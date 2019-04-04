Honey Rosemary Carrots
Rosemary carrots in a buttery honey sauce make an elegant side dish to serve with any meal. Quick and easy side dish with a delicious combination of flavors!
This was delicious! I got a little nervous because it didn't seem like there would be enough water. But it was perfect! I will definitely be making this for Christmas dinner!
Maybe if this was a sauce that could be poured over top it would be better, but all of the sauce stayed behind in the dish and rosemary can be overwhelming.
This was delicious! I got a little nervous because it didn't seem like there would be enough water. But it was perfect! I will definitely be making this for Christmas dinner!
This was delicious, and I jazzed it up a little more with a couple sprinkles of cinnamon
A tasty combo with the honey and rosemary. We also like them with thyme, but then they aren't rosemary carrots, are they? I often make glazed carrots when I'm looking for an easy veggie side dish. This one is a keeper. It might even convert your non-cooked-carrot-eating family.
I made this for Easter, I roasted the carrots, added a little salt and pepper. I did not have fresh rosemary and used dried..that was a mistake. I should have ground it in the mortar first because it was really "spikey".
These tasted great! Started out using enough water to nearly cover them and then poured all off except for about what recipe called for (thought they'd need more water, but they don't). Used dried rosemary because it's what I had, cut baby carrots on a diagonal and followed the rest of the recipe. Served them to company and they were a big hit! Try them...you'll like them:)
Delicious and not to mention simple! Just as the submitter states, it's "a quick and easy side dish that presents a delicious combination of flavors". Thanks for posting!
Yum!!
I took the advice of other reviewers and added a pinch of thyme and cinnamon, while going conservative with the honey; a little bit of honey goes a long way! Great recipe.
I used a little extra rosemary, reduced honey to 1 Tbsp, and added 1Tbsp brown sugar to the honey. Delicious!
Very easy and tasty. Thank you.
Maybe if this was a sauce that could be poured over top it would be better, but all of the sauce stayed behind in the dish and rosemary can be overwhelming.
We keep making these over and over and they are delicious!
Simple, fast and very delicious
Delicious!
Made it exactly as listed and was VERY impressed! Even better - my two kids devoured theirs. Will definitely include this in our regular veggie rotation. Love the sweet taste made with a natural ingredient.
The carrots were perfectly tender and tasted amazing. I highly recommend this dish.
So easy and delicious! My 1.5 year old loved it!!
The butter didn't add any flavor, much better off using avocado oil or canola oil. And it was insane amount of honey in the recipe, turned out way to sweet for us. This dish tasted like dessert, all we could taste was honey. This one is a fail for us unfortunately.
Used about 1/4t of dried rosemary and cooked off most of the water. Great way to make carrots.
Mmmmmm.... so good
It was absolutely delicious! Family loved it
This is amazing! When I was making it the first time my husband said “I’m not eating carrots”! I told him he needs to try them and I’ll bet he’ll love them. He does! He couldn’t believe how good they are. This has become a regular vegetable for us at dinner time and he asks for this dish if I haven’t made them for a few days. My sister was visiting and I made them for her, too. She also loved them and asked for the recipe. Best carrots ever!
This was so easy to make only thing I would change is the amount of honey or just adjust it to the amount of carrots you will be making.
If I could give this more stars I would! Was super good. I added both Thyme and Rosemary, and also added about 1 tsp of Apple Cider Vinegar to cut the sweetness. Hardly anything left!
Very easy and tastes great.
10.8.20 Although this was pretty good, there was too much liquid left in the saucepan, all of that yummy stuff. If I were to make this again, I’d steam the carrots and then add the other ingredients, hopefully coating the carrots better. Also, I was surprised that the fresh rosemary didn’t add more flavor; it pretty much ended up tasting just like typical glazed carrots. We love carrots, and this certainly was a quick and easy side dish.
Mmm, good. I'm always looking for a way to make cooked carrots taste better. This one's quick, tasty, and very easy.
Thanks for the super easy recipe. Best of all, my 94yr old mother-in-law was impressed.
Eh. My other half liked it, but I tasted too much honey, and not enough carrot. Who knew carrots could produce as much liquid as they did! I'll try again and let you know.
Half of my family of six liked these, the others had one bite and refused the rest. I guess it just depends on your taste buds.
I used blue carrots, which was also good
This was a pretty good dish. I'd definitely try it again.
Awsome
I have used raw local honey and fresh, frozen or dried rosemary. It depends on what I have had on hand. Each and every time carrots from this recipe came out delicious. It is also an easy recipe. Thank you!
Delicious! Even though I goofed and added all the ingredients to the pot at once.
I've added some cucumbers which made it crazy I loved it and so did my friends and family ??
No changes. It was delicious and easy to make.
I stuck to the recipe and they turned out delicious!
I did enjoy this as did my family. Thank you
Carrots took a little longer but loved them!!
