Irish Cream Liqueur

Awesome recipe! After reading a few other reviews, I have a few things I would do for my next batch (which WILL happen every Christmas now!). First, use Jameson Irish whiskey. Second, I used a double boiler to melt my chocolate, which worked perfect. However when I went to mix the melted warm chocolate into the whiskey, it started to clump the chocolate. So I had to add that back to the boiler to smooth it. Next time, I will add about 1/8th-1/4 of the whiskey to the melted chocolate in the double boiler to slowly mix the two ingredients and lightly warm some of the whiskey and thin out the chocolate. Once the whiskey was warmed up and the chocolate thinned out a bit, I could combine the rest of the chocolate/whiskey mixture to the remaining whiskey in a mixing bowl without clumping. But don't add all of the whiskey to the double boiler as you don't want to cook out all of your alcohol. Third tip, I barely can taste any of the coffee flavor as the recipe is. It's just a personal preference, but I would triple or quadruple the instant coffee. However, I added the instant coffee granules at the very end and they really had a hard time dissolving. Next time I will add the coffee granules to the warm chocolate/whiskey mixture to help the dissolving process. Lastly, I'd say just make one batch at a time if you want more than one batch. I doubled my batch to to save time (making gifts) and it's really just a lot of liquid to handle all at once.