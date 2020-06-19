Light or Dark Brown Sugar

Making your own brown sugar is so simple and easy and it tastes exactly like store-bought! You'll never run out of brown sugar if you keep two simple ingredients on hand: white granulated sugar and molasses. The recipe ingredients are for light brown sugar. For dark brown sugar, see the cook's note. To keep it moist, put a slice of bread into the storage container.
I found myself unexpectedly running low on brown sugar after a failed BBQ sauce attempt and, thankfully, remembered I'd just saved this *recipe*. I'd give this 5 stars, however, the preparation method did NOT work for me, it merely made our counters/floors a sticky mess and made me cranky. After the THIRD bowl change/hand mixer attempt, I decided to use my mini food processor and that was CLUTCH. It made short work of this, w/no mess, and gave me the results I desired. I'm still not sure what differentiates between light/dark? I made as written and the result was LIGHT, so if you're looking for dark, perhaps start w/doubling the molasses and go from there. THANKS for the save, JillH!
I will never buy Brown or Dark sugar from a store ever again this is a awesome recipe I am so glad I found this easy to make and store I feel if you store it over night the flavors develop better just to let you know but if you need it it is good to use right after you make at love this recipe truly do and thank you JillH for sharing this with us
For those not willing to drag out the mixer, put the sugar in a microwave safe bowl and put the molasses on top. Microwave it for 5-10 seconds and mix with a spoon. I microwaved it twice and it mixed in easy
I will never buy prepared brown sugar again. This has such a robust and complex flavor and texture, you realize that the quality of your ingredients is key to your recipe. I made this using 1 cup white sugar and 1 cup raw cane sugar. I made a light batch and a dark batch. I have since used them in two separate recipes and found that the flavor is remarkable. Try this!! Thank you for the recipe.
I love this! Brown sugar is ridiculously expensive. This is such a great and inexpensive way to make and it's fresh every time! I found that using two of my high heat heavy duty cooking spatulas and pressing the sugar and molasses together did a fine job and I was done in less than 5 min. It did a but of muscle/elbow grease... but it worked out great! Thanks so much
I am really pleased with the results. I think how dark it is depends on the type of Molasses. I got a med/dark sugar mix using 1 c sugar to 1 tbsp molasses, then added a bit more sugar, mixing it gently with a small whisk. My mixer would send it every everywhere as one reviewer mentioned. Brown sugar is crossed off my grocery list now.
Very useful! I'll never buy dark or light brown sugar again. Made it up in minutes and most importantly, you can control the amount of "dark" or "light" you want allowing you another avenue for creativity in your cooking.
This was wonderful as I forgot to buy some at the store! The hand mixer was a little frustrating to use so I gave up and just used my fingers. Finally got it all mixed up in a few minutes and stored the rest in a mason jar. This will be unbelievably more convenient!
I've used this recipe a few times and have found it works really well in the food processor. I put in 2 cups of organic sugar and while the machine is running slowly drizzle in the molasses. I just keep going until it's the color I want. My super picky daughter didn't notice a difference when I put it on her hot cereal. Now she loves to help me make it! I get the large bags of organic sugar at my wholesaler. It seems to be a bit coarser than store bought sugar. This any recipe I've used this sugar in has turned out just as good as always, if not better. I probably will never buy brown sugar again.
Thanks!! I make it this way all the time now! You definitely have to use the spill guard on a Kitchenaid stand mixer or it really does go everywhere. However, it doesn't fully incorporate. It still turns out really well though!
I've made my own for years... I put the paddle on my Kitchenaid, raise the bowl then add a Kilo of sugar, start it on low and pour the molasses in till I like the colour, maybe 1/5th Cup or so... I use organic molasses in this as I've found it's much stronger so don't need so much and hopefully healthier as molasses is a byproduct. Keep it in a big mason jar, I like it because it never dries out like bag bought brown sugar... and it's still cheaper even if I use the organic molasses.
Will make it again. Very pleased with the results.
I'll never buy brown sugar again! It's December 23rd and I realized I was out of brown sugar for the chocolate chip cookies I was making. Stores are closed for the night. I mentally berated myself for forgetting to pick some up and went on to making ginger snaps. Then light bulb moment! I have sugar and molasses! That's basically what's in brown sugar, right?? I start googling recipes and find this one. It's perfect. I had scrapings of store bought brown sugar in the container I keep it in so I could do a taste test to compare. Tastes the same but fresher. You've saved my butt!
I just made the recipe exactly as the recipe instructed and based on reviews. I used a deep bowl with my mixer (don't own a processor) then I used my hands to finish mixing to make sure the molasses was thoroughly combined without lumps. My only concern is the color. I prefer dark brown sugar. I did the original recipe and added more molasses for color but the finished product is more Orange than brown. I felt uncomfortable adding more molasses as I didn't want the sugar to be strictly molasses smelling/tasting.
I put several cups of white sugar and the corresponding amount of molasses ( 2-3 tabs per cup sugar) in the bowl of my Kitchen Aid mixer and after turning it on low I left for about 10-15 minutes. I returned to find it blended well. I place mine in zip lock bags and roll them up. Generally I make 6-10 cups at
I needed brown sugar for my German Chocolate cake frosting and didn't have any on hand but I remembered that brown sugar was made from granulated sugar and molasses so I used this recipe to make it. I will give another review once I make the icing (in the morning 1.2.2022). Stay tuned.
Used 1 tbsp. of molasses to 1 cup of sugar for light brown sugar. I put the sugar in a deep bowl and drizzled the molasses over it. Stirred and mashed the sugar and molasses together until it was mixed well and the correct color. Spray your measuring spoon with non-stick spray before measuring the molasses. It will slide right off the spoon. No more store bought brown sugar for me! Thanks for the recipe!
Found myself out of brown sugar for a s’mores recipe. And literally googled how to make brown sugar. I didn’t realize how easy it was to do and I already had molasses on hand and white sugar. I love all recipes!!
I've been making this for the past 2 months ... I use my small kitchen-aid food processor if i'm only making a cup and my larger processor for making more... its easy peasy .. thanks for sharing this :)
I barely use brown sugar and when i do need it, I don't have it but this has saved me on v having to buy it from the store and then later having to give it away because I didn't use it enough. I can now make it whenever I need it. I would give a 5 star but the method didn't work for me, the mixer just made it go all over the place so I had to whisk it myself to save my time from having to clean thst sticky mess. Other than that, thank you!
didn't need any changes and I plan to make it again as often as I have to. thanks for the tip
There will never be a need to spend extra $ again. Although this recipe is basic and also listed on Wikipedia - among many other sites, it's tried & true. If I would have known it was this easy, I would have been making this all along.
I've always wanted to make my own brown sugar and this was so simple! I'm not sure what the difference is in types of molasses, so I just used the fancy molasses I had. Worked like a charm. I only used a fork for mixing, took a few minutes to combine it.
This is certainly a five star recipe in our household. While the recipe is perfect as is, it is also easily adjusted to suit your darkness preferences. Such a fantastic addition to the recipe collection.
