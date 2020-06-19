Dill Pickle Martini
Surprisingly good!
Surprisingly good!
I agree, surprisingly delicious! If you love pickles, you will love this drink. When I shared this with followers there was some negativity, but this is not that far off from the dirty martini. Definitely garnish with a couple pickle slices. :) I used home canned pickle slices. Will definitely have it again! My motto: Don't knock it til you've tried it.Read More
This was so gross, that neither me or my husband could drink it...what a waste of good vodka.Read More
I agree, surprisingly delicious! If you love pickles, you will love this drink. When I shared this with followers there was some negativity, but this is not that far off from the dirty martini. Definitely garnish with a couple pickle slices. :) I used home canned pickle slices. Will definitely have it again! My motto: Don't knock it til you've tried it.
Yum. Delicious. I love pickles so this was a big hit for me.
This was so gross, that neither me or my husband could drink it...what a waste of good vodka.
i guess the key here is of course the dill pickle juice, i tried both ways with actual pickle juice from a nice home made preserve pickles and the one you just buy from your local liquor store, let me tell in my personal experience, the formal was awesome but the latter i couldn't drink it was really salty and just lacked the nice flavor, so i guess try it both ways then decide.
Absolutely delicious!!!! CINDY_V, You must of made it with your eyes closed or somthing because its so good!!! Try again...
As others have stated, the success of this depends on the pickle juice yo use. I've used Claussen whole pickles/juice with the most success. Steer clear of any of the green colored pickle juices as they are just not right for this drink. I also make sure to put a couple of the pickle rounds in the bottom of the glass as well.
Lovin it! so good and yummy...if you love pickles it is a easy drink and no mess! yum yum
As I was saying. I followed the recipe to the T. I loved it as is. I have a few suggestions. 1. If you do not “love” (and I do mean “love”) pickle juice, do not make this drink. 2. Use a good quality vodka. It is a martini mind you. Bottom shelf/Plastic bottle vodka and pickle juice will hurt. I used Ciroc. Next time, I will use Grey Goose. I think that would be perfect. 3. If you are a light weight when it comes to vodka, decrease the ratio of pickle juice to vodka. Instead of 1 to 4, try 1 to 2. Otherwise, enjoy!
I love this. Best martini ever.
This drank is the bomb!
Move over dirty martini! I love a good, ice cold, dirty martini. I am also obsessed with bloody Mary's (extra pickle juice). So when I saw this I had to try it....and it's amazing. Like another reviewer suggested, I used Claussen pickles and juice, which I think makes this delicious and not too salty. Measurements are perfect. Also, if you're not a huge fan of pickles, you probably shouldn't try it. Thank you for the recipe! I wish I would've thought of it! Cheers!
I made homemade pickles and loved the brine so much that I couldn't bear to throw it out. Happy to have found this way to use it! Rule of thumb: If you like the pickle juice you are using enough to drink it, you will likely enjoy this recipe.
Two things I love, how did I only find out about this now?
Let me say that I love pickles. I drink the juice out of the jar. I will put pickles on everything. I was very curious about this Martini as I love a good extra dry and dirty martini. This was awful. I didn’t want to waste the vodka so I did drink it all but it was the worst martini ever and will never be made again. It’s an A effort on a new twist for a martini but def not a good combo.
My friends and I LOVED this recipe!
It’s good. Not sure I’ll have a second one, but I’m glad I tried it.
This is great for an occasional twist to happy hour. I added pepperocinis.
Add more pickle juice!
This would be good with more pickle juice I’ll have to play with it a little more, does have the potential to very yummy especially for some one like me that loves pickle juice!!!
Move over dirty martini! I love a good, ice cold, dirty martini. I am also obsessed with bloody Mary's (extra pickle juice). So when I saw this I had to try it....and it's amazing. Like another reviewer suggested, I used Claussen pickles and juice, which I think makes this delicious and not too salty. Measurements are perfect. Also, if you're not a huge fan of pickles, you probably shouldn't try it. Thank you for the recipe! I wish I would've thought of it! Cheers!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections