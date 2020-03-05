Ponzu Chicken Sandwich

Rating: 4.63 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is no ordinary chicken sandwich! Chicken breasts are marinated in ponzu sauce, pineapple juice, garlic, ginger, and herbs, then cooked together with onion, peppers, and cabbage, loaded into hoagie rolls, and topped with Swiss cheese.

prep:
30 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
4 sandwiches
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 500 degrees F (260 degrees C).

  • Combine ponzu sauce, 1 cup cilantro, pineapple juice, mint leaves, garlic, fresh ginger, sesame oil, chili oil, and brown sugar together in a large bowl. Add chicken and toss to coat.

  • Remove chicken from ponzu sauce mixture, reserving marinade. Heat large pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add chicken and cook, stirring frequently, until browned, about 5 minutes. Stir in olive oil, onion, red bell pepper, jalapeno pepper, salt, and black pepper. Cook and stir until onion has softened and turned translucent, about 5 minutes.

  • Pour reserved marinade into chicken mixture and bring to a boil. Stir in cabbage and cook until slightly wilted, 4 to 5 minutes.

  • Using a slotted spoon, transfer chicken mixture into toasted hoagie buns and top each sandwich with 3 slices Swiss cheese.

  • Place sandwiches onto a baking sheet and bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted and buns are toasted, about 5 minutes. Garnish each sandwich with 2 tablespoons cilantro, 1/4 of the sesame seeds, and 1/4 of the chile-garlic sauce. Serve with lime wedges.

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the marinade ingredients. The actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
517 calories; protein 28.2g; carbohydrates 52.3g; fat 21.7g; cholesterol 61.1mg; sodium 1354.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (8)

Most helpful positive review

Linda T
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
01/08/2013
Delicious.. just finished eating this and boy was it good! Couple minor tweaks.. marinated the chicken over night and went easy on the peppers. The chili sauce and lime put this over the top... dont leave them out but use what you can tolerate Read More
Most helpful critical review

Isthat Onsale
Rating: 3 stars
01/13/2019
As written a 3 but I've made it 2 additional times and it's now a 4.5. Used chicken thighs and marinated 5 hours. Doubled the bell pepper onion & garlic. After cooking in marinade removed chicken added sweet chili sauce and reduced by 1/3. Ate it over rice with fried egg noodles. Also had it open-faced on a bolillo roll. Sprayed pan with non-stick spray added chicken on roll topped with swiss and heated until cheese justs melts. Plated topped with coleslaw mixed with mayo and sambal and drizzled thickened sauce on top. The crisp roll sweet & tangy chicken with the spicy mayo put it over the top. I did try marinating it overnight but the tang I adore from the ponzu sauce turned a bit sour. The finished product was still really good but I noticed it. Read More
Gail A. Guild
Rating: 5 stars
05/18/2013
My family and I loved these sandwiches! I must confess my cilantro was out of a tube and I had to use dehydrated jalepeno but still the taste was wonderful. My chicken marinated for three hours but longer would be even more flavorful I'm sure. I thought the melted Swiss cheese was going to be weird on it but it worked. One thing I might try differently next time is slice the chicken so it will stay on the roll better. The cubes kept falling out or perhaps I will cut the cubes smaller. Do try the recipe and see what you think! Read More
Keeli
Rating: 5 stars
03/07/2015
I let the chicken set in the marinade a couple hours before cooking it off with the peppers and a little marinade. Then I combined the sriracha mayo with the raw cabbage and topped with chicken and peppers and rolled in a tortilla wrap. PERFECT! Read More
Lucy Sharp
Rating: 4 stars
08/22/2016
The flavor was good. I thought I didn't have any sesame oil so left that out and it still tasted fine. The second time I made it I only had 3/4 a cup of ponzu sauce and that also worked okay. The recipe made way too much filling for the sandwiches for me though. I used 6 hoagie rolls and still had filling left over. The second time I used half a cabbage and it was still too much. On the bright side leftover filling makes an okay cabbage salad that can be served on its own. Read More
tmh
Rating: 5 stars
10/09/2016
Oh man so much delicious flavor! I omitted the Jalapeno because I'm a spice wimp and it still tasted amazing. Read More
Melisa Galanti
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2017
The flavors this thing is packed with is unreal! On my meal rotation. Read More
fabeveryday
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
09/12/2020
A lot of work for a sandwich, but it was worth it! Delicious. My kids even loved it (without the extra sriracha at the end to make it less spicy for them). Read More
