Grandma's Russian Tea

I grew up drinking this Russian tea with pineapple juice at my grandmother's house. I now fix it at my house on really cold days, at Christmas, when I have guests over, or when I am sick (for the vitamin C!). It's perfect to let simmer on the stove to make the house smell good. I have no idea why it is called Russian tea; that is just what my grandmother always called it. This is also great reheated!

SJTOOLE

5 mins
5 mins
15 mins
15 mins
20 mins
20 mins
12
12
Yield:
about 3 quarts
Ingredients

Directions

  • Steep tea bags in boiling water until tea is of desired strength, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove and discard tea bags.

  • Combine 1 1/2 quarts water, cinnamon stick, and cloves in a large pot; bring to a boil.

  • Add brewed tea, pineapple juice, sugar, orange juice and lemonade concentrates, and allspice to the boiling water; stir until sugar dissolves.

  • Serve immediately, or reduce heat to low and keep at a simmer until ready to serve.

Tips

Use any tea you like. I've used regular black, decaf, and cinnamon spice teas, and they're all great. If you used a spiced tea, you may want to adjust the amount of cinnamon, cloves, and allspice.

Per Serving:
143 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 36.2g; fat 0.2g; sodium 9.2mg. Full Nutrition
