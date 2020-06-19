Meyer Lemon Martini

Meyer lemons, a cross between a lemon and an orange, have a sweeter, less acidic flavor than the more common lemon. If you have to use a regular lemon, add a little extra sugar to taste. For the ultimate martini, use good quality vodka and orange liqueur. I should have named this the 'come to mama' martini!

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 martini
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine 2 teaspoons sugar and warm water in a cocktail shaker; stir to dissolve sugar. Pour Meyer lemon juice, lemon peels, vodka, and orange liqueur into the shaker; add ice. Cover and shake vigorously.

  • Remove a lemon peel from the shaker and wipe the rim of a martini glass with the peel. Dip the rim of the glass in 1 teaspoon sugar, or as needed. Strain martini into prepared glass.

Cook's Note:

Two teaspoons of simple syrup can be used to sweeten the martini instead of the sugar and water. To make 1 and 1/2 cups simple syrup, bring 1 cup white sugar and 1 cup water to a boil until sugar is melted. After cooling the syrup, store it in the fridge. It will keep several weeks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
298 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 36.8g; fat 0.4g; sodium 5.7mg. Full Nutrition
