Sweet and Smoky Slow-Cooked Pulled Pork Loin

You can shred pork loin to make a massive batch of pulled pork great for cook-outs, potlucks, parties for a sizable group, or for lunches and dinners — with plenty of extras to freeze and reheat. This dish can be served by itself or "sloppy joe" style on hamburger buns.
Sweet & Smoky Slow Cooked Pulled Pork Haiku: "Didn't like nutmeg. Dr. Pepper a nice touch, did mine low n' slow." Used a pork LOIN (3 lb.) not tenderloin b/c I don't like to obliterate a lovely tenderloin by shredding it, and rubbed it down w/ the dry spices called for in the recipe. Dumped all the ingredients on top of it, and let it sit on low for 7 hrs. b4 shredding and returning it to the slow-cooker, where I left it on the "warm" setting for a little while b4 we were ready to have it for dinner. (Served w/ sweet potato fries, salad, and collard greens.) I thought the nutmeg was a little too heavy, and the sauce too watery, so making it again, I'd halve the nutmeg and drain the tomatoes entirely.
It's actually still in the pot. Had to taste it while shredding it! I like it! Tasty but not overpowering the flavor of the pork. I also used Sweet Baby Rays original BBQ sauce. Like some of the others said, a little too watery, but that's easy to remedy next time. I will be cooking for his again with a tweak or two. Good recipe as it is though!
Used a pork loin from BJ's, doubled the tomatoes and bbq sauce (hickory sweet baby rays) doubled the red pepper flakes and salted the pork over night. Cooked fat side up, it was done in 3 hrs on high in crock pot. Fantastic dish! Will do again.
Tasted awesome! However, the sauce was more like soup and for some reason, I couldn’t shred my meet. I cooked on high for 5 hours. Maybe I’ll do small chunks next time, but I probably won’t use this recipe.
Very flavorful recipe. I made this for a family dinner for my quite picky family and they loved it! My family consists of people aged 16 and older, so I'm not quite sure how a family with younger kids would enjoy it.
It turned out so good, the flavor is so good. Very watery though even though I took the water out of the tomatoes and it was still very watery but I drained it condensed down and it's very good we are about to eat, you should try this recipe I'm gonna have to freeze some of it , I made so much. I love it though!!!
