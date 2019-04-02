Beef Salad Sandwich Filling

Like chicken salad, but with beef! A great way to use leftover roast beef or pulled beef. Even my kids like it, minus the onions. Chopping and mixing all the ingredients together in my manual food processor works really well and saves time. Serve on bread or in pita pockets.

By Sarah Simmons

Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Stir beef, celery, carrot, onion, mayonnaise, salt, black pepper, and garlic powder in a bowl until thoroughly combined.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
228 calories; protein 13.2g; carbohydrates 3.4g; fat 17.8g; cholesterol 45.7mg; sodium 261.3mg. Full Nutrition
