Mom's Easy Chicken Divan

Mom shared this recipe with me after many years of making it for company. I always thought there was more to it that made it such a special occasion dish, but come to find out, it's easy and no-fuss! This is an excellent meal when served with a fruit salad, French bread, and/or a tossed green salad.

Recipe by iammykidzmom

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 11x7-inch baking dish.

  • Spread rice evenly in prepared baking dish. Arrange broccoli over rice and layer chicken on top. Mix cream of chicken soup, mayonnaise, lemon juice, and curry powder in a bowl; pour over chicken. Sprinkle with Cheddar cheese. Mix bread crumbs and melted butter in a small bowl; sprinkle over cheese.

  • Bake in preheated oven until sauce is bubbly and cheese is melted, 25 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
569 calories; protein 18g; carbohydrates 29.8g; fat 42.8g; cholesterol 60.3mg; sodium 999.7mg. Full Nutrition
