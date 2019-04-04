Zuppa Di Pesce Fra Di Avolo

Used a pound of mussels, a pound of littlenecks, pound of shrimp, a pound and a half of calamari, and maybe ten scallops (weren't high quality so i didn't want that sharp taste to get in the dish). Doubled the garlic and spices because too tomato-y without it. Put a bay leaf in too. Also used fresh basil and garlic and oh my god did my house smell amazing. Warning: don't cook the shrimp and calamari together, calamari cooks much faster than shrimp and you will be left with overcooked calamari. Next time I will boil the shrimp and use the stock from that instead of the water. I cooked my clams and mussels before hand but according to my friend if i had just put them in there when it was boiling and closed the lid they would have opened right up....might have given a better flavor to the dish because I tasted the water from the boiling of the clams and mussels and it was briney-deliciousness. Overall it was great! Just tweet it to your families tastes. Made for a bunch of people and it was a hit!