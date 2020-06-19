Candied Pecans

Candied pecans are easy to make at home with just six ingredients and this simple recipe. They're the best combination of sweet and salty, with delicious crunch in every bite. Fill up small jars to give as holiday gifts or keep some for yourself to sprinkle over salads or serve to guests.

Recipe by Alix

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
10
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 250 degrees F (120 degrees C).

  • Mix sugar, cinnamon, and salt together in a small bowl.

  • Whisk egg white and water together in a large bowl until frothy. Toss pecans in the egg white mixture to coat. Slowly pour in sugar mixture and stir until pecans are evenly coated. Spread onto a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes. Stir pecans and rearrange into a single layer. Continue to cook, stirring every 10 to 15 minutes, until pecans are evenly browned, another 30 to 50 minutes.

Editor's Note:

Based on reviews, we've reduced the amount of sugar and salt in this recipe. The original recipe called for 1 cup white sugar and 1 teaspoon salt.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
342 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 13.2g; fat 32.7g; sodium 54.2mg. Full Nutrition
