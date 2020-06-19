Deep South Eggnog Cake

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Homemade Eggnog:
Pulse 2 eggs in a blender. Add 2 tablespoons white sugar, 1 1/2 cups milk, 1 cup heavy whipping cream, and a dash each of vanilla and rum extracts. Blend until smooth. This will make enough eggnog for the cake and the frosting.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
594 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 71.9g; fat 31.6g; cholesterol 133.1mg; sodium 531.5mg. Full Nutrition
A dash of ground nutmeg (freshly ground is best) in the frosting and 1/4 tsp in the cake underscores the eggnog flavor. Because it is so moist, it's a great keeper and freezes perfectly. I see that some people have had trouble with the cake being dry or heavy. Be aware that butter cakes are rarely light and super airy. However, if the heaviness was objectionable, there are two possible reasons for this. First, if there is too much flour, the product will be heavy. Measure by dipping a spoon into the flour and keep doing until the cup measure is full. Sweep the backside of a knife across the top to level. Do not scoop the flour with your cup measure. Alternatively, you could sift the flour into a cup and level. Secondly, if the product was overmixed, that would account for a heavy product. After you cream the butter/sugar/egg/extract mixture, try folding in the dry ingredients by hand. Excessive mixing encourages gluten formation, which is the element that gives bread its structure and chewiness. If dry, that indicates overbaking. Ovens vary, so given timing might not be perfect for your oven. Check 10 minutes before time is up and adjust accordingly. Bake only until a toothpick comes out clean and sides begin to release. If your frosting feels gritty, mix the butter and sugar for 5-10 minutes with your mixer, until the sugar "creams." Test it by rubbing some of it between your fingers. If it feels smooth, then proceed. If not, mix awhile more until it's no longer grainy.
The frosting is excellent! The cake is dry and kinda "tough". I've always done Duncan Hines box cakes and this was my first scratch cake, but I followed the directions to a Tee. I do scratch frosting all the time. If I try it again, I think I will be adding more butter and maybe some dream whip to the cake batter. Aside from being dry the taste is good. If I can't get the cake right, I'll definitely do the frosting again.
My new favorite Christmas dessert! This was wonderful. I followed the recipe for the eggnog included in the footnotes; the only change I made was to add fresh-grated nutmeg to the cake batter and the frosting. I garnished the slices with whipped cream and more grated nutmeg. I also sliced one of my cake layers in half (it was a little larger than the other) and had enough frosting to fill three layers and frost the cake. I omitted the pecans, because I wanted a smooth cake without the crunch, but I bet they'd be tasty. Even the non-eggnog fan loved it: "Now this is about the only reason for eggnog to exist, as far as I'm concerned." Delicious!
Made this because could not find any eggnog ice cream in the stores. My family LOVES eggnog. This was perfect! Followed the recipe exactly, using store bought eggnog. It was so good made it again for a party and it was loved! Then made it a week later in cupcakes. My daughters came home from shopping trip and bought 5 cartons of eggnog so I could have enough to keep making this cake while they are home from college. This is an eggnog lovers delight!
I like to bring something different every Christmas, and when I discovered the eggnog cake recipe, it seemed like a recipe with a great holiday twist. I am a fan of eggnog, so felt sure I would enjoy the cake, though I am not a big cake fan. The cake was moist and the frosting was turned out like something closer to icing, which was fine. Consider trimming the crown of the bottom cake so the top cake will fit better. Without the trim, you run the risk of having a lopsided eggnog cake. I definitely recommend this cake for Christmas or any occasion around the holidays.
I loved this cake. It was better the next day. The rum flavor is very strong in the icing so I toned it done a bit with a sprinkle of nutmeg and allspice. Other than that I followed the recipe. The pecans are a must!
The cakes didn't really rise much. Next time I'll put in one 8x8 square instead of two round pans. My frosting was too runny and I added powdered sugar to thicken it. The icing was also had sugar grains in it (maybe the sugar should have been added to the hot egg nog and flour mixture and heated through to melt the sugar crystals). The cake did have a nice flavor to it.
Frosting was off the hook; the perfect consistency. Perhaps I shouldn't have put the cake in the fridge. I followed to recipe exactly. Left nothing out. Would bake again just to see if I can give the cake that kazzam! Lol! It didn't help that two of my guests were allergic to pecans. All in all it turned out good. Perhaps I'll leave them out next time.
As far as taste, it is great! Very sweet, but the reason why I gave this 3 stars is because the directions/ingredients for the frosting were not very good. The frosting turned out super soupy, not stiff at all. I ended up having to add quite a bit of powder sugar and cornstarch to try to get it to thicken up. Even then it still was not quite as stiff as I like frosting to be. I followed the directions to a T so not sure what is missing here. I have made frosting from scratch before following all instructions and it turned out perfect. Anyways, other than soupy frosting, it's a good recipe.
I was disappointed in the texture of the crumb. It was moist but grainy and slightly tough. I read the reviews first and even added 1 tsp. baking soda to get more rise and hand mixed in the dry ingredients last to make sure it didn't turn out dry.This cake was almost like a moist banana bread. I did like the frosting and used it on another eggnog cake.
The cake is kind of coarse and dry, I am not sure what I did wrong. And the frosting is way to soft to keep its shape, it dripped all over. It tasted good, though. Taking into account the amount of butter involved, I am not sure I will be making this cake very often. My youngest son, an eggnog fanatic, loved to lick the leftover frosting.
Oh man this was the best cake I've had in years. The frosting was a little harder to make than I thought it was going to be, I guess it was just more time consuming really, but so worth it. Thanks for putting this recipe out there, and for all you making it, your in for a treat.
I love this recipe it turned out amazing!!! The people that said that it was too dry I think they might of cooked it for too long 30 minutes is all you need and I didn't add alcohol to mine just a little extra eggnog. This was absolutely delicious!!!! Worth trying.
It was OK. This is dense like a pound cake. Maybe a lighter flour, maybe more baking powder, maybe folding in some meringue might help to make it lighter. As-is, I would probably bake it in a bundt pan and pour the frosting on top as a glaze. There's not enough bourbon, rum, or lemon zest to stand out against the egg nog, but I might brush the cake with a rum syrup to keep it moist. The frosting was too sweet for my taste and not thick enough. If I make it again, it will be as a coffee cake, perhaps with an egg nog ganache to glaze it. I don't mind dense cakes, but I think they work better in bundt form than layer.
The frosting was delicious! I had some left over after frosting the cake and we used it on strawberries; it was so good! However, I wasn't a fan of the cake. It was super dense like a pound cake. I don't like pound cake, so if you do then give it a try. I had to beat the sugar and butter for about 10 mins to get the white, fluffy texture and then I beat the frosting for an additional 30 mins with the cooked and cooled eggnog/flour mixture in it's (scraping the sides of my mixer periodically) to get the sugar granuals to dissolve, but once they did it was easily one of my top 3 favorite homemade frostings.
This cake is wonderful! It was a snowy day and I felt like baking so thought I'd give it a try since I had eggnog left from the holidays. After reading the reviews I decided to use cake flour, omitted the alcohol and added extra eggnog in it's place. I baked it in a bundt pan for 35 minutes. The frosting was a good consistency, no problems with it being too thin. If you don't beat the butter and sugar long enough that will contribute to it being too thin. I beat it for a good 3 minutes after I added the cooled eggnog/flour mixture to the creamed butter and sugar. The frosting spread nicely and formed lovely peaks! The cake itself got rave reviews, it was moist and the crumb was perfect. I did not add alcohol to the frosting, just a little fresh grated nutmeg, a pinch of allspice and a smaller pinch of cloves. Yum!
I beat the out of the butter and sugar, spooned flour into the measuring cups and mixed very lightly after adding it. Still, like many others, the cake was a little bit dry. I also beat the out of the butter and sugar for the frosting, but it still came out grainy - powdered sugar would have worked better, I think. I cooked the eggnog and the texture was like custard - I think that was the right consistency, but when I blended with the rest of the ingredients, the frosting was looser than I would have liked. If I were to make this again, I would use at least two cups of powdered sugar... probably more. Good flavor, though.
This was OK. No one raved about it. I made the cake recipe exactly as written except I left out the Bourbon. I don't keep that around. The cake did not raise much and was neither moist nor dry. The frosting, which is what all the reviews raved about, I made some changes to! I still thought the frosting was delicious, but I left out an entire stick of butter and I used powdered sugar. All in all, the cake was far too time consuming to make again when it just tasted decent.
I read ALL the reviews and there were a lot. Taking them all into account, I followed what others did and made a few additions/changes also. I used sifted cake flour instead of regular for the cakes, added nutmeg to the cake batter and frosting, and I baked them in 9” round pans separately for 20-22 min each. There was PLENTY of frosting. I ended up beating the butter and sugar in both the cake and frosting for quite awhile to make sure it had creamed. If your butter isn’t room temp, it won’t cream right. My frosting wasn’t runny at all, but I think it’s bec I beat it for almost 30 min off and on. The flavor is delicious a d five cake is definitely denser than like a birthday cake, but it’s still really good.
The cake is light & delicious with a wonderful eggnog flavor. Follow the tips from the author & the cake will be light. I used the dipping method and sifted the flour. For the frosting I preferred powdered sugar rather than granulated sugar because granulated sugar is always gritty if it's not cooked. I baked cupcakes with this recipe and it made exactly 24 cupcakes.
This is a great recipe!! I used the Nutmeg someone else used in their recipe and I used light brown sugar instead of white sugar and it was delicious! Absolutely family favorite, will make again, it's a keeper!!
This cake turned out very dry. I live at higher altitude so I added a tad more liquid and baked 5 minutes less than recommend and it was still overbaked and dry. I would start checking it at 20 minutes, perhaps even 15, if I made it again. The frosting was very thin even after adding extra powdered sugar - not suitable for a double round cake but probably fine for a 9x13.
I followed the recipe to the letter. Followed all the tips posted by the author (don’t overmix, spoon flour into measuring cup, etc), and cake still came out dry as many others mentioned. The only thing that could save this is brushing your cake with simple syrup before icing. I do not recommend.
The frosting is really the star here, but the cake is delicious too. I used homemade eggnog and the taste really comes through ( I like the idea another reviewer had to add some nutmeg to the cake batter to enhance the egg nog flavor). I also used a teaspoon of real rum instead of rum extract because that's what I had on hand.
The frosting didn’t look anything like the photo. It was a gelatinous mess. I hesitated to use granulated sugar because I’ve never used it in a frosting recipe unless it was boiled. I double checked to see if you meant powdered sugar, but no. The recipe just says “white sugar” Other eggnog cake recipes do say powdered sugar for the frosting.
The flavor of the icing is wonderful! I followed the recipe exactly and it came out perfect. Making sure to thicken the eggnog by cooking it long enough is a must. The cake was okay but not great. I feel the baking time is a bit too long unless you have a really off temp oven. I did cut the layers in half and iced which helped. I had barely enough icing to cover the cake and will probably make a larger batch the next time. I took the cake to work and everyone loved it! I will make the cake again and make a few minor adjustments to get a lighter cake texture. I think adding some cranberry or cherry jam to some of the layers would really bring a wonderful freshness to the cake and help with moisture.
I made this cake for Christmas this year as I thought the egg nog flavor would be seasonal. The cake tasted nice and was easy to make. But it turned out somewhat dry much like a pound cake. It did not rise a lot but I suspect given the ingredients, that was not the purpose. I did not over mix or change any ingredients. I took it out of the oven about 7 minute sooner that recommended. My suggestion would be to bake for 20 minutes and check, also maybe use 8" pans instead of 9. I was disappointed in the cake all in all and wished for a more moist cake. Some of the suggestions may help but all in all I think it is just simply not the best recipe for this sort of thing.
Family liked this cake. Easy to make. I used lactaid eggnog and I notice lactose free milk makes my cakes have more crumble but it worked just fine. Baked quicker than time indicated but I always reduce the time provided in all recipes since all ovens, altitude, etc impact bake time. Since I read some reviews stating the frosting had a “crunch” due to using standard sugar vs confectioners, I put the sugar in the blender to make it superfine. No crunch.
12/26/2016
Loved it. Great egg nog flavor. I added some white chocolate to the frosting . It was delicious!
I made this cake following the recipe creator's review/suggestions (adding nutmeg). I also stirred the batter by hand after creaming the butter and sugar and followed her other recommendations for keeping the cake light – however it still came out denser than I would like. I think I ended up overbaking – normally I stick a knife in my cakes to tell if they are done, but I kept getting a crumb or two on the knife. I think this was a sign that it actually was done afterall (I have only made a cake from scratch 2-3 times). I was worried the frosting would be too runny – but I think people ran into this issue simply because they didn’t beat it enough. Also, this recipe just isn’t one you would use if you’re trying for a stiff frosting with which to do elaborate decorations and whatnot. I used vanilla powder instead of vanilla extract and skipped the rum extract since I didn’t have any. Because of this, I added a dash of cinnamon and nutmeg instead, and it came out great. Overall, a good cake, but quite rich, dense and sweet. You can’t have a big serving of this, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. :)
I was worried this cake would be too sweet, and was pleasantly surprised to find that it was not. The pecans are a must in my opinion, as they add a little crunch and the nutty flavor complements the eggnog nicely. I added some cinnamon & nutmeg to the icing, and topped the cake with crystalized ginger. I also used light rum instead of the bourbon & rum extract, as that is what I had on hand. My husband said "This might be the best cake I've ever eaten!" Personally I wouldn't go quite that far, although I did enjoy it. I did have a problem with the frosting; for some reason the flour didn't fully incorporate and I ended up with little beads of gloopiness, rather like tapioca. Not sure what went wrong there, as I stirred it every 1-2 minutes as it was coming to a boil & then whisked it vigourously during the last part of the cooking process. Edited to add: This makes a *generous* batch of frosting; I got a nice, thick cover & filling and had about half a cup of icing left over.
I made this over Christmas. It is excellent if you love eggnog. I used store bought, grocery brand eggnog and it was delish. The icing is very tasty. Has a very strong eggnog flavor, but if you love eggnog you won't be disappointed.
The cake is too dry and very hard to make moist (I tried twice). Also the spices are a bit much (hard to describe because it's like a mess of flavors that overwhelmed each other. I used good alcohol for this recipe, but you should not bother. Also, I'm in a culinary arts school and can tell you this recipe is advanced mediocre at beast. It's almost OK, and far from great. Look elsewhere for a better recipe if you want to make this is my opinion.
I followed the directions and my cake came out like two thin tough pancakes and the frosting was impossible to get to the consistency of frosting it was very thin also. I cut each layer in half and layered it that way but it was still a disaster. It had a good flavor so I may use parts of this recipe and remake my own version.
