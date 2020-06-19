Candied Pecans

I love it! They are not gummy as some recipes turn out. I normally salt nothing, adding only 1/3 of the salt called for in recipes when absolutely necessary. On this one it is important to add the salt. I do not fill the spoon to the top but near there! That is my only concession. It balances the sweet and spice. It is possible to retain the 'candied' aspect with 1/3 less sugar but I've found to reduce it further loses that sweetness and doesn't balance with the salt and spice. I have an old Wedgewood gas stove so my oven is about 250 degrees all year round. I just put them in and stir every so often. I noted from some reviews the need to suggest lining the baking sheet! I use foil to line my pans for almost every thing! Reduces clean up significantly. I bake cookies on parchment which is now available everywhere at reasonable prices. I made about 5 lbs of these for our Church Gift Faire and we let people sample the little fragments as many were unfamiliar with them. We sold them in little ziplock bags weighing 2 ounces. Naturally they sold out! I'm ready to start the ones for Christmas today!