Meyer Lemon Martini

Meyer lemons, a cross between a lemon and an orange, have a sweeter, less acidic flavor than the more common lemon. If you have to use a regular lemon, add a little extra sugar to taste. For the ultimate martini, use good quality vodka and orange liqueur. I should have named this the 'come to mama' martini!
Two teaspoons of simple syrup can be used to sweeten the martini instead of the sugar and water. To make 1 and 1/2 cups simple syrup, bring 1 cup white sugar and 1 cup water to a boil until sugar is melted. After cooling the syrup, store it in the fridge. It will keep several weeks.
With a bumper crop or meyer lemons, I was so pleased to find this little gem. I did only use one shot of vodka cuz I am a whimp when it comes to octane :)Delicious!!!! Hmmmmm.....maybe I should give away all those lemons LOL
I bought a bag of Meyer lemons with this recipe in mind! I am a Grand Marnier lover, so I used that for the orange-flavored liqueur. This little citrus gem has the perfect balance of sweet to tart. This will definitely be treat throughout the week at cocktail hour! Thanks, cookin'mama!
Oh My Golly. Recently living on the beautiful East Coast of Florida and having Meyer Lemon Trees very available, I have been squeezing and freezing Meyer Lemon juice ice cubes. A perfect drink is 2 cubes of juice with 2 teas sugar and 2 teas water. Micro for just a few seconds. Add to ice filled cocktail shaker along with the Vodka and Orange Liquor and shake. Swirl your Martini glass in sugar, pour the martini liquid into glass and garnish with lemon rind. Just plain YUM!!
I made a simple syrup ahead of time (boiled 1 cup sugar with 1 cup water) and at mixing time did 2 oz each Meyer lemon juice (I had squeezed all ahead of time) and vodka and 1 oz each simple syrup and Cointreau. Rave reviews all around!
Yummy! I'm not much of a martini-lover, but do love Meyer lemon, so I thought I'd give it a try. It's very strong, but has an excellent flavor. Had to run to the computer and type this review before I finished the first glass, because I knew I wouldn't be able to after finishing the drink! Good and strong!
This martini is so good. We have made this drink a few times. You have to use Meyer lemons for it to turn out right. Followed the recipe but made some simple sugar with organic sugar and water ahead of time. Also have made it with Grand Marnier when we were out of Cointreau.
This made my Saturday night! less tart than a lemon martini, the orange liquor (used Grand Marnier because that's what we had ) gave it a very pleasant citrus taste. Easy to make ahead, chill and then shake with ice, perfect for a cocktail before dinner with friends...remember those days?! Its a keeper.
