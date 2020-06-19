Hot Spiced Tea for the Holidays

This is an old family favorite, handed down from my great-grandmother. The holidays officially begin with Christmas carols and my favorite hot spiced tea! Definitely a seasonal comfort beverage for me! I prefer to use fresh juices with pulp. The flavors are different. Canned pineapple in light syrup is best. Set the pineapple chunks aside for the rest of your holiday baking. Store leftovers in refrigerator and reheat as needed.
This tea is delicious - it has become a family favorite! Very similar to the spiced tea (or Russian Tea) mix I used to drink growing up, only it uses better ingredients. Just a quick tip for brewing the tea - I brew mine for 15 minutes (perfection) and add just a pinch of baking soda to the hot water, which takes out any bitterness in the tea. Try drinking this over ice as well - equally delicious!! Thank you Carmen for submitting such a wonderful recipe!
This tea is delicious - it has become a family favorite! Very similar to the spiced tea (or Russian Tea) mix I used to drink growing up, only it uses better ingredients. Just a quick tip for brewing the tea - I brew mine for 15 minutes (perfection) and add just a pinch of baking soda to the hot water, which takes out any bitterness in the tea. Try drinking this over ice as well - equally delicious!! Thank you Carmen for submitting such a wonderful recipe!
I made this exactly by the recipe, but when I tasted it, it seemed a little weak. So I added the tea bags back in for another 10 minutes (I had already discarded the cinnamon and cloves). The next time I make this, I will steep tea, cloves, and cinnamon for 15 minutes since I like my tea a little stronger, which will turn it into a 5-star recipe. Delicious afternoon pick-me-up.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.