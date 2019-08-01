Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate
Rich and creamy pumpkin spice hot chocolate is a great treat for a fall day, quiet evening, or to share with friends and family!
Rich and creamy pumpkin spice hot chocolate is a great treat for a fall day, quiet evening, or to share with friends and family!
I wanted to make this into a Pumpkin Spice Mocha--what I did was use coffee in place of the whipping cream. I also topped it with Cool Whip. Good but could use more pumpkin flavor. I'll try this again tomorrow but increase the amount of pumpkin puree by a couple tablespoons and re-review.Read More
It was a little bit too much chocolate. Otherwise the recipe was good and we liked the whipped cream and the nutmeg on the top.Read More
I wanted to make this into a Pumpkin Spice Mocha--what I did was use coffee in place of the whipping cream. I also topped it with Cool Whip. Good but could use more pumpkin flavor. I'll try this again tomorrow but increase the amount of pumpkin puree by a couple tablespoons and re-review.
I made this yesterday, and it is actually pretty good. I made a 1/2 recipe and just microwaved the ingredients. I realized too late, that I accidentally tripled the pumpkin spice but it didn't seem to be a problem. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly. I even added the optional topping of whipped cream, cinnamon, and nutmeg. I couldn't really taste the pumpkin puree, after I added it, being such a small amount. The taste is good, just it's kind of sweet for my tastes. However, I can see anyone that likes these flavors to enjoy this.
I enjoyed this recipe but I did double the pumpkin. Will make again.
Oh my! This is sooooo good. I used a whole, heaping tablespoon of homemade pumpkin purée from kuri pumpkins. I also used dark chocolate and homemade whipped cream. I then proceeded to pour it in one cup and drink it all myself. I ain’t sharin’ this with anyone. This drink will turn you into the Grinch who stole the hot chocolate. Thank you for this recipe.
Mmmmm…….Chocolate Ganache in a glass! If you like ganache, you will LOVE this hot chocolate! It's very rich and perfect for a special occasion. I honestly can’t say that I could taste the pumpkin, but the spice is definitely there and pairs nicely with the chocolate.
LOVED this! I used evaporated skim milk instead of heavy whipping cream, so good! I might try adding more pumpkin puree to make the pumpkin taste stronger.
Love this! I am a pumpkin spice addict so I added 2 1/2 teaspoons of pumpkin puree instead of 1 1/2. Other than that, it was absolutely delicious.
It was a little bit too much chocolate. Otherwise the recipe was good and we liked the whipped cream and the nutmeg on the top.
I think you could have added more chocolate and put less chocolate. We put whip cream to add more taste and ground cinnamon.
Thank you very much for posting this recipe. I can`t believe the pumpkin/chocolate combination is so good. This hot chocolate is just fabulous. I have never thought it has pumpkin in it.
Very good, but it is a little on the sweet side - and thats coming from a person who loves his sweets! Will be making again.
Super yum!!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections