Mom's New Years Pig's Feet

This is a recipe for trotters passed down over time in my family. This was made every New Year's Eve to bring in the new year. A relatively inexpensive African-American dish. Very delicious! Serve with homemade potato salad, Southern style greens and candied yams and cornbread. It is even better the next day, and it freezes well. Serve sprinkled with a little more vinegar or hot sauce to taste.
Excellent... I added peeled potatoes and sliced jalapenos. Definitely making again!
02/16/2016
I made this 3 days ago. It was so tasty and so easy. I had about 40 pieces so I had to adjust the seasoning and vinegar. Cooked for 2 hours The only thing I would do differently is add table salt. We ate with and without hot sauce. Thank you for the recipe. I am not a good cook, so I appreciate when things turn out right.
