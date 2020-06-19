Deep South Eggnog Cake

A delicious eggnog cake with eggnog frosting and chopped pecans. Nothing says Southern hospitality like this impressive cake!

Recipe by Baricat

prep:

45 mins
cook:
30 mins
30 mins
45 mins
total:
2 hrs
2 hrs
12
12
Yield:
1 2-layer 9-inch cake
Ingredients

Cake:
Frosting:

Directions

  • To make the cake: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour two 9-inch round baking pans.

  • Beat 1 1/4 cups sugar and 1/2 cup butter with an electric mixer in a large bowl until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in 1 teaspoon vanilla extract and 1/4 teaspoon lemon peel.

  • Combine 2 cups flour, baking powder, and 1 teaspoon salt in a bowl. Pour flour mixture into the batter alternately with 1 cup eggnog, mixing until just incorporated. Stir in bourbon. Divide batter evenly between prepared pans.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center of both cakes comes out clean, about 30 to 35 minutes. Cool in pans for 10 minutes before inverting on a wire rack to cool completely.

  • To make the frosting; Combine 1/4 cup flour and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a saucepan. Gradually whisk in 1 1/2 cups eggnog until smooth.

  • Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring frequently. When mixture boils, cook for 2 minutes, whisking constantly, until thickened. Remove from heat and let cool completely to room temperature.

  • Beat 1 1/2 cups sugar and 1 cup butter in a bowl until lighter in color and fluffy. Mix in cooled eggnog mixture, 1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract, rum extract, and 1/8 teaspoon grated lemon peel. Beat on high speed until frosting is fluffy.

  • Spread frosting onto the cooled cake layers. Stack layers; frost top and sides. Coat the sides with toasted pecans by pressing the nuts onto the sides in small handfuls. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Homemade Eggnog:

Pulse 2 eggs in a blender. Add 2 tablespoons white sugar, 1 1/2 cups milk, 1 cup heavy whipping cream, and a dash each of vanilla and rum extracts. Blend until smooth. This will make enough eggnog for the cake and the frosting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
594 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 71.9g; fat 31.6g; cholesterol 133.1mg; sodium 531.5mg. Full Nutrition
