Light or Dark Brown Sugar

Making your own brown sugar is so simple and easy and it tastes exactly like store-bought! You'll never run out of brown sugar if you keep two simple ingredients on hand: white granulated sugar and molasses. The recipe ingredients are for light brown sugar. For dark brown sugar, see the cook's note. To keep it moist, put a slice of bread into the storage container.

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 cup brown sugar
16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

  • Combine sugar and molasses in a mixing bowl. Use an electric mixer on medium speed, mixing until molasses is completely incorporated.

  • Store in an airtight container.

To make dark brown sugar, follow recipe instructions, but increase molasses to 2 tablespoons.

The 16 servings equals 16 tablespoons, which is the equivalent of 1 cup. Should you need only 1/2 cup, reduce the recipe's serving size to 8.

Per Serving:
52 calories; carbohydrates 13.4g; sodium 0.5mg. Full Nutrition
