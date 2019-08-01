Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate

Rich and creamy pumpkin spice hot chocolate is a great treat for a fall day, quiet evening, or to share with friends and family!

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 drinks
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk milk, cream, chocolate chips, and cocoa powder together in a saucepan over medium heat until chocolate chips are melted and hot chocolate is smooth, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spice until fully incorporated.

  • Pour hot chocolate into 2 mugs. Top with whipped cream; sprinkle cinnamon and nutmeg over whipped cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
294 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 19.5g; fat 24.2g; cholesterol 64.9mg; sodium 52.6mg. Full Nutrition
