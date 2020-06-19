Dill Pickle Martini

21 Ratings
  • 5 13
  • 4 3
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

Surprisingly good!

By SC949

Recipe Summary

total:
5 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 cocktails
Ingredients

2
Directions

  • Pour ice into a cocktail shaker; pour dill pickle juice and vodka over the ice. Cover the shaker and shake vigorously for about 20 seconds; strain into martini glasses. Garnish each cocktail with a dill pickle spear.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
146 calories; carbohydrates 0.3g; sodium 90.4mg. Full Nutrition
