Mom's Easy Chicken Divan Haiku: "Why is it layered? Mixing would've been better. Taste was pretty good." This recipe of "Mom's" would've been much easier had the ingredients all been combined (other than the breadcrumb/butter topping) b/c the rice at the bottom tasted like ... rice. The chicken and broccoli layers were just that ... chicken and broccoli. Why wouldn't I have just prepared rice, broccoli, and chicken separately and served them that way on a plate, b/c this required a thorough stirring upon serving to give all the separate "layers" more FLAVOR. There are plenty of other similar recipes on here for the same ingredients, requiring one to mix them all together, so I can really only give this particular recipe a 2-3 for its method, but not necessarily the taste of everything when it mixed together.