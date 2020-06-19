Nuoc Cham (Vietnamese Spicy Dipping Sauce)

This sauce can be used for dipping veggies, meats, or egg rolls. It's also great spooned over a bowl of steaming hot pho or other rice noodle soup. For me this sauce IS the flavor of Vietnamese cooking. Enjoy! This can be stored in the fridge for up to two weeks.
I like the flavor and balance! I halved the recipe using 2T instead of 1/4 cup, 2 small garlic cloves. I only had a single small Serrano pepper on hand, sorry purists. I did NOT heat it - just shook it in covered container to dissolve the sugar. We used it to dip the mini egg rolls. We loved it, it’s now my go to quick sauce!
