Easy Caramel Custard

Taste was great. I did not like how thin it came out as I wouldn't serve it like that. So double the recipe for that size pan perhaps. I will try doing this again that way. Not sure how I was supposed to serve it, on a plate? in a dessert bowl? Worth trying as it is little ingredients for a nice tasting dessert.
The taste of this was okay, but having followed the instructions to the t, the caramel didn't turn out (it basically just turned into a brick of white sugar). So I started it over and used 3 TBSP of water and managed to get a syrup. The custard also had to cook for an extra 30 minutes to even begin to set up. In the end the taste was only average, and definitely not worth all the extra time.
One of the easiest and yummiest dessert to prepare. Its my husband's favorite. Few tips: For the caramel, heat the sugar with 5-6 tbsp water (for a flowing consistency ) over a high to medium flame and once it starts to caramalize, reduce the flame and wait until it fully caramalizes. Once the custard is set and cool, invert it over a plate and serve.
The caramel syrup never turned golden brown...just a white brick of sugar. And I guess I didn't let it cook long enough (I did the recommended 45 minutes @ 350 degrees Fahrenheit) because it tasted like sweet scrambled eggs. I do like the suggestions made by the other reviews (I'm not a super cook yet so I'm still learning).
The caramel syrup was just a white brick of sugar, it kept separating, I switched to a different recipe for the sugar. There needs to be a warning about the eggs scrambling when added to hot milk for beginners. Since I knew this I was able to avoid a potential screw up. They also took way too long to set and even when they did set, they didn't turn out like the times I had made them previously with different recipes.
Very challenging, and did not go as described. I followed the recipe exactly, but had trouble with the syrup. I did NOT stir, as instructed, and it turned into a sugary shell. I added more hot water, returned to a low heat, and stirred A LOT. I kept adding small amounts of water and stirring until it finally (and quickly) got to a VERY light golden brown. I transferred it to a baking dish as soon as I could, and it only came out to about 2T worth of syrup--not nearly enough to cover the bottom of the dish. I continued on with the milk/egg mixture, and baked as directed. After 45 minutes, the custard had not even BEGUN to set up. Added 30 minutes. It was slightly set, and I was fed up, so I took it out. Not happy with the time and effort.
