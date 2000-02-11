Irish Cream Liqueur

This is better than the commercial Irish Cream liqueurs and is very popular with family and friends. Will store for several weeks in fridge, just serve over ice.

Recipe by cheap chef

Ingredients

Directions

  • Pour a small amount of whiskey into a large bowl. In the top of a double boiler, melt chocolate, stirring constantly until smooth. Mix the melted chocolate with the whiskey in the bowl. Gradually stir in the sweetened condensed milk and the evaporated milk. Stir in the cream, instant coffee granules, and the remaining whiskey.

  • Pour mixture into three 750-ml bottles, seal and store in refrigerator. Best if kept at least 1 month before using. To serve: shake bottle well; serve in small glasses over crushed ice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
170 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 13g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 26.6mg; sodium 43.5mg. Full Nutrition
