Berry Mallow Yam Bake

Rating: 5 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Our family always make this dish during the holidays. My sister-in-law brought it into the family! If you want, sprinkle 1 1/2 cups miniature marshmallows and bake until lightly browned.

By Melchizedek

test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Toss yams and cranberries together in a bowl. Mix flour, brown sugar, oatmeal, margarine, and cinnamon together in a separate bowl. Add about half the oat mixture to the yam mixture; toss to combine and spread into a 1 1/2-quart casserole dish. Sprinkle remaining oat mixture over the casserole.

  • Bake in preheated oven until lightly browned, about 35 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
217 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 38.4g; fat 6.5g; sodium 121mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Most helpful positive review

Denise Risler
Rating: 5 stars
11/18/2018
This is such a easy recipe and so tasty I made it and everyone who tried it loved it Read More
Reviews:
Magicken
Rating: 5 stars
12/19/2015
This is really a delicious way to use canned yams. Had a couple of cans in the pantry and didn't want to just do the typical yams with marshmallows. My wife doesn't like yams or sweet potatoes - but she LOVED this! The only thing I added was some miniature gingerbread flavored marshmallows on top. All the many flavors and textures of this dish is just amazing! Read More
KIRSTENNELL
Rating: 5 stars
12/02/2015
It is an outstanding blend of tart and sweet. I make this several times during the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons and it is always well-received! Read More
Juliette
Rating: 5 stars
12/16/2013
This a better looking and tastier twist. It's almost like a yam/cranberry crisp. It looks festive and doesn't have. The uber sweet taste that is associated with the yam mallow side dish. Great for thanksgiving. Great for Christmas. I did not measure my marshmallow. I believe I used a handful or two in the photo. Read More
Rhonda Ryan
Rating: 5 stars
12/24/2012
If you are wanting to have something different then the traditional yams with marshmallows this is the recipe to try....my three year old who is a picky eater even ate it all and then asked for more!!!! Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022