Real NY Jewish Rye Bread

Awesome recipe, hubby took one bite and said "better than anything you can buy!" That is his highest praise. I could not find dark rye flour anywhere in this town so I had to use the light colored one, the only pickle juice I had was Kosher Dill and I didn't know if that was going to mess up the flavor of the bread so I used apple cider vinegar. I was a little worried because the vinegar smell was so overpowering as I was mixing and waiting for the rises, but it was perfect in the end product. I make a lot of bread, this one took 1.5 hours to rise only slightly and I was starting to worry that maybe I had forgotten to add the yeast to the mixture. I let it rise 1.5 hours again on the second rise and still didn't get a really impressive rise out of it. Worried that it hadn't risen enough I took a chance and popped it in the oven - thank goodness for oven spring! I had to cook it about 10 minutes longer than the directions state too. But in the end it was perfection! This is definitely a keeper recipe. I can't wait to toast a slice up and have it for breakfast with a fried egg. thanks for an awesome recipe!