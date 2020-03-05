Christmas Wassail with Baked Apples

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Traditional Christmas punch garnished with floating baked apples and cinnamon sticks. Serve warm or at room temperature. Add a spray of pine or cedar fronds and some shiny red apples around the bowl for a festive table decoration. Exceptionally delicious wassail served as is or add your favorite rum to spice it up for a more festive holiday. Can keep leftover wassail in refrigerator and heat to serve next day.

By PJ's kitchen

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Place halved apples, cut sides down, on a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until apples are tender, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Simmer 2 cups apple cider, cloves, allspice, and nutmeg in a large kettle or pot for 10 minutes. Add the remaining apple cider, orange juice concentrate, and lemonade concentrate; stir until wassail is smooth. Mix brown sugar into the wassail; heat until almost boiling. Float baked apple halves and cinnamon sticks in the wassail; serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
190 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 47.8g; fat 0.2g; sodium 26.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022