the pecans almost a little too sweet. I will probably try them again sometime except maybe with a half cup instead of a full cup very good snack as well though! If you have one, you have to have a few more!
I love it! They are not gummy as some recipes turn out. I normally salt nothing, adding only 1/3 of the salt called for in recipes when absolutely necessary. On this one it is important to add the salt. I do not fill the spoon to the top but near there! That is my only concession. It balances the sweet and spice. It is possible to retain the 'candied' aspect with 1/3 less sugar but I've found to reduce it further loses that sweetness and doesn't balance with the salt and spice. I have an old Wedgewood gas stove so my oven is about 250 degrees all year round. I just put them in and stir every so often. I noted from some reviews the need to suggest lining the baking sheet! I use foil to line my pans for almost every thing! Reduces clean up significantly. I bake cookies on parchment which is now available everywhere at reasonable prices. I made about 5 lbs of these for our Church Gift Faire and we let people sample the little fragments as many were unfamiliar with them. We sold them in little ziplock bags weighing 2 ounces. Naturally they sold out! I'm ready to start the ones for Christmas today!
Very tasty & easy recipe. Made a few alterations based on the experience of others. Used half the amount of sugar, substituted vanilla extract for water & used half pecans, half walnuts. So good on salads or just to much on as a snack, but beware, these are addictive!
Reduced the sugar to 1/3 cup per another reviewer's suggestion and kept the salt the same and nuts came out more savory than sweet. Will reduce salt as well next time and add some chili or cayenne for a kick. Keep stored in airtight container as nuts will quickly absorb moisture and lose their light crisp. Will be making as gifts for Christmas!
Um, these are amazing. Planded to give a bunch as a gift, but ended uplease eating half before we could get the rest wrapped. Planned to follow other reviewers' suggestions and switch vanilla for water, but had none as we have just moved to a new house. I did, however, have bourbon on hand (priorities). What a fantastic match. These bad boys taste great. Haled the salt as recommended, but left the sugar as is for a nice thicK coating. Crunchy.sweet.deliciousness.
I used the measurements called for, but after reading the reviews I was a bit nervous they would be too sweet. Since I'd already combined my dry ingredients, I added about 1/2 teaspoon more salt. They're certainly not healthier this way, but they're delicious! I also sprinkled some chinese 5 spice on about 1/4 cup of the nuts to try them that way and those were really good too. I'm excited to experiment with different seasonings to see what other combinations will taste like. YUM!
I've made these from other recipes and they did not turn out nearly as well as these did. That said, I was having an off day when I made this recipe and did not follow the directions as written but still they turned out great! I actually mixed up all of the ingredients (and added vanilla beans and a teeny bit of powdered cardomom and fresh ground nutmeg) and coated the nuts and it all worked out fine. Mine had more of a crystallized coating on them but it was crunchy and oh so divine! I made these to add to my chicken salad recipe but it's been really hard not to sit down in front of the tv and just eat the entire batch as a snack!
Made these for teacher appreciation week tonight and we must really appreciate these teachers because otherwise my family and would have eaten them all! Soooo good!!! I added a vanilla glaze in stripes because they reminded me of cinnamon buns so I figured, what the heck, lets guild the lily. I can't wait to get these out of my house or the teachers won't have many to munch! Thanks for the great recipe!
I made a batch of these, as is, with the addition of some vanilla for flavor. And I also made a different batch that was cooked on the stove top. Of the almost 20 people who tried them, they all agreed this was the favorite of the two. I WILL be making these again for Christmas. Thank you for the use of your recipe. I believe I will try some alterations for next time.
I've tried this recipe as is and then with a reduced amount of sugar. Frankly, I prefer the original recipe. Either way, it's easy to make and super delicious. A great little Christmas gift for friends and family.
I made these last night and they are amazing!! Usually I follow recipes exactly, but I was trying to find one that I saw a few days back and I couldn't, so I altered a bit to be closer to that. I used pumpkin pie spice instead of the cinnamon. YUM!! After reading the reviews, I used vanilla instead of water and I only used about 3/4 of the salt. Turned out amazing!! I made these for Thanksgiving (in two days) and I really hope I can stay out of them until then. They are just that good.
This recipe could not have been easier or more flexible!! You could add any spice you like. I used a mix of cinnamon, nutmeg, sea salt, and white pepper. In a lot of the reviews the amount of sugar was reduced, I didn't, because I used the full amount of sea salt. My family loves that salty sweet combination. Very happy with the results! This would be a great "no sweat" recipe to use for an economical, personal, from the heart edible gift. In these hard economical times my family and friends really appreciate yummy gifts!
Very easy to prepare and very good! I used half the sugar as others here have, and did a mix of brown sugar and turbinado raw sugar. I also added homemade vanilla (vanilla beans in Brandy) instead of water to the eggs. Wonderful!
Made this with pecans several times during the holidays and everyone asked for more! I used vanilla instead of water, 1/2 c white sugar, 1/2 c brown sugar instead of all white, tried sea salt this time. This is probably my 5th time making this recipe, but this time I’m using cashews. They are baking at this moment. I froth the egg white mix really well, mix in the nuts, then throw them in a zip top baggie with the dry ingredients. I pour them out on parchment lined baking sheet and it’s Easy Peasy. Wanted to try just few with cayenne, but did not have any. Will give it a try on next round!
Great recipe and very easy. Similar to others, I cut the salt to 1/4 t, doubled the cinnamon, reduced the sugar to 1/2 C (mix of white and brown), and replaced part of the water with 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract. Will definitely make again.
Fantastic! My changes: I use half water/half good (real) vanilla; I decrease the sugar to 3/4 cup and they're still "candied" enough; and I increase the cinnamon to 1 tablespoon (I generally triple the cinnamon in anything I make). Everyone I gift these to LOVE them.
I have made these many times and found that using 2/3 cup sugar is enough to be sweet but not candied. I also add 1 teaspoon vanilla to the frothy egg. Adding 1/2 teaspoon of cayenne pepper to the cinnamon/sugar mix gives the nuts a sweet bite in the beginning and a spicy bite at the end. So good.
These are great! Adjust the seasoning/sugar according to your taste. So much better than the premodern stuff bought in the stores. I made them to add to some Praline Pecan fudge that is totally nostalgic to my brothers and sisters (our great aunt made this for us every single year she was alive). I’m not thinking about adding additional nuts and giving them as part of my Christmas gifts next year.
I made this on Thanksgiving and it was a hit. My aunt who is picky loved them and could not keep her hands out of the dish. I did change a little. I added 2eggs, 2tablespoon of vanilla, no salt, 1/2 cup of sugar and a 1/2 cup of brown sugar. Will make again for Christmas!!!
I've made this recipe at least a dozen times, and my friends and family fight over it. I've found they're equally as good (in fact maybe better) with only a 1/4 cup of sugar... they're not quite as "candied", but they're still sweet and delicious and won't send you into a diabetic coma.
I followed other reviews and used 1 T. vanilla instead of water, reduced sugar to 1/2 c, decreased salt to 1/4 tsp, and added a dash of cayenne. Sooooo good--super sweet with just a hint of salt and spice. Not enough egg wash for a pound of pecans, though. I would double egg and vanilla next time and drain off the excess before tossing with the sugar mix. Spices would be easy to play with--maybe 1/4 tsp. each of ground cloves, nutmeg, and/or allspice in addition to the cinnamon. This is the recipe I've been looking for! :-)
This was my first time making any kind of candied nut. The recipe was super easy and didn't really take that long. I did change a few things. I subbed in Vanilla extract for the water and did not at the salt since my pecans had salt on them already.
I cut both sugar and salt in half, and we still couldn't stop eating these! Wonderful texture and flavour without being too sweet. I was wondering about them having too much cinnamon for the salad I used them in, but it worked out fine! The best part is that they are so easy to make, not being done on stovetop. I always burn them if I have to babysit them too closely. With these I just set the timer for 15 min turned them and then repeated until 1 hour was done. I even missed the 45 min "tossing" but they still turned out great. This will be my go-to candied pecan recipe from now on.
Made this low carb! Also, doubled the cinnamon and used 1 t vanilla in place of some of the water. I subbed the sugar with 1/4 cup packed brown sugar (about 53g carb and about 214cal) and 1/2 cup Splenda granulated (NOT the sugar blend, 12g carb, 48 cal). The pecans themselves (1 lb) have 3100 cal and 62g carbs. The other ingredients are negligible (ok, egg white is 17 cal). For a total of about 3380 cal and 127 carbs for the whole recipe. You'll have to do the math yourself to see a per serving count, cause you know it's hard to stop eating! But you definately are going to save on cals and carbs using the Splenda and it still tastes great. Everyone at work raved over these!
