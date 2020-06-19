Grandma's Russian Tea

I grew up drinking this Russian tea with pineapple juice at my grandmother's house. I now fix it at my house on really cold days, at Christmas, when I have guests over, or when I am sick (for the vitamin C!). It's perfect to let simmer on the stove to make the house smell good. I have no idea why it is called Russian tea; that is just what my grandmother always called it. This is also great reheated!
Made this. Used Trader Joe's White Pomegranate tea, it gave it a lovely red color. Followed the recipe exactly except that I did not have a family sized tea bag so I just used four single-serve tea bags per family bag.
Made this. Used Trader Joe's White Pomegranate tea, it gave it a lovely red color. Followed the recipe exactly except that I did not have a family sized tea bag so I just used four single-serve tea bags per family bag.
I am absolutely in love with this recipe. I got this recipe two days ago and I am already on my third batch. My husband and I love it so much! One thing that I think should be tweaked is the amount of sugar. I found that it was tasty without that whole cup of sugar! :) Feel free to add some additional cloves or cinnamon to give it some extra spiciness!
I had a different version (Tang) of this tea years ago and it was delicious. I had a few ingredients left after the holiday so I decided to try this version. Typically I like to make new recipes as written but it is altered as I use what I had on hand. I had a lot of instant green teas on hand so I used three different types: 4 Tazo green ginger tea, 4 Bigalow green tea with lemon, and 2 Lipton Mandarin orange green tea. I used 12 ounces of orange juice concentrate and omitted the lemonade concentrate. I did not have cinnamon sticks so I used ground cinnamon. I used a half a cup of sugar instead of one cup and still found it to be very sweet. I actually liked how it tastes prior to adding the sugar. I also added extra cloves, allspice and cinnamon because I really love those flavors together. :). I garnished with a bit of lemon slice. This was very tasty, it did not have the tart taste as I remembered from the Tang version, but I found this version more "fresh" in a sense. I loved it! It filled up 3 mason jars (gifts for family) after it cooled and I had a bit left over to pour into my blueberry lemonade in the fridge! yum! I would surely make this again, using 1/4 c of sugar or none at all.
This tastes just like the one I remember from my teens. (I'm now a grandmother.) This was served at an afternoon "tea" for an organizational meeting I attended. The powdered form is good, but this is just so much better. Plus, your home will smell wonderful!
I found this recipe when I had a cold and wanted something with juice and spices and I loved it! I made it again when I was having a cookie decorating party. And I’ve made it twice since. The only changes I made were using ground cloves since I didn’t have whole cloves and using a half a cup of sugar instead of a whole cup of sugar.?? I cook it in the instant pot on slow cooker to keep it warm because I like it best after the spices have had time to meld with the juice flavors. Thanks for sharing it! It is super Yum!
It’s so much like the recipe I fell in love with as a teen. I used 1cup lemon flavored ice tea, instead of part plain tea. After I tasted a cup, the cloves were overpowering (it was a new bottle and pungent). So I added 1 extra teaspoon cinnamon and almost 50% more lemon tea, sugar and Tang. It’s sooo good!
I have made this a couple times and it is very good. One time I didn't have lemonade so I doubled up the oj concentrate, but that batch did not come out very good. So make sure you have both oj and lemonade.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.