Easy Caramel Custard

Very challenging, and did not go as described. I followed the recipe exactly, but had trouble with the syrup. I did NOT stir, as instructed, and it turned into a sugary shell. I added more hot water, returned to a low heat, and stirred A LOT. I kept adding small amounts of water and stirring until it finally (and quickly) got to a VERY light golden brown. I transferred it to a baking dish as soon as I could, and it only came out to about 2T worth of syrup--not nearly enough to cover the bottom of the dish. I continued on with the milk/egg mixture, and baked as directed. After 45 minutes, the custard had not even BEGUN to set up. Added 30 minutes. It was slightly set, and I was fed up, so I took it out. Not happy with the time and effort.