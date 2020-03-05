Ponzu Chicken Sandwich
This is no ordinary chicken sandwich! Chicken breasts are marinated in ponzu sauce, pineapple juice, garlic, ginger, and herbs, then cooked together with onion, peppers, and cabbage, loaded into hoagie rolls, and topped with Swiss cheese.
Ingredients
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Editor's Note:
The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the marinade ingredients. The actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
517 calories; protein 28.2g; carbohydrates 52.3g; fat 21.7g; cholesterol 61.1mg; sodium 1354.1mg. Full Nutrition