Christmas Wassail with Baked Apples
Traditional Christmas punch garnished with floating baked apples and cinnamon sticks. Serve warm or at room temperature. Add a spray of pine or cedar fronds and some shiny red apples around the bowl for a festive table decoration. Exceptionally delicious wassail served as is or add your favorite rum to spice it up for a more festive holiday. Can keep leftover wassail in refrigerator and heat to serve next day.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
190 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 47.8g; fat 0.2g; sodium 26.1mg. Full Nutrition