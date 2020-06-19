Deep South Eggnog Cake

A dash of ground nutmeg (freshly ground is best) in the frosting and 1/4 tsp in the cake underscores the eggnog flavor. Because it is so moist, it's a great keeper and freezes perfectly. I see that some people have had trouble with the cake being dry or heavy. Be aware that butter cakes are rarely light and super airy. However, if the heaviness was objectionable, there are two possible reasons for this. First, if there is too much flour, the product will be heavy. Measure by dipping a spoon into the flour and keep doing until the cup measure is full. Sweep the backside of a knife across the top to level. Do not scoop the flour with your cup measure. Alternatively, you could sift the flour into a cup and level. Secondly, if the product was overmixed, that would account for a heavy product. After you cream the butter/sugar/egg/extract mixture, try folding in the dry ingredients by hand. Excessive mixing encourages gluten formation, which is the element that gives bread its structure and chewiness. If dry, that indicates overbaking. Ovens vary, so given timing might not be perfect for your oven. Check 10 minutes before time is up and adjust accordingly. Bake only until a toothpick comes out clean and sides begin to release. If your frosting feels gritty, mix the butter and sugar for 5-10 minutes with your mixer, until the sugar "creams." Test it by rubbing some of it between your fingers. If it feels smooth, then proceed. If not, mix awhile more until it's no longer grainy.

