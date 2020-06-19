Coffee Slush
This make-ahead frozen beverage made with coffee and half and half is perfect for teas and showers. Simple yet delicious! Save coffee from the day before in the fridge. Everyone will want your recipe!
Tasty. Very easy to make. I cut the recipe down for just me and hubby. And instead of sugar I used chocolate syrup. Also used more coffee than called for. I wanted a stronger coffee flavor.Read More
I did it with warm milk and about a cup of ice. I also did it with choc syrup in place of the sugar, and it was very tasty :) horrible for you, but tasty
I am trying it for the first time but think I will be adding more coffee to it. I also used a 1/3 less sugar and its still SWEET. Add it little by little for your taste. Over all it's good and ill make it again.
I scaled this recipe to 2 servings and it was the perfect amount for 1 serving. I substituted International Delight Sugar Free Vanilla Coffee Creamer for the heavy whipping cream. I also left out the sugar. I loved it! And the perfect coffee drink to cool you off. Will make again. Thanks for the recipe.
I cut this recipe down to 2 servings (which turned out to be only 1). I am trying to decide as I write this how many stars to give it. I was expecting the coffee flavor to be much too diluted with the half and half, but it's not. I also expected it to be way too sweet, which it is. But the more I drink, the more I love this! It's certainly not a morning coffee substitute for me, but it does make a very nice dessert type treat, or as the submitter suggested, a punch for a shower or tea.
