Sweet and Smoky Slow-Cooked Pulled Pork Loin

4.4
26 Ratings
  • 5 17
  • 4 6
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

You can shred pork loin to make a massive batch of pulled pork great for cook-outs, potlucks, parties for a sizable group, or for lunches and dinners — with plenty of extras to freeze and reheat. This dish can be served by itself or "sloppy joe" style on hamburger buns.

Recipe by Sarah Meedel

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
24
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut each pork tenderloin into 4 pieces and place into a slow cooker; set to High.

    Advertisement

  • Stir onions, barbecue sauce, crushed tomatoes, diet soda, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, liquid smoke flavoring, paprika, red pepper flakes, cinnamon, and nutmeg in a bowl; pour mixture over pork tenderloin pieces. Cover and cook until tenderloin pieces begin to shred at the edges, 3 to 4 hours.

  • Shred meat using 2 forks; reduce slow cooker setting to Low and cook 1 more hour.

Tips

Substitute any other diet soda; the soda is used as a substitute for brown sugar.

I used 3 (1 1/2-pound) packs Farmland Oven Perfect Chipotle Barbecue pork loin fillets.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
148 calories; protein 16.1g; carbohydrates 9.9g; fat 4.5g; cholesterol 47.5mg; sodium 321.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/13/2022