Nuoc Cham (Vietnamese Spicy Dipping Sauce)

5 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This sauce can be used for dipping veggies, meats, or egg rolls. It's also great spooned over a bowl of steaming hot pho or other rice noodle soup. For me this sauce IS the flavor of Vietnamese cooking. Enjoy! This can be stored in the fridge for up to two weeks.

By CJ

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir water, chile peppers, garlic, fish sauce, rice vinegar, and sugar together in a saucepan over medium-low heat until sugar dissolves into the liquid; remove from heat and set aside to cool completely, about 1 hour.n

    Advertisement

  • Stir lemon juice into the cooled liquid.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
36 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 8.7g; fat 0.1g; sodium 440.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/16/2022