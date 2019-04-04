Zuppa Di Pesce Fra Di Avolo
An Italian favorite, best with a nice red wine and Frank Sinatra playing in the background.
tried this recipie and wow!!!! thats all i can say. i couldnt believe i made something that tasted so so good. easy to make and delicious!!!!! nothing to tweak. make it exactly as it says! definately my favoriteRead More
Excellent recipe! Made this for 4, left out the scallops and littlenecks just because we didn't have any. Otherwise, we followed the recipe as written and it came out with great results. This is the kind of recipe that you can vary slightly to adapt to your needs and taste. We substituted the water with the juice of the chopped clams. This added to the flavor. Thanks for a great recipe. Will make again.
Used a pound of mussels, a pound of littlenecks, pound of shrimp, a pound and a half of calamari, and maybe ten scallops (weren't high quality so i didn't want that sharp taste to get in the dish). Doubled the garlic and spices because too tomato-y without it. Put a bay leaf in too. Also used fresh basil and garlic and oh my god did my house smell amazing. Warning: don't cook the shrimp and calamari together, calamari cooks much faster than shrimp and you will be left with overcooked calamari. Next time I will boil the shrimp and use the stock from that instead of the water. I cooked my clams and mussels before hand but according to my friend if i had just put them in there when it was boiling and closed the lid they would have opened right up....might have given a better flavor to the dish because I tasted the water from the boiling of the clams and mussels and it was briney-deliciousness. Overall it was great! Just tweet it to your families tastes. Made for a bunch of people and it was a hit!
This was an excellent dish.
This is a delicious and hearty dish . I served with an appetizer of chopped salad served in endive shoots.. Crusty sourdough and a great bottle Cabernet Sauvignon .
My husband had a taste for this so we to the store picked up a few things and we started cooking. We didn't have the calamari rings and we added a bit more garlic and a splash of wine when cooking the shrimp and scallops. We also had an Old Bay seasoning bag so we used that when cooking the clams and mussles. It was so good. Even the kids devoured it! We'll be making this again!
This was wonderful! Made it for a Christmas eve dish. I used meat from two small lobster tails as a treat and used a little less spice as I had guests that didn't like too much heat.I made one mistake which was using Cherrystone clams instead of little necks ( price was HORRIBLE!) Clams were tough as leather. BUT, ...I found a great bargain on mussels so we had more mussels in it which was fantastic!!
OMG. Just as good as our local restaurant. I halved the recipe, but kept the tomato sauce the same, to have enough to submerge all the seafood otherwise the mussels and clams kind of sat on top and didn't "simmer". Other than that, I wouldn't change a thing. My picky 15 year old daughter ate 3 helpings, then went back for more calamari. Delicious!!!
Using the frozen seafood medley from Costco makes this already delicious, easy recipe a snap to make and much more affordable. Yum!
Love this! Made this for Christmas Eve dinner last year and I think I will make it again this year. It was only 3 people so I cut everything in half. Delish!
Absolutely delicious. I did add a cup of white wine, used fresh parsley, and added fresh basil. I also topped with fresh basil and served with lemon wedges.
Just made this recipe for the 1st time. It was outstanding. I made a smaller batch so I cut everything in have. I purchased a seafood mix that had all of the seafood ingredients listed and it turned out perfectly. I will make it again.
Easy recipe and well received by those who are it. This one is a keeper and going into the rotation.
Delicious! Easy to make and so good, maybe even better the next day as leftovers. Feed party of 10 and still had a lot remaining. Next time will use less mussels but will definitely make again!
Just a bit tomatoie for me. Next time less tomato and add clam juice.......Bon Appetito
