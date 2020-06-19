Gail's Famous Christmas Punch

Yummy, spicy, alcoholic punch that never fails to raise the cheer level!

Recipe by Gail

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix cranberry juice, orange juice, vodka, orange liqueur, sugar, cinnamon, allspice, and nutmeg in a punch bowl. Refrigerate 2 hours to overnight. Serve punch over ice; garnish with orange slices.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
203 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 21.9g; fat 0.2g; sodium 3.1mg. Full Nutrition
