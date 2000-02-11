Irish Cream Liqueur
This is better than the commercial Irish Cream liqueurs and is very popular with family and friends. Will store for several weeks in fridge, just serve over ice.
The BEST recipe for Irish cream ~ I come from an Irish/Polish family and yes we own our very own Pub and this is far superior to any commercially made liqueur.I use only Jamesons Irish whiskey (of course)and I add 11 ounces of chocolate because there is no such thing as too much chocolate. It tastes best if let to rest for three weeks in the fridge before drinking ~ just shake it up once a week. FANTASTIC :~)Read More
i made this drink and put into a used bailys bottle and other into used coke bottle, the plastic coke bottle taste grate, the glass bailys bottle has turned into foam like a chocolate mouse, anyone got any idea why ?Read More
This tastes a lot better than the store bought irish cream liquor. I will definately be making my own from now on! I warmed up some of the evaporated milk to dissolve the coffee granules before adding them to the rest of the liquor. I also added the condensed milk to the chocolate chips so that they wouldn't stick to the bottom of the pot as I was melting them.
Great! Just what I was looking for...but I noticed that the author did not specify when to add the coffee granules. I added them to the melted chocolate and they did not dissolve properly.
I combined this and another recipe on this site, melting 3 oz. semi-sweet chocolate, blending in 1/2 t instant coffee granules, a can of each the sweetened condensed milk and partly-skim evaporated milk, 1 t vanilla, 1/2 t almond extract, 1 1/4 c whipping cream, and 1 1/2 c Irish whiskey (Jameson's). Delicious right away - can't wait to try it after it ages!
10/12/2007 - This recipe is the best I have tried. I have googled Irish Cream and tried 6 different recipes and this one, by far is the ultimate. I added 1/2 tsp of almond extract and 1 tsp of mint extract. Omigosh! I will never by Bailey's or Carolan's again. I would recommend this to anyone. I did not use the double broiler, and I substituted chocolate syrup (1 tbsp) for the chocolate. Thank you for posting this! Cheers! --- Mr.G
This was awesome! When i first melted the chocolate and added some of the wiskey, the chocolate looked like it was burnt because it was all dried out. Don't be discouraged, though because it 'rehydrates' again once you add the rest of the ingredients and whisk it to get all the clumps out. I also added the coffee granules to the whiskey before mixing it all together. Friends couldn't get enough of it, said it resembled an 'alcoholic chocolate milk'. Tastes even better when in the fridge for over a week.Great recipe!!!
Instead of using granulated coffe, I get 1 shot of espresso (more if doubling recipe) from the coffee shop around the corner and add it slowly to the melting chocolate to keep the chocolate creamy and smooth. A few dashed of mint make an excellent 'Chocolate-Mint Irish Cream' treat. I LOVE this recipe and make a double batch every year to bottle up in mini containers as gifts for family and co-workers.
Seems a long time to keep before you can drink it. All my friends enjoy it and can not keep enough in the fridge.
just made this for the first time. Initial impression is good. Have yet to age and taste. Biggest comment is to make a runny ganache before adding the whiskey as liquor will cause the melted chocolate to thicken. Thus, take about 2/3 cup of the cream and bring it to a boil. Turn off, add the chocolate and let the chocolate melt. Once it has melted, add the rest of the ingredients, whiskey last (don't want to heat the alcohol out).
ROBERT’S TIPS: ~ 26 proof (slightly less than normal Baileys, IF you follow this recipe) • Calories: WAY up there! • Enjoy a shot over ice, in your coffee, or over ice cream. • Instead of what the recipe says, dissolve your instant coffee in a little boiling water first or it will stay granular in the finished product, and also you won’t risk scalding your milk. • Add more chocolate to the recipe – how can you go wrong? • Mix the sweetened condensed milk with your melted chocolate while its still over the double boiler to reduce the chance your chocolate will form a sediment at the bottom of the bottle. • Use good whiskey. I used Michael Collins for this batch. • If you must sample, have an extra bottle of whiskey on hand, or wait till you’re done making the recipe. You do NOT want to drive to the store for another bottle. • Have 2 empty bottles (plus your bottle of whiskey) ready. For some reason, the last bottle doesn’t get full. Not sure why that is… • Do use a funnel. Do not use the funnel hanging in your garage. • Attempt to store for at least two weeks before drinking. Hahahahaha! • Filter and discard small portions periodically in the toilet. If there’s more remaining in the bottle after 1 month, discard. • Keep refrigerated.
I made this last year and my friends liked it so much, that we centered a whole party around the irish cream. Everyone is asking me to make it again this year. Absolutely delicious and an excellent value.
I made it by substituting fat free half and half for the cream. Even with that substitution, it still has 75 calories per ounce, which, after calculating it, is more than Ben and Jerry's ice cream, even though it is a bit frothy. You'd think with all that air, it would be less. Hmmm. Ice cream? Frothy? Air? I had some in a bottle, so I shook it vigorously for about 30 seconds, poured it into a container and froze it. It makes perfect ice cream! The alcohol keeps it from freezing solid. Try it. It's delish.
I have been making this recipe for two years now. It is the best. I will never buy store bought again. thank you.
Oh My......this recipe rocks! I made it for co-workers and now have job security. I added the whiskey to the melted chocolate otherwise adding the chocolate to the bowl with whiskey gets cold and clumpy.
This should be your one and only Irish Cream Liqueur recipe! I made it a few years ago and then, unfortunately, "misplaced" the recipe. After a very frustrated search of all the other Irish Cream recipes that use chocolate syrup, I FINALLY found this one again! It seems to be the one and only that uses real milk chocolate in the recipe. What a huge difference in richness it makes! I will never lose this recipe again!
Absolutely Amazing! I know I shouldn't say this but I substituted the Jamisons for a cheaper brand of Irish Whiskey and actually liked it better, it was a bit stronger then the Jamisons but still wonderful. I also use a full 12 oz bag of the milk chocolate morsels which makes it creamer and more chocolatey. I make it every year for our christmas party and always get tons of raves. If you want a real treat top off a shot of homemade khaulua with Irish Cream (drizzled on the side) for a wonderful "baby guiness" Yum!
Just made this and haven't aged it yet. 1/2 tsp of coffee granules, and a bottle of Jameson's. The only thing I would change next time would be to use 18% instead of 36% cream. In Canada we only get 18% or 36% and the higher fat one is "whipping cream" and the 18% is called table cream. There's no "heavy cream" in the aisles. Also used 2 cans of 375ml evaporated milk and 2 & 1/2 cans of sweetened condensed milk. Used the best belgian milk chocolate I had in the house. Threw everything except for the whiskey in the double boiler and everything melted just fine. Added a tsp of vanilla to the whole batch. Delish! Will definitely be one of the staples around the house.
I have made several different versions of "Irish Cream" over the years and I have to say this is the best version by far. I have given out this recipe to several of my friends and family, once they had a sample of it. The only change I made was using a 1/4 cup of strong brew coffee instead of the coffee granules, as I don't by instant coffee. Thank you for the excellent recipe. Its worth all 5 stars in my books.
This was just delicious! I started by making up a batch that was one fifth of the recipe, just to make sure that the recipe was the one I wanted to make as gifts for family at Christmas, it is definitely a keeper. I mixed one teaspoon of instant coffee granules with a very small amount of boiling water and I also added 1/4 teaspoon of almond essence and vanilla essence. I followed the recipe exactly apart from the above amendments. I can definitely recommend it and will be making up larger batches for gifts.
We tried another recipe before this one and it was not even close to this! The real milk chocolate and lack of extracts really bring out the creamy flavor. One problem is that we can't let it sit for a month before drinking!!! TIP: To keep from curdling the cream, temper the milk chocolate a bit before mixing in. The first time I made this the chocolate got a little hard, so this last time I made it, I kept the double boiler over the hot water a bit longer while I added the Evaporated milk and condensed milk. Then took it off the heat to add the remaining ingredients. This helped to completely dissolve the chocolate and it came out GREAT for New Years. I can't make this stuff fast enough it seems! It's soooo much better than Baileys!!!! We compared the two and Baileys had some Liquorish flavor in it and it tasted wrong compared to this. This was gone at New Years!! And I came home with the bottle of Baileys - still full. :-)
This is sooo easy and sooo delicious. I did made a few changes to suit our taste and make it slightly less fattening :) I used: - 4 TBLS of chocolate syrup instead of baking chocolate. The chocolate incorporated better this way ...... of course you can add more :) ...... chocolate is good for you, right? - Half and Half instead of Heavy Cream ...... I know, I know, it won't be as rich or as thick but honestly it tastes great! - Like another reviewer I dissolved the coffee granules in some heated evaporated milk before adding. (Thanks MISI1818 :) and - Added 1/4 teas vanilla and 1/8 teas almond extract which is purely optional but added to the taste. Thanks so much 'cheap chef' EVERYONE loved this. I even gave some as gifts and they requested this be part of their Christmas present every year!
I think this tastes great - It's been in the fridge for 2 weeks and I've been shaking it up a couple times a week because I noticed all the chocolate at the bottom of the bottles. I also noticed that there are little chunks of chocolate in the drink itself, so when it comes time to give (if there's any left), I'll probably strain it out... I might try chocolate syrup next time. I just wish I would've made more!!
I made this yesterday and when I went to stir it today there was a chocolate "film" on top. I stirred it in, but now have tiny bits of it in the liqueur. I intend to keep it in a large container until I pour it into smaller gift containers in a couple of weeks.
Don't use more than the recommended amount of chocolate as it changes the flavor.
Next time I will try chocolate syrup instead of melting chocolate chips.
Yummy! Used semi-sweet instead of milk chocolate. Tastes much more chocolatey and better than store bought stuff! My cousin summed it up perfectly..."It tastes like drinking ice cream!" I almost don't want to share!!!!!
Yum!! This is so good. I made mine with Brandy and it's definately not going to be store for the suggested month.
Very good. One tip--Add your liquid (milk or whiskey) to your melted chocolate--I had trouble with my chocolate seizing up when I followed the recipe's directions, so I had to remelt it in the double boiler.
Great recipe! I like the texture of this much better than the ones with eggs. This one is much smoother. I left out the coffee because I didn't have it around. So yummy!
Very good after it has aged the appropriate ammount of time. Tasty!
I had to add the instant coffee to the melted chocolate, because it did not dossolve otherwise. Also, I tried replacing the melted chocolate with melted Nutella...AWESOME!!! But all in all, my favorite Irish Cream recipe, and very easy!
I used Jamesons whiskey. This recipe blew people's minds away and made an impressive gift at Christmas. I will turn this into a tradition.
Made this recipe over the holidays last year and already have requests for it this year! Super Easy and delicious. Never have been able to wait a month to let it age...
It was so yummy- Great gift idea.
Everyone loved it.
Delicious and very easy. I melted the chocolate in the microwave instead of using a double boiler. (I just thought it was easier). I hope I can wait the 3 weeks to drink it!
If I could give it 10 stars - I would! This is the BEST Irish cream EVER! Super Easy to make. It makes 14 cups and come out to about $2.30 per cup. Way cheaper than the brand name Irish Cream. So I will be making a TON more of my famous Irish Cream Fudge!
Really easy to make! Can't wait to try the final product in a month. What I sampled was really creamy and rich! Thanks
I've made this twice now and it's delicious. The instant coffee granules didn't completely dissolve for me, but I think they must not dissolve well in cream. I think next time I'll add them to the splash of whiskey at the start.
We added chocolate milk instead of the evaporated milk. Then mixed it with chocolate ice cream, choc milk, and some Disaronno. Blended it in mixer. Talk about smooth.
This is a Home made Christmas Gift to my friends.
YUM! Made it exactly per recipe and the taste is gorgeous after 1 week. I can hardly wait a month for it but I am going to. Thanks for a wonderful recipe and mine will be just in time for Christmas!
Very good. It has more chocolate flavor than is normal irish cream. I like chocolate....it should just more accurately be called chocolate irish cream. For personal taste i did double the coffee granules to balance the chocolate.
This is really creamy, mellow and left me all a'glow. Look out, it'll sneak up on ya! My menopause isn't bothering me at all today after this drink. Diggin' it!
Absolutely loved the recipe! Someone had given a bottle of whiskey which I didn't like the taste of so I turned it into Irish Cream! Fantastic recipe
The best I've ever had
I have made this recipe for gifts and everone thought it was the real thing but with a smoother taste. Most could not tell the difference. The plus side is that it does not cost a lot to make and you get three bottles out of the deal. Now I just need a recipe to make a good chocolate liquire
Loved it...really did but next time I make it, I'll cut back on the chocolate a bit. Gonna start with 4 oz and go from there. I really believe that will be enough . To make it seem more like the original, less chocolate is necessary. Other than that, it's an absolute winner!!!
Best Irish Cream EVER! I hosted an Irish Cream Challenge and gave each person (4 total) a different recipe for Irish Cream from the All Recipes website. Then we did a blind taste test and this recipe won hands down. Everyone thought it was the best of the four - and most thought it was better than Baileys Irish Cream! I did take the advice of one reviewer though - heat about 2/3 c. of the cream to almost boiling and pour over the chocolate. Let sit a few minutes and mix well before adding the remaining ingredients, always adding the Whiskey last (and be sure to use Jaimeson’s Irish Whiskey).
Love this! I let it sit in the fridge for 1 month before trying. Everyone had second & third helpings! Will definitely be making again! Would be nice turned into a semifreddo or mixed through whipped cream & served with fruit! delish!
Delicious! I think it's important to use a good Irish whiskey (I used Jameson's). It turned out great and so easy to make. Will definitely make again!
For 20 years my mother made her own Irish cream and I never had a drop of it. It has been 10 years since she passed on and in a moment of whimsy I decided to make some of my own Irish cream. I still have never had a drop, but the friends and family that have been partaking in this beverage (in any way possible) says that this beats my mother's Irish cream (sorry Mom!). I love the fact that it is made with melted chocolate versus Hershey's syrup!
Great recipe! I made it for the holidays and it was a hit. I’ve made it several times and it never quite makes it to the recommended aging process??. It’s very good following the recipe exactly how it is and it is very good if you have to make some simple substitutes. I’ve made it using milk instead of cream and I’ve also omitted the chocolate a couple times. It’s all good! It could be tasty with some peppermint or cinnamon flavoring as well. I haven’t tried that yet. Great recipe. Thanks for sharing!
Awesome recipe! After reading a few other reviews, I have a few things I would do for my next batch (which WILL happen every Christmas now!). First, use Jameson Irish whiskey. Second, I used a double boiler to melt my chocolate, which worked perfect. However when I went to mix the melted warm chocolate into the whiskey, it started to clump the chocolate. So I had to add that back to the boiler to smooth it. Next time, I will add about 1/8th-1/4 of the whiskey to the melted chocolate in the double boiler to slowly mix the two ingredients and lightly warm some of the whiskey and thin out the chocolate. Once the whiskey was warmed up and the chocolate thinned out a bit, I could combine the rest of the chocolate/whiskey mixture to the remaining whiskey in a mixing bowl without clumping. But don't add all of the whiskey to the double boiler as you don't want to cook out all of your alcohol. Third tip, I barely can taste any of the coffee flavor as the recipe is. It's just a personal preference, but I would triple or quadruple the instant coffee. However, I added the instant coffee granules at the very end and they really had a hard time dissolving. Next time I will add the coffee granules to the warm chocolate/whiskey mixture to help the dissolving process. Lastly, I'd say just make one batch at a time if you want more than one batch. I doubled my batch to to save time (making gifts) and it's really just a lot of liquid to handle all at once.
This a winner! I bottled it and gave as gifts in 12 oz bottles. Great over ice, add to coffee or soda. mmmm...mmmmm good! .
I've made this several years to give as Christmas gifts. Instead of using a double boiler, I melt the chocolate in a glass bowl in the microwave, adding a small amount of the whiskey, 30 seconds at a time. Stir between each setting. I've also substituted butterscotch chips for a "butterscotch" version. Both versions are a big hit.
Yes I will make again..wonderful
I increased coffee granules to 1 Tbsp. Very tasty!
I've made this for several Christmases now, and always get rave reviews. In recent years, I've added a half teaspoon of pure almond extract and 1 teaspoon of pure vanilla extract to make it "mine". My family preferred it three days after making it as opposed to waiting a month. And the coffee granules don't dissolve -- it's just part of the recipe. Great for gifts, and worth it to obtain special bottles just for this recipe -- don't reuse corks or screw tops. Makes a great gift. Mine always makes three bottles (not sure of size, but they're big) with half a bottle leftover. A winner!
I used crown royal for this and it turned out great! Could drink this right out of the bottle! (not sure why mine looks so chocolaty but it is good!) Oh and I also ran out of chocolate, so I substituted baking cocoa with 1 tbs oil and 2 tbs corn syrup. Still worked good.
This recipe is amazing and so easy! We first made this a few years ago then lost the recipe and have spent hours searching for it as no others matched up. When I first added the chocolate to the whiskey I thought it was ruined as the chocolate looked like it was burnt, however when I added the condensed milk and stirred it in it was fine. We are too impatient to age it so drink it straight away and it is delicious, so not necessary to age if you don't have time/patience.
Amazing flavor, but the amount of whiskey in the recipe is overpowering. I would use 1/2 the amount of whiskey.
This stuff is delicious and rich. I've been making it for several years. It keeps well, and makes a nice gift in a small cordial bottle.
I've been using this recipe for years and it is by far the best Irish cream I've ever tasted. For the whiskey in the last batch I made, I used 1/2 Crown Salted Carmel (I had half a bottle I wanted to use up) and the other have a Canadian whiskey and added 1/2 tsp almond extract. It was by far the best batch ever. All my friends and neighbors are now using this recipe instead of buying it pre-made!
I just made some for gifts and to share with family during the holidays! This recipe is spot on! So creamy and delicious....definitely addictive! It's ready to drink, however, letting it sit for a few days really enhances the flavours. (if you can handle the temptation) Cheers!!! Enjoy
Tastes great, but like others, had trouble getting the chocolate to really mix into the whisky. Some tiny chocolate bits sank to the bottom of my mixing bowl, and I discarded them. Will try another technique to get the chocolate to incorporate better next time.
Made this for the second time. The first time I used bourbon instead and it was a huge hit. Just finished a second batch and used peanut butter whiskey and upped the coffee to a full teaspoon. Let me tell you, it is absolutely awesome. Next time gonna skip the Chocolate and add vanilla, also gonna up the coffee to a tablespoon.
This was simple, yet delicious! I used 6 oz of milk chocolate and I think next time I'll only use 4. It was still very good, but a little more chocolatey than normal Irish cream tastes. I put the sweetened condensed milk and the chocolate into a medium sauce pan over medium-low heat and stirred until the chocolate melted. I poured all of the whiskey into a large bowl, then added the instant coffee granules so they would dissolve. Then I added the cream and evaporated milk. Finally I stirred in the chocolate/sweetened condensed milk mixture. I poured this into quart-sized mason jars and this filled three jars plus half of a fourth jar. We sampled some straight away and it was delicious! I'm not sure the rest of it will make the three week wait time!!! It was great over ice and great in coffee!
I think my taste is a bit different than other reviewers. I found this recipe to be rather strong, and what I didn't care for was the noticeable taste of the sweetened condensed milk. I had even cut back on the SCM a bit, but still found it to kind of 'take over' the taste. HOWEVER...I gave this 4 stars because, despite my personal taste preference, it IS a good recipe. I discovered that adding a bit of milk to each glass made it much more palatable for me. (And I wind up having a larger overall batch because of it.) I was buying Irish cream at the liquor store but found it's getting way too pricey...Bailey's is $30.00 for a 750ml bottle; Panama Jack (my preference) used to be $18.00/bottle, but over the past year the liquor store jacked the price up three times, and now it's $28.00. Being able to make one's own Irish cream is a far superior option, and I'll be using this recipe again.
Did a few things differently having had some experience working with cream based recipes. But pretty much followed the ingredient list. Although I refuse to use anything "instant", so I just made a tiny amount of very strong, very dark coffee. Added a little Everclear to kick the alcohol level up a bit! Very rich, pour some over vanilla ice cream or as I like to do... spike your morning coffee and start your day off right!
Super yummy! Just made it tonight so haven't tasted it after letting it sit yet. Used one can of sweetened condensed instead of two. Sweet enough with one! Use 3 cans of evaporated, and upped the coffee granules by a teaspoon. Also added 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla syrup.
Used a half cup of double strength coffee instead of instant coffee to add quality. Turned out fantastic
This is very good. Rich, thick and chocolatey. I used Ghiardelli milk chocolate chips for the chocolate, Jameson whisky and followed the recipe exactly. The texture and flavor is like a melted milk shake with Irish whisky in it. I tried it side-by-side with Bailey's and here's what I found. Bailey's has a more noticable whisky bite, little to no chocolate flavor, another bite (maybe the almond extract I see in other recipes) and is thinner. When this recipe is added to coffee, the whisky bite is nearly gone and the chocolate really comes through. With Bailey's the satisfying bite comes through just perfectly to my taste. I think I'm going to try another recipe next time, because I'm looking for something a little different. But for folks that like a little creamy chocolate with a little kick, this should be just the ticket.
Wonderful recipe, followed the tips by others to dissolve the instant coffee in a small amount of boiling water. This will make wonderful Christmas gifts at the office.
Exceptional. On first drink (while bottling) my first reaction was that it really is better than the commercial equivalent. Thinking about it, however, I think the chocolate is somewhat overpowering (this opinion may change once the month in the fridge completes). I think skewing this with a softer flavor may help. I'm considering subbing a can of Dulce de Leche (caramel) for one can of Eagle Brand, or subbing butterscotch chips for 3 ounces of the chocolate. Regardless, I found it outstanding, despite my desire to tweak it.
