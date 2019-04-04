Mom's New Years Pig's Feet

4.7
32 Ratings
  • 5 26
  • 4 5
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This is a recipe for trotters passed down over time in my family. This was made every New Year's Eve to bring in the new year. A relatively inexpensive African-American dish. Very delicious! Serve with homemade potato salad, Southern style greens and candied yams and cornbread. It is even better the next day, and it freezes well. Serve sprinkled with a little more vinegar or hot sauce to taste.

Recipe by Gabbi Jordan

Gallery
8 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Thoroughly wash pig feet in cold water and place into a large pot or Dutch oven. Add celery, onion, vinegar, red pepper flakes, seasoned salt, garlic, black pepper, and bay leaves to the feet; pour in water to cover.

  • Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, and simmer until meat is tender and falling off the bones, about 2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
459 calories; protein 39g; carbohydrates 14.9g; fat 27.9g; cholesterol 177.9mg; sodium 1629.1mg. Full Nutrition
