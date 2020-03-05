Walnut Tassies

1 of 13

Rating: 5 stars These are very rich and delicious! I added the flour a little at a time and found I only needed about 1 1/4 cups to be able to form a good ball. I also used paper cups and baked a bit longer than the 20 minutes. Thanks Karyn for the recipe! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars This is the EXACT recipe that my Aunt Tessie made every Holiday Season.I made them for the first time earlier this year and my siblings and cousins where over joyed how I captured her recipe exact! They are easy to make, the only time consumer is pressing the dough nicely into the pettifor pan. I give my pans a quick spritz of cooking spray so they pop out with ease - Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars I couldn't find my grandmother's recipe for "nut cups" so I thought I'd try this one. It seemed similar to what I could remember from hers except for the nuts. She used pecans. That was the only substitute I made. The 1" balls weren't enough dough in each muffin cup and yes I do have the mini muffin pans. I even have the little wooden gadget that pushes the dough in and up the sides evenly so it wasn't that I was using the wrong size pan. Therefore I only got 4 1/2 dozen. Otherwise they were ALMOST as good as Granny's! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars excellent results. i did make a few changes. i decreased the flour to 1 1/2 cups. the dough seemed more workable. i greased the tins and instead of forming balls and pushing them into the cups i made about a 1" ball and rolled it out and formed it into the shape of the cup. they seemed to come out of the tin easier. i baked them at 350 F on the convection setting of the oven for 22 minutes. i ended up with a total of 35 delicious tassies. i used walnuts this time but i have also used pecans. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars These are my all-time favorite dessert! My grandma used to make these for the holidays now I make them all the time. My mom who doesn't care for cooking or baking much helps too so that says a lot! lol. I use a full 8 oz. block of cream cheese for every stick of butter and extra flour. Sometimes I'll brown the butter in the filling as well and I always toast the nuts. These are Delicious!

Rating: 5 stars My man requested these. He’s had other recipes but really loved the dough base in these. Next time, he wants me to substitute pecans. Can’t wait to try it!

Rating: 5 stars Delectable bite size treats that are perfect for entertaining showers etc.

Rating: 5 stars They're just like my little Grandma Bubbles would make. Thank you so much!