Zuppa Di Pesce Fra Di Avolo

An Italian favorite, best with a nice red wine and Frank Sinatra playing in the background.

Recipe by Charles Anthony

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 3 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat; cook and stir sea scallops, shrimp, and calamari rings in the hot oil until scallops and calamari are opaque and shrimp are pink, about 5 minutes.

  • Bring a separate pot of water to a boil and add mussels and littleneck clams to the boiling water; cook until shells have opened, about 3 minutes. Remove shellfish and rinse with hot water.

  • Pour crushed tomatoes, water, 2 cans chopped clams, 1/4 cup olive oil, onion, red pepper flakes, garlic, oregano, parsley, and salt into a large pot and bring to a boil. Stir cooked scallops, shrimp, calamari, mussels in shells, and littleneck clams in shells into tomato mixture. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 1 hour.

  • About 10 minutes before serving, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil; cook the linguine at a boil until tender yet firm to the bite, about 10 minutes; drain and rinse pasta in hot water to prevent sticking. Serve seafood and sauce over pasta.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
775 calories; protein 72g; carbohydrates 80.5g; fat 17.2g; cholesterol 329.5mg; sodium 957.3mg. Full Nutrition
