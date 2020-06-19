Blueberry Raspberry Pie

This delicious blueberry raspberry pie is a ribbon winner from the Wisconsin State Fair.

By Sharona

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Pie Crust:
Filling:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Make pie crust: Combine flour and salt in a bowl. Mash shortening into flour mixture with a pastry cutter or fork until mixture is crumbly. Gradually add cold water as needed, tossing with a fork until dough forms a ball. Wrap dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

  • Turn dough out onto a flat work surface dusted with flour. Divide dough in half and form each half into a ball. Roll one dough ball into a circle 2 inches larger than the pie plate and about 1/8-inch thick. Wrap dough around the rolling pin, starting on one side of the circle. Unroll over the pie plate and trim dough. Roll out remaining dough ball into a circle large enough to fit the top of pie; set aside.

  • Beat egg white and 1 tablespoon water; brush over the bottom of crust and set aside.

  • Make filling: Combine sugar, cornstarch, lemon peel, vanilla extract, and cinnamon in a bowl. Gently stir in blueberries and raspberries to coat; pour into crust. Top with reserved pie crust and seal edges.

  • Brush the top crust with 1 tablespoon water; sprinkle 1 tablespoon sugar on top. Cut a few slits into the top crust with a sharp knife.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly, about 45 minutes. Set pie onto a wire rack to cool completely before refrigerating.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
402 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 57.9g; fat 17.7g; sodium 227.1mg. Full Nutrition
