Blueberry Raspberry Pie
This delicious blueberry raspberry pie is a ribbon winner from the Wisconsin State Fair.
The flavor on this one is wonderful. It does not cut well, that is the reason for my three star rating. I used a different pie crust recipe. I used about a bag and a half of frozen mixed berries. I completely substituted honey in place of the sugar. Again, love the taste!Read More
Made this as my first pie, and it came out great. The filling is simple, but delicious. Don't forget the lemon peel.
This is a wonderful pie recipe! I love fruit pies, but hate pie that's pasty and or too sweet. This recipe brings out the natural flavor sand sweetness of the fruit, and was neither too runny nor too thick and pasty. I will admit though, that I used commercial pie crusts and didn't do the sugar wash on bottom crust, it didn't seem necessary. I also used equal parts raspberries and blueberries to make a heaping 4 cups of fruit, and a scant 3/4 cups of sugar. I'm confidant though this would be just as good if I'd followed the recipe exactly. I'll definitely make this again.
I cheated by using premade crusts but it was still delicious nonetheless. Next time I will use a bit more sugar as I found it a little tart.
Great flavor but maybe my blueberries were too juicy. The filling ended up being very watery even though I added a bit more thickening than the recipe called for.
This is my second time making it and it is amazing! I don’t remember exactly if I made it word for word the first time but the second time I used store bought pie crusts and followed the recipe for filling and cook time. I’d recommend if you’re using store bought to use 2 teaspoons of water and a table spoon of sugar on top. I did the 1 tablespoon of water and sugar and my dough had a hard time cooking and getting crunchy. Will definitely make this pie again though! It’s delicious!
I had more raspberries than blueberries so I swapped amounts. Should have added tapioca to thicken it up. Cheated with a premade pie crust and added a bit more flour based on reviews. Great flavor, just a bit wet...
This is a delicious pie! I’ve made it twice and consistently yummy. I did use the Allrecipes French pie crust though . The only reason I’ve made this is my daughter has been shopping for us during the pandemic and buying us fresh raspberries which my husband and I don’t really like! And I had frozen and fresh blueberries to use up. So there you go, always say thank you for the food shopping and extra surprises. Something like making lemonade out of lemons?
This pie was so delicious and tangy...we will make it again
Made this for Thanksgiving and everyone agreed that it was a very good pie. My husband requested I make it again this week. New favorite pie.
I used my standard crust recipe. Tasty filling. Thanks!
Delicious! The filling set just right and the fruit flavor was excellent. I did add a 1 inch knob of grated ginger to the filling, which was nice with the lemon peel. Also, add 2 T shortening to the crust for the bast texture.
Great tasting pie! Perfect a la mode!
