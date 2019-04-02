Beef Salad Sandwich Filling

Like chicken salad, but with beef! A great way to use leftover roast beef or pulled beef. Even my kids like it, minus the onions. Chopping and mixing all the ingredients together in my manual food processor works really well and saves time. Serve on bread or in pita pockets.
Tasty! My husband and I both LOVE the carrot in it. I made in the food processor and used green onion instead of regular onion. The green onion I added after the food processor. Had leftovers next day with tortilla chips. Yum!
i minced shallots and celery and added mayo and just a tiny bit of blue cheese along with other ingredients. . Next time put in a lot more blue cheese or mix in blue cheese dressing. That would make it super yummy!
