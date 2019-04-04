Honey Rosemary Carrots

Rosemary carrots in a buttery honey sauce make an elegant side dish to serve with any meal. Quick and easy side dish with a delicious combination of flavors!

Recipe by KATHYP100

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Bring carrots, water, and butter to a boil in a small saucepan; reduce heat to medium and simmer for 10 minutes. Add honey and rosemary; continue simmering until carrots are tender, about 5 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
145 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 24.4g; fat 5.9g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 91.5mg. Full Nutrition
