Real NY Jewish Rye Bread

This rye bread recipe is so delicious that you'll want to share it with your family, friends, and neighbors! For thousands of years, man has been enjoying bread and this rye bread will add to this ancient enjoyment. Having lived in Northwest Connecticut for over 35 years, in close proximity to NYC with its great Jewish delis, baking some of the finest rye bread going, I snagged this recipe from a friend. Hope you like it!
This bread was great! I didn't have potato flakes so I didn't use them and took out 1/4 cup of water since I researched how much water is used to reconstitute them. I used regular sugar, not demerara, and I didn't have pickle juice so I used sauerkraut juice instead. Since I make a lot of bread I changed up the directions a little. I mixed the sugar and yeast into about 110 degree water until the yeast became frothy, about 5 minutes. I mixed the flour, rye flour, caraway seeds, and salt together (I would have also mixed the potato flakes in with this dry mixture if I had used them). I then poured the frothy yeast mixture, sauerkraut juice (or pickle juice)and oil into the dry mixture and mixed them all together. I then kneaded the dough for about 6 minutes with the dough hook in my kitchen aid. I put the dough into an oiled bowl and turned it to coat the whole dough. I let it rise, covered with a towel for about an hour or until doubled in size. I then punched it down and put it in an oiled loaf pan, covered it with a towel and let it rise for about an hour, or until a little over the loaf pan. I cooked it at 350 degrees on the middle rack of the oven for 35 min.
I used 3 cups of bread flour and 1 1/2 cups of rye flour and added more to keep dough from sticking to bowl of the mixer, in a ratio of 2 Tbsp. bread flour to 1 Tbsp. rye flour. Dough came out silky smooth after being in the mixer for the 8 minutes. Let raise in the proofer at 74 degrees for an hour, then put in 9 x 5 bread pan, and back in proofer for 1 hour and 15 minutes, for the final fermentation. Put in 350 degree oven and steamed the oven and the loaf almost doubled in size. I usually bake at 460 for 15 minutes, then drop temp to 400 for about 14 minutes and check temp 190. Will do this the next time I make this bread. I make sourdough rye this way and it comes out great. I live in Tennessee where you can't get good rye bread, so I decided to make my own and am now making it for others.
I live in an area of NY that is blessed with both Jewish delis and bakeries and this bread would be right at home in either. I free formed my loaf and baked it on my pizza stone. This recipe is a keeper. Thanks for sharing, Dad! 3/18/14 the potato flakes aren't strictly necessary, especially if you use bread flour rather than AP. It simply adds gluten to the recipe, making for a nice rise. Vital wheat gluten would also work. And the pickle juice doesn't have to be a specific type. I used the juice from a jar of bread and butter pickles, I have also used both white and cider vinegar. It only imparts the slightest of taste and is primarily used as a dough conditioner.
This bread is absolutely fantastic! Follow the recipe exactly and you'll get a perfect loaf. The pickle juice is a must. PS: I'll never understand people who give low ratings to a recipe and admit they changed the recipe completely. At least try it as written to be able to give an honest rating.
The first time I tried this I did everything by hand. I live in a small town in the far south of Mexico and am an hour and a half from the closest grocery store. I had to substitute light rye flour someone brought me from the States and brown sugar but luckily I make my own dill pickles so I had the juice. It came out good. In the mean time someone gave me a kitchen aid stand mixer and I used it the second time and the bread came out superb!!! I added about half a tablespoon more caraway seeds and used a coffee grinder on half of them and left the other half whole to give it a stronger caraway flavor. The first loaf was done in a smaller bread pan and this loaf was done in the recipes suggested 5 x 9 pan. Made quite a difference. Made Rubens that were to die for. The hardest part was finding sauerkraut and corned beef. Thanks for the recipe since in 16 years in Mexico I have only seen rye bread twice and both times I got my hopes up and was sorely disappointed. Keep em commin Dad.
This recipe is hands-down, the best recipe for rye bread I have encountered. I have successfully made it in the bread machine, using either the full loaf cycle, or the dough cycle and finishing it off the second rising in a loaf pan then baking it in the oven. It is perfect as written but sometimes I add 1 heaping tsp. of grainy mustard to enhance the flavor. To change things up I've also substituted demerara sugar with organic barley malt syrup, which is commonly used by bread bakers. Thanks for a fantastic recipe.
Wonderful bread. I did grind the caraway seeds cuz we don't care for the whole seeds. I let it over rise so it deflated a bit when I put it in the oven. In spite of my mistake, this is a delicious & perfect sour rye. Thanks so much for sharing!
Really great recipe! Was looking for a good "New York Jewish Deli - Rye Bread" recipe for my brother's father-in-law, and this hit the mark perfectly! I had a hard time finding sour pickles, but found an old style deli near me that had a pickle bar and they were more than happy to help me by adding a little more sour pickle juice to my pickle order! I used a hi-gluten flour - great texture. I also used the bread machine for the first kneed/rise and had no issues. I prefer not to bake the bread in the in the machine, and it the recipe worked really well to do it 50/50 like I did. Next time I make it, I'm going to try and cook it a few minutes longer just to get a little more crust on it (not that it was bad by any means this time). I am also curious to see how it turns out not cooking it in a loaf pan. Try this recipe - it was really wonderful and the bread is delicious!
Awesome recipe, hubby took one bite and said "better than anything you can buy!" That is his highest praise. I could not find dark rye flour anywhere in this town so I had to use the light colored one, the only pickle juice I had was Kosher Dill and I didn't know if that was going to mess up the flavor of the bread so I used apple cider vinegar. I was a little worried because the vinegar smell was so overpowering as I was mixing and waiting for the rises, but it was perfect in the end product. I make a lot of bread, this one took 1.5 hours to rise only slightly and I was starting to worry that maybe I had forgotten to add the yeast to the mixture. I let it rise 1.5 hours again on the second rise and still didn't get a really impressive rise out of it. Worried that it hadn't risen enough I took a chance and popped it in the oven - thank goodness for oven spring! I had to cook it about 10 minutes longer than the directions state too. But in the end it was perfection! This is definitely a keeper recipe. I can't wait to toast a slice up and have it for breakfast with a fried egg. thanks for an awesome recipe!
I used this recipe the first time I made rye bread. I didn't have demerara sugar so I substituted brown sugar for it. Also I didn't have sour pickle juice, but I had a jar of sweet/spicy pickles in the fridge and used that instead. Instead of canola oil I used olive oil. The loaf came out like a perfect loaf of sandwich bread, complete with the mushrooming over the loaf rim. The crust was thin between crisp and chewy. The crumb was medium between coarse and close and it was both fluffy and chewy.
Absolutely fantastic! Potato flakes give the bread a moist crumb, and pickle juice just augments the rye sour beautifully! Loads of flavor! I made mine swapping molasses for the sugar and it was flat-out perfect! I've made lots of rye bread, this one is the best.
Followed the recipe pretty close. I stirred the yeast in the water with a fork and then dipped the fork in sugar and used that to stir again, which was plenty to feed the yeast. I also used brown sugar instead of demerara sugar, which I never heard of before, but intend to look for it soon. Instead of the bread pan, I used a round Brotform basket to give it an Artisan look and baked it on a preheated pizza stone. The result was a nice looking loaf of wonderful tasting rye bread.
Love this bread! Made this with regular rye flour and omitted the potato flakes (reducing the water by 1/4 cup as others have advised). It is so good and makes great sandwiches. The dill pickle juice is a definite flavor punch. I have also used this recipe to make Reuben bakes by rolling the proofed dough into a large rectangle, filling the middle third with 1000 Island dressing, sauerkraut, and pastrami or corned beef, then folding over the sides before baking. It's like a deli-style calzone and all who have tried it think it is amazing!
Made this today for the first time and it turned out beautifully! I substituted 2 Tbsp. of Vital Wheat Gluten for the potato flakes and put everything in the bread machine, setting it for the whole grain dough cycle. I then shaped the dough into a round, let it rise a second time, and baked according to the recipe. My guests said it was outstanding...far better than any commercially made rye bread they'd ever had.
I'm not a baker or a chef but I do like to try making different things. My bread is usually pretty good but this bread was delicious. The texture was perfect and it seems we could taste all the ingredients in just the right proportions. I didn't have dried potato flakes so I shredded a raw potato and microwaved it for a minute and used some of that because I couldn't find a straight up substitute. It seems to have worked. I will be making this bread again, probably every time we have the need or hankering for some delicious rye. Thanks to 'Dad's World Famous' for this recipe.
I would use less, maybe half, caraway seed next time for our preference. Other than that it turned out really good even though I had to use a couple of tweaks. I didn't have potato flakes so left them out and then needed more flour, about 1/4 cup rye and another 1/4-1/2 cup total of bread flour and white whole wheat. I kept adding tablespoons until I ran out and then had to use a little white whole wheat to finish so I'm not sure of the exact amount. Very nice texture for sandwiches, soft but sturdy. I free formed the loaf and mine rose in about half the time for each rise. EDIT 3/24/15: I made as written but still needed a little extra flour, maybe 1/4 cup. Same great texture and one of the easiest doughs I have worked with. This has kept in a sealed bag for 5 days without staling or molding.
This was my first time making my own rye bread. The dough didn't react as I've grown accustomed to bread dough reacting. It was very dense, and didn't rise much. But it turned out very well in the end. Dare I say this is the perfect rye bread? The "rye" flavor is intense, and that is just the way I like it. I made a few substitutions: I didn't have pickle juice, so I sub'd apple cider vinegar, and didn't have potato flakes, so sub'd gluten, and didn't have oil, so sub'd butter (equal parts for all). To make up for the lack of pickle juice, I threw in a pinch of dill seeds with the caraway. I let my bread machine take care of the dough cycle. I shaped it and let it rise on the counter for 1 hour, then baked at 350 for 35 minutes. It didn't rise much more when it was on the counter (I was getting nervous at this point!), but the loaf really fluffed up in the oven. It turned out just as I was hoping. Just as good, if not better than the rye bread I get from my local bakery.
Fabulous! I love it! I didn't have any potato flakes, so I grated 1/4 c. of a potato and reduced the water by as much. The crust is crunchy, but fine. It is not hard or thick. The inside is soft, but holds together well when sliced. I've struggled with bread in the past, but this recipe worked out great! The flavor is tasty tasty! :)
This is n excellent bread, but definitely not for beginners. The dough is quite sticky and I prefer to do it by hand on the counter. You will be kneading for a WHILE. But it is so worth it. I also grind half of the caraway for a truly excellent flavor. Yum.
This is top dog! fab recipe, bread has a lovely taste and cuts well...can't wait to try it with pastrami, mayo mixed with a little mustard and a bread and butter pickle...a fab open sandwich. great tip frpm another poster, if you don't have potato flakes leave them out and reduce water by 1/4 cup. Thanks for that...will make again!
YAAAYYY!! I finally made a loaf of rye that is edible! Before, the dough never rose correctly, so the bread was dense. I had given up, but still had about 2 cups of rye flour left in the bag so decided to try once more. I'm so glad I did! I followed the recipe, mixed it with the bread machine and it came out light & fluffy and delicious. I stopped the machine for 1/2 hour after it mixed, then re-started it on "dough". I can't wait to make another loaf with the rest of the flour & will be buying more soon...Thanks, Dad!
This is one of the nicest breads I've ever made. It's softer than I expected, but I prefer that. I swapped the potato for 2 tbsp. vital wheat gluten, and I didn't have pickles, so I used the liquid from sauerkraut. The rising/proofing/baking times are spot on. Definitely a keeper.
The only change I made to the ingredients was to sub light brown sugar because I couldn't find Demerara sugar. I like to weigh my flour rather than to measure by cups. I used 240 grams of all-purpose flour and 147 grams of stone-ground rye flour. I made this for hubs, born and raised in NYC, who has been complaining about not being able to get real New York Deli Rye Bread where we live now. When it comes to food, he's a tough critic and he says it's a do-over! His only complaint is that the crust isn't crispy enough, but I'll fix that next time. I'm not a big fan of rye bread, but even I thought it was pretty darn good! I made this in my bread machine on the Dough Cycle. I put the machine on pause for 30 minutes after 3 minutes of mixing. After that I let the machine finish it's knead and rise. Then I followed the rest of the instructions to a T and baked it in the oven.
This was the the recipe I used the first time I ever made rye bread and it came out fantastic. I have since tried other recipes but this is by far my favorite. It’s easy to make and delicious, it toasts and grills beautifully.
Absolutely love this recipe! I make it about every 4 days and also share with family and neighbors. Instead of using dill pickle juice, I add 2 tsp of King Arthur Deli Rye Flavor and increase the warm water by 1/4 cup. Also, I use regular sugar. Best rye bread recipe!!
I made this twice ... the first time was the best! Second time, it was okay ... I am wondering if using sprouted rye flour instead of regular rye flour had something to do with it. I did change the methodology a bit ... I like to use the slow, overnight rise method and therefore use less yeast. I’m going to get some regular rye flour and try it again. All my neighborhood taste testers liked the first version best.
Used the bread maker, set to Dark. Measurements are spot on. I always launch the yeast first, mixing it separately with the sugar and water to get it started. Substituted light brown sugar. Result was crispy crust and decent chew. ROUND 2: Then I made it again and made it even better! This time I let the machine mix it and first rise, but I proofed the dough for the second rise on a lightly oiled baking sheet and cooked it in the oven. I put an egg wash over it to glaze the crust and scored the top. Also, I increased the caraway seeds to 3 tablespoons.. I also added a tablespoon of white vinegar to the pickle juice to increase the sour element. Perfection. Reubens tomorrow!
I made it in my bread machine on dough cycle then rolled it out and shaped into a loaf to rise. The only changes I made were to brush the loaf with water before rising and then a whole egg/1 tablespoon water egg wash just before baking. Excellent soft texture with just a hint of "tang" from the pickle juice ... and it looked gorgeous and tasted great! Will make again. Thanks for the recipe.
My 1st time baking bread; so some small challenges/changes for next time : It was very sticky taking it out of mixing bowl, my wife suggested adding a little more flour and mixing again...that worked. My bread pan was slightly smaller than 5x9; I think I'll do it on a baking sheet next time. I find the suggested amount of caraway seeds was insufficient; so I'll double up next time.
If you like supermarket bakery rye bread, this is spot on, but it's nothing close to what you'd get in a Jewish deli or bakery. The crumb is soft and spongy (think wonder bread), as is the crust. Real Jewish rye, has a nice chew, a great firm texture and a crust that actually resembles a crust. A real rye also has a much longer raise time to develop flavors - this recipe simply isn't anything close to Jewish (or New York or German) rye.
My wife buys not very good rye bread at major supermarkets, but no more. I made this for her yesterday and it was delicious. Made rye toast this morning and will be having my homemade pastrami on rye for lunch. Thanks for posting.
So incredibly easy and makes an amazing loaf. Only drawback is that it won’t last more than an hour. We made it with Danish Rugkerner that we ground ourselves instead of rye flour. We also didn’t do it in a loaf pan but instead made it into a free sitting loaf (like a sourdough or pain de campagne) and It was simply amazing.
I will make it a third time. My first loaf rose beautifully, but my second didn't rise at all in the oven. I put raisins in for me because my husband never eats the bread I make so why not, and the raisins may be why it didnt rise in the oven. A comment regarding the first paragraph, I have been eating my bread for several days now,and even though the loaf is not as high it's just as good as the first. The raisins gave the best of both worlds as my two favorite breads are raisin bread and rye bread. I also put in a scant teasp. of citric acid instead of pickle juice.
Made this exactly to directions with the exception of demerara sugar (used plain old white sugar) and it was fantastic! Made it once in the loaf pans and another time formed into a loaf on a stone. The loaf pan version was a bit softer and the stone baked loaf a bit crisper, so it would depend on what it was being served with which I would choose to do next time. Thanks for a great recipe!
This was my first time making a bread from scratch. The recipe was so easy to follow and the bread came out perfectly. I did place a foil tent over the bread for the last 15 minutes of baking. It was absolutely delicious and my family loved it.
WONDERFULLY DELICIOS! Dough is not bulky so you may have to knead in a little more flour to get the dough right and the gluten.
Will I make it again, absolutely. The texture and the flavor was sublime. I'm just a Goy from Colombia, but I thought this was one of the best rye bread recipes I've tried to date. After making Kosher chopped liver, I spread it over the rye bread which I cut into triangles. My Jewish partner said it was as good as my New York bagels. The only thing I added to the recipe was more flour and rye flour as I live at 7,300 ft in altitude and it requied more flour. I kept the two to one ratio: flour to rye flour until the dough stuck around the dough hook on the mixer.
I made this Real NY Jewish Rye in my bread machine on the Basic setting, Large size and dark crust. The taste is perfect and it cuts smooth and evenly. I did replace about an ounce of liquid with molasses which gave it a darker color and added a bit of sweetness. The taste and consistency of the bread make this a 'keeper' recipe.
This is my first loaf of rye and I'm a novice bread baker. Taste is excellent, nice crumb, crunchy but soft crust. Indeed better than any you can buy. I did add 1 tsp of diastatic malt powder, 1/2c high fiber flour blend (both from King Arthur flour) in place of 1/2c bread flour and I also added 1 tsp mustard powder. It did rise but not as much as I hoped. Still great sliced for sandwiches. Right now I'm enjoying it with pastrami! :-)
I generally weigh my flour instead of measuring to avoid using too much flour. I think maybe this recipe was designed for the flour to be scooped and kind of compacted because it was an extremely sticky dough. Since I've never made rye bread I thought this was how it was supposed to be. It ended up sticking horribly to the pan and is my first bread failure. The taste was really good though and I can't wait to try it again, only with more flour next time. If you are having a hard time finding demerara sugar or dark rye, try the bulk area if your store has one. I was able to find those, the caraway seeds (super cheap) and the potato flakes (which was nice because I don't normally use them and was able to get a small amount).
This recipe produced a great loaf with a crunchy crust and soft interior. The flavor is wonderful. The dough is very sensitive. I recommend a slow proof at room temperature (no heated proofing drawer) to avoid over-proofing.
First time making rye bread and it was pretty good. I followed the recipe exactly (except I ground the caraway seeds). The recipe is easy and straightforward. I was really hesitant to add the pickle vinegar, but it is a delicious bread and it would have tasted flat without it.
I hesitated to make this after reading several reviews where folks had difficulty with the dough rising. However, I made it with no changes and it came out beautifully. What a treat! Thanks for the incredible recipe.
Perfect, soft wonderful rye bread. Great for sandwiches. I made it as written, but subbed 2 T of potato starch for the flakes, because that's what I had, and used the dough cycle on my bread machine for kneading and the first rise. I will definitely make this again, but will probably cut the yeast down to 1.5 t because I live at 7200 ft. and the loaf rose really fast and blew up like a balloon in the oven, then sunk a bit at one end. The yeast is probably fine as written at lower altitudes though.
Turned out fantastic. Due to lack of correct ingredients, I sub'd brown sugar, grapeseed oil, and white rye flour. Also mixed in one part sprouted wheat flour. Fed it to my local rye bread experts and they love it. Thanks!
Still leaning how to make bread, This turned out great. I did not have any sour Pickle juice so used sauerkraut juice instead. Only thing I will change next time is perhaps add some less salt and juice and add some caramelized onions in the batter.
FIrst off, changes to recipes should NOT be allowed in rating the recipe. You want to change things post your own recipe! Rye flour is quite different as it doesn't have any gluten (and neither do potato flakes BTW), so either bread flour (which has added gluten) or adding gluten flour to all purpose flour is needed. The 30 min rest after mixing is also needed. This recipe was so easy, so well written, and the loaf came out perfectly! A lovely grain, soft, sliced well. I did use a glass loaf pan for this, where with other breads I would form a round. I will be making this often, doubling the recipe. Second time around I didn't have pickle juice, and added blackstrap molasses and whole caraway seeds, which I liked a lot!
Excellent and quick rye bread recipe. I followed the recipe almost exactly. The only thing I substituted was the demerara sugar. I used cane sugar instead. I live in the desert and didn't expect to need to add more flour, but I did. The dough was too sticky and wet. I estimated I added approximately 1/4 cup more flour. I used half rye and half bread flour. Tonight we are using the bread for leftover corned beef sandwiches!
Good recipe that I will make again. The bread is soft, like the sandwich loaf you would get from a grocery store. That isn't what I expected. But, unlike the artisan bread I normally make it lasted several days without going stale. I didn't have potato flakes, but I found some dried hash browns that I used. I soaked them in the hot water before I made the rest of the bread. I did not find any chunks in my bread. I used kosher pickle juice. I added a tablespoon or so of gluten flour to up the chewiness. I might add more the next time around. And I think I will leave out the caraway or grind it. We like caraway, but this didn't really need it.
I added 1 tablespoon of dried minced onion and 1 teaspoon black pepper; also used the Previously-recommended 2 tablespoons wheat gluten instead of potato flakes). And since I make bread aLOT, I buy yeast in bulk so used 1 tablespoon instead of the 1 packet equivalent. The kitchen aid was used to mix and rise. I just covered the bowl with plastic wrap after coating my hands and rubbing the dough all over first. I let it rise almost to the top, then turned it out and kneaded it a little. I didn’t need any flour at all either. The consistency was just perfectly lovely. I put it in a deep loaf pan and let it rise again in the oven. When it was domed nicely and several inches above the edge, I left it in the oven even during preheating and cooked it 35-40 minutes until it was 190 inside. Best rye bread I’ve had bar none. Adding the juice was brilliant.
Don’t change a thing on this recipe. Follow the directions exactly, even if you don’t know when it’s “rough and shaggy-looking”. Dough will be sticky when the 8 minute machine kneading is done. Don’t worry, hand knead it for 2 minutes and put it in the greased bowl. I’ve made it twice and will never buy store rye again. Thanks Dad’s world famous!
Super simple recipe. I just started baking about 6 months ago and I've made this bread several times; it's always perfect. I'm always swapping out an ingredient for something I already have in the house (e.g. rapid-rise yeast instead of regular, dark brown sugar/ not demerara, dill pickle juice instead of sour) - no problems. It's always yummy
This is the best rye bread I ever made ! Delicious flavor. I didn't have pickle juice so I used apple cider vinegar. I no longer need those other recipes for rye because I'll never use the others. 5 stars
This rye bread is incredible. It's probably the best rye bread I have ever had. So easy to make. I am at high altitude (7800 ft) and it rose very quickly. I adjusted the proofing times down by 25%. No other adjustments.
I am a new bread maker and am really enjoying it. This was my sixth recipe and the best thus far. I made it yesterday and made Reuben sandwiches from the bread for my family today. Everything was a hit.
I did make a few changes. I didn't have potato flake so I decreased the water by 1/4 c. as another reviewer suggested. I also do not have the sugar called for so I used light brown sugar and that worked just fine. It's the pickle juice, folks! Wow! I will be buying mashed potato flake, and now I have to buy more caraway seed because I don't have enough to make another loaf, and this one is going to disappear in a New York minute! Honestly, thanks for posting this recipe. Going forward, I may use this recipe as a jumping off point to make our own marble rye bread.
This was the first loaf of bread I have made in my life. I am an American living in Amsterdam and I so miss NY Jewish Rye. I followed the recipe almost exact (my timings were a bit different) since it was my first loaf. It is delicious! My most honest critic is my husband. He came home, took one bite and said "EXCELLENT!" Thank you for sharing this recipe!
I made no changes to the recipe. My husband went bonkers over it! He said it was the best rye bread he has ever eaten. I made another loaf and had my husband deliver to our daughter. My granddaughter was there visiting and the two of them ate the entire loaf because it was so good! I will definitely be making this more often!!
It was very good! I didn't have potato flakes, so left that out and reduced the liquid some. Used regular sugar since I dind't want to buy demerrara sugar. I would reduce the caraway seeds. Otherwise, it turned out perfectly.
I've never been to New York City to try any of their rye bread. But this recipe is awesome! Dense, chewy, crispy crust, and the flavor is out of this world! I think it's the pickle juice that does it. Makes great toast too. Also I made it by hand instead of using a mixer. Thanks.
