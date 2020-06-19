Coffee Slush

5 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This make-ahead frozen beverage made with coffee and half and half is perfect for teas and showers. Simple yet delicious! Save coffee from the day before in the fridge. Everyone will want your recipe!

By karenpoole

additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 10 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
18 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix cream, coffee, sugar, and vanilla extract together in a freezer-safe container. Cover container and freeze until coffee mixture is solid, at least 3 hours.n

  • Remove container from freezer and defrost in room temperature for 1 hour. Break coffee mixture apart with a fork creating a slush-like consistency. Transfer to a punch bowl or large pitcher.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
212 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 26.4g; fat 10.7g; cholesterol 34.5mg; sodium 39.1mg. Full Nutrition
