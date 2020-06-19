Grandma's Russian Tea

I had a different version (Tang) of this tea years ago and it was delicious. I had a few ingredients left after the holiday so I decided to try this version. Typically I like to make new recipes as written but it is altered as I use what I had on hand. I had a lot of instant green teas on hand so I used three different types: 4 Tazo green ginger tea, 4 Bigalow green tea with lemon, and 2 Lipton Mandarin orange green tea. I used 12 ounces of orange juice concentrate and omitted the lemonade concentrate. I did not have cinnamon sticks so I used ground cinnamon. I used a half a cup of sugar instead of one cup and still found it to be very sweet. I actually liked how it tastes prior to adding the sugar. I also added extra cloves, allspice and cinnamon because I really love those flavors together. :). I garnished with a bit of lemon slice. This was very tasty, it did not have the tart taste as I remembered from the Tang version, but I found this version more "fresh" in a sense. I loved it! It filled up 3 mason jars (gifts for family) after it cooled and I had a bit left over to pour into my blueberry lemonade in the fridge! yum! I would surely make this again, using 1/4 c of sugar or none at all.