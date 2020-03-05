Berry Mallow Yam Bake
Servings Per Recipe: 10
Calories: 217.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 2.1g 4 %
carbohydrates: 38.4g 12 %
dietary fiber: 3.7g 15 %
sugars: 24.5g
fat: 6.5g 10 %
saturated fat: 1.1g 6 %
vitamin a iu: 6745.5IU 135 %
niacin equivalents: 2mg 15 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 8 %
vitamin c: 11.4mg 19 %
folate: 29.1mcg 7 %
calcium: 42.8mg 4 %
iron: 2.3mg 13 %
magnesium: 20.3mg 7 %
potassium: 211.3mg 6 %
sodium: 121mg 5 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 15 %
calories from fat: 58.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved