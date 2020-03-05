Ponzu Chicken Sandwich

1 of 8

Rating: 5 stars Delicious.. just finished eating this and boy was it good! Couple minor tweaks.. marinated the chicken over night and went easy on the peppers. The chili sauce and lime put this over the top... dont leave them out but use what you can tolerate Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars My family and I loved these sandwiches! I must confess my cilantro was out of a tube and I had to use dehydrated jalepeno but still the taste was wonderful. My chicken marinated for three hours but longer would be even more flavorful I'm sure. I thought the melted Swiss cheese was going to be weird on it but it worked. One thing I might try differently next time is slice the chicken so it will stay on the roll better. The cubes kept falling out or perhaps I will cut the cubes smaller. Do try the recipe and see what you think! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars I let the chicken set in the marinade a couple hours before cooking it off with the peppers and a little marinade. Then I combined the sriracha mayo with the raw cabbage and topped with chicken and peppers and rolled in a tortilla wrap. PERFECT! Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars The flavor was good. I thought I didn't have any sesame oil so left that out and it still tasted fine. The second time I made it I only had 3/4 a cup of ponzu sauce and that also worked okay. The recipe made way too much filling for the sandwiches for me though. I used 6 hoagie rolls and still had filling left over. The second time I used half a cabbage and it was still too much. On the bright side leftover filling makes an okay cabbage salad that can be served on its own. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Oh man so much delicious flavor! I omitted the Jalapeno because I'm a spice wimp and it still tasted amazing. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars The flavors this thing is packed with is unreal! On my meal rotation. Helpful (1)

Rating: 3 stars As written a 3 but I've made it 2 additional times and it's now a 4.5. Used chicken thighs and marinated 5 hours. Doubled the bell pepper onion & garlic. After cooking in marinade removed chicken added sweet chili sauce and reduced by 1/3. Ate it over rice with fried egg noodles. Also had it open-faced on a bolillo roll. Sprayed pan with non-stick spray added chicken on roll topped with swiss and heated until cheese justs melts. Plated topped with coleslaw mixed with mayo and sambal and drizzled thickened sauce on top. The crisp roll sweet & tangy chicken with the spicy mayo put it over the top. I did try marinating it overnight but the tang I adore from the ponzu sauce turned a bit sour. The finished product was still really good but I noticed it.