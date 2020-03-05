Walnut Tassies

Rating: 4.83 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a traditional Christmas cookie made every year at our annual cookie baking weekend!

By Karyn

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
6 dozen cookies
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Filling:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Beat sweet butter and cream cheese together in a bowl with an electric mixer until smooth and creamy. Gradually stir flour into butter until forming a dough. Shape dough into 1-inch balls and place into 3/4-inch muffin cups. Press dough into the bottom and sides of each muffin cup.

  • Mix brown sugar, walnuts, melted butter, eggs, and vanilla extract together in a separate bowl. Spoon about 1 teaspoon of walnut filling into the dough cups.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until edges of cookies are lightly browned and filling is cooked through, about 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
159 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 14.9g; fat 10.4g; cholesterol 36.8mg; sodium 65.7mg. Full Nutrition
Most helpful positive review

Party Chef
Rating: 5 stars
12/15/2013
These are very rich and delicious! I added the flour a little at a time and found I only needed about 1 1/4 cups to be able to form a good ball. I also used paper cups and baked a bit longer than the 20 minutes. Thanks Karyn for the recipe!
Helpful
(6)
Reviews:
NJ Vixen
Rating: 5 stars
12/18/2015
This is the EXACT recipe that my Aunt Tessie made every Holiday Season.I made them for the first time earlier this year and my siblings and cousins where over joyed how I captured her recipe exact! They are easy to make, the only time consumer is pressing the dough nicely into the pettifor pan. I give my pans a quick spritz of cooking spray so they pop out with ease
Helpful
(5)
Kathy Merrick
Rating: 4 stars
01/01/2014
I couldn't find my grandmother's recipe for "nut cups" so I thought I'd try this one. It seemed similar to what I could remember from hers except for the nuts. She used pecans. That was the only substitute I made. The 1" balls weren't enough dough in each muffin cup and yes I do have the mini muffin pans. I even have the little wooden gadget that pushes the dough in and up the sides evenly so it wasn't that I was using the wrong size pan. Therefore I only got 4 1/2 dozen. Otherwise they were ALMOST as good as Granny's!
Helpful
(2)
Michael Cunningham
Rating: 5 stars
12/19/2018
excellent results. i did make a few changes. i decreased the flour to 1 1/2 cups. the dough seemed more workable. i greased the tins and instead of forming balls and pushing them into the cups i made about a 1" ball and rolled it out and formed it into the shape of the cup. they seemed to come out of the tin easier. i baked them at 350 F on the convection setting of the oven for 22 minutes. i ended up with a total of 35 delicious tassies. i used walnuts this time but i have also used pecans.
Helpful
(1)
Erika Estrada
Rating: 5 stars
06/21/2018
These are my all-time favorite dessert! My grandma used to make these for the holidays now I make them all the time. My mom who doesn't care for cooking or baking much helps too so that says a lot! lol. I use a full 8 oz. block of cream cheese for every stick of butter and extra flour. Sometimes I'll brown the butter in the filling as well and I always toast the nuts. These are Delicious!
Wendy Thoms
Rating: 5 stars
12/21/2020
My man requested these. He's had other recipes but really loved the dough base in these. Next time, he wants me to substitute pecans. Can't wait to try it!
Deb C
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
05/11/2014
Delectable bite size treats that are perfect for entertaining showers etc.
ppleater
Rating: 5 stars
12/06/2018
They're just like my little Grandma Bubbles would make. Thank you so much!
Judy
Rating: 4 stars
12/23/2017
Loved the flavor would just brown them a bit more.
