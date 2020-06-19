Easy Caramel Custard

A yummy, caramel-covered custard that's super-easy to make and fun for the whole family to eat! Special thanks to 'Cooking with dog!'

Recipe by Cooking with a cat

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
50 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix 1 tablespoon water into 1/4 cup sugar in a heavy saucepan over medium heat until sugar is completely moistened. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium-low, and cook until the sugar and water form a golden brown syrup, about 5 minutes. Do not stir. Remove from heat and let boiling subside. Carefully stir 1 tablespoon hot water into caramel syrup.

  • Whisk milk and 5 tablespoons sugar together in a saucepan over low heat; heat just until warmed and sugar has dissolved. Remove from heat and whisk eggs into milk mixture. Pour caramel syrup into an 8x8-inch baking dish. Pour egg-milk mixture over syrup. Place pan into a larger baking dish and pour enough water into outer pan to reach about 1/2 inch up the sides of the inner pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until custard has set, about 45 minutes. Let cool for about 10 minutes; chill in refrigerator before serving.

Cook's Note:

Remember, when cooking the caramel sauce, watch it carefully. It will cook very fast, and if you overcook it, you could make it stick to pan.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
175 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 31.2g; fat 3.7g; cholesterol 97.9mg; sodium 60.2mg. Full Nutrition
