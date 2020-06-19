Coffee Slush

I cut this recipe down to 2 servings (which turned out to be only 1). I am trying to decide as I write this how many stars to give it. I was expecting the coffee flavor to be much too diluted with the half and half, but it's not. I also expected it to be way too sweet, which it is. But the more I drink, the more I love this! It's certainly not a morning coffee substitute for me, but it does make a very nice dessert type treat, or as the submitter suggested, a punch for a shower or tea.