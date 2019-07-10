Mom's Easy Chicken Divan

Mom shared this recipe with me after many years of making it for company. I always thought there was more to it that made it such a special occasion dish, but come to find out, it's easy and no-fuss! This is an excellent meal when served with a fruit salad, French bread, and/or a tossed green salad.
One of my favorite quick meals to make on a busy day. I like to use steamed brown rice, fresh broccoli and instead of curry, I use italian seasoning. I also add a good measure fresh ground pepper. Not only is it cheap to make, it's filling and comforting on cold days. NOTE: DO NOT skip the greasing step. You will regret it if you don't.
One of my favorite quick meals to make on a busy day. I like to use steamed brown rice, fresh broccoli and instead of curry, I use italian seasoning. I also add a good measure fresh ground pepper. Not only is it cheap to make, it's filling and comforting on cold days. NOTE: DO NOT skip the greasing step. You will regret it if you don't.
The flavor of this is just outstanding! I halved the recipe, but still used 2 cups of rice. Also didn't have curry powder so I subbed garlic powder. Next time I may thaw the broccoli a little beforehand as it was a little crunchy. My picky 6 year old loved it and even asked for seconds :) I will be adding to my rotation, thanks!
I made this for our weekly "Family Night" with some friends and it was a great success! Everyone really enjoyed it, except for my husband, simply because he does not like mayo. When I make it again, we're going to try leaving out the mayo or finding a substitute we can both agree on, to see if it will work for him. This recipe was enough to feed 6 adults with at least two helpings left over. Served with mixed green salad, and garlic bread.
This was in our church cookbook growing up. The only difference in the recipe is that it uses NO RICE and we substitute RITZ crackers for the bread crumbs. Mom and I have started using A LOT more curry powder than it calls for. It's our favorite part. We don't use spicy curry... it's the regular McCormick kind that comes in the red/white can or the little plastic container with the red lid. I tried the "fancy" McCormick kind once and didn't like it at all. I also use Kroger brand Curry and it's the same. One of our family and friends' favorite recipes!
My Aunt (now 85 yrs. old) use to make this recipe with leftover Turkey after Thanksgiving. I always loved it! I made it tonight with just a few minor changes because I did not have everything on the ingredient list. I used Fresh Broccoli I steamed first, cut up a roasted chicken we had from the deli at the supermarket, used half plain Greek yogurt and half mayonnaise, mixed half brown rice cooked and half Texmati wild rice mix, and used crushed whole wheat Ritz crackers instead of bread crumbs. We also used mild Cheddar instead of sharp. It came out Great!!!! Even my very picky husband liked it! We will definitely hang on to this recipe for use frequently!!!
Mom's Easy Chicken Divan Haiku: "Why is it layered? Mixing would've been better. Taste was pretty good." This recipe of "Mom's" would've been much easier had the ingredients all been combined (other than the breadcrumb/butter topping) b/c the rice at the bottom tasted like ... rice. The chicken and broccoli layers were just that ... chicken and broccoli. Why wouldn't I have just prepared rice, broccoli, and chicken separately and served them that way on a plate, b/c this required a thorough stirring upon serving to give all the separate "layers" more FLAVOR. There are plenty of other similar recipes on here for the same ingredients, requiring one to mix them all together, so I can really only give this particular recipe a 2-3 for its method, but not necessarily the taste of everything when it mixed together.
I made this without curry, and used white rice. cI think some garlic powder would be good, but overall it was fantastic!! I also used a winter blend vegetables with broccoli, baby carrots and cauliflower . Great recipe you can play around with!
We don't like mayonnaise, so I used nonfat plain Greek yogurt instead. I thought it helped to cut the taste of the canned soup while adding a bit of tang. I also added fresh sautéed mushrooms and used fresh steamed broccoli. Pretty good, but you can still taste the canned soup.
I only had one can of cream of chicken soup, so I substituted the second one for a can of cream of mushroom, which turned out well. We liked it even though we are not huge fans of mayo in our family- I might half the mayo next time.?, we’ll see.
Really easy and delicious!! Did not add rice for dietary reasons. Didn't miss it. Used Ritz crackers because I forgot to buy bread crumbs. Turned out great!! Versatile enough to change ingredients due to preferences and good enough to follow the recipe unchanged!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/11/2022
This is super easy and came out great! I did vary a bit by making rice on the side, added extra curry, extra lemon juice and extra cheese. Don't forget to cook the broccolli (don't add it frozen!).
I got the idea from another recipe to stir fry chicken pieces .. in past life I had boiled chicken the day before , let cool, then shredded ...much quicker in these new recipes .. BUT Casseroles are more work than I remember ...now canned soup is like poison to my husband ...But this Recipe was a Special Treat
Quick and good. I substituted cream of mushroom soup and put about a half cup of sour cream. I also added two tablespoons of chopped butter. I omitted the bread crumbs and curry powder simply because I didn't have it! It was incredible!
This recipe is fantastico! I made this on a whim because I just happened to have all the ingredients on hand, the only change I made was to use Uncle Ben's roasted chicken ready rice, the flavor is excellent, it's very moist and went perfectly with this meal. This is restaurant quality food for pennies on the dollar.
LOVE LOVE LOVE IT! I do reccommend keep the broccoli frozen until putting it together, I prefer firmer broccoli and I use twice as much curry powder, seems to make it more savory. I make this at least once a month and EVERYONE LOVES IT! I also use reduced sodium cream of chicken soup, add black pepper, thyme, and parsley to the rice to add to the savoriness of the dish. I too use brown rice, takes a little longer to cook, but worth it :-) :-) :-)
Lost my recipe like this one so I was ecstatic when I found it as it has been a family favorite through the years. The lemon juice and curry make it great. I like to use Panko for the crumb topping. Our family loved it! Thank you.
My family really enjoyed this recipe. Actually I think it is a good base chicken/broccoli/rice recipe and you can make easy modifications depending on your tastes and what you have on hand. I did not have lemon juice so I used lemon pepper seasoning as I sautéed my chicken. I also did not have enough mayo and only 1 can of cream of mushroom soup so I used a bit of plain yogurt to make up the difference. I thought celery would add a nice crunch, and red pepper flakes and sun-dried tomatoes would add some additional seasoning - it turned out to be delicious!
Made it following the recipe, just halfed. Broccoli was a bit crunchy, recommend cooking it first, and I really didn't care for the curry. I noticed most of the good reviews either changed it to something else or eliminated it. Will leave it out next time.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.