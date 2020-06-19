Pumpkin Pecan No-Bake Cheesecake Pie

Trying to come up with a pumpkin cheese ball, didn't work out into my favor but came out with a wonderful pie instead. With cream cheese, pumpkin, pecans, and spices mixed in, it is pure taste-bud heaven served in a graham cracker crust. Such a wonderful turn-out on a mistake.
I had the privledge of trying this pie waaaay back in 2010, and have made it many times since...Here's what I had to say: This was wonderful! So simple to make and great flavor. It actually reminded me of a pumpkin mousse and that's a good thing! Thank You so much for sharing this recipe, mis7up, my family and I really, REALLY enjoyed it! :)
I forgot the vanilla extract and it was still super tasty. It was even better the next day. We will have again and again. Next time I was asked to make "bite sized" mini cheesecakes out of this to make it easier for the kids to eat. I have made this many times since my original review and today I'm making it for my daughter's birthday. This time I used a package of regular cream cheese and one of light because it is what I had on hand. I have made this as a pudding type of dessert (topped with graham crackers), as individual pies using the small prepared crusts and even one time in a mini muffin tin. You can't go wrong with this dessert for pumpkin lovers!!
I made this recipe on the weekend and it got rave reviews! I did not have ginger and added a touch more of the other spices but the consistency was perfect! Over mixing is probably the culprit to anyone with a runny outcome (or perhaps not letting it set long enough in the fridge?) I also made my own crust by putting gingersnaps, pecans and vanilla wafers through the food processor until they were crumbs (equal amounts). I added them to graham cracker crumbs(not necessary but I was concerned I wouldn't have enough crust with a doubled recipe). Next I added a touch of cinnamon and about 5-6 tbsp of melted butter and mixed until the crumbs were buttery. After pressing them into the sides and bottom of the pan, pop it in the oven for 20mins at 350F. Let is cool before you add the cheesecake! It was deeeelicious! I doubled up the recipe and the crust recipe and found that I made waaaay too much crust - in a 13"x 9", 3 qt glass baking dish about 4 1/2 cups of crumbs is all you need with this recipe doubled. I would probably go with about 3 cups of crust crumbs for a single recipe but that depends on the size of your dish and how thick you want the crust! All I have to say, is this recipe is a hit in my home!!
Made this pie for Thanksgiving this year! It was a HIT! So delicious... I caramelized a bunch of pecans and topped the pie with them once they were cooled. That was a lovely addition to this fantastically easy pie!
This was mega delicious and easy to make. topped mine with homemade carmel sauce and extra pecans. I also used 2 8 inch graham cracker crusts and split the filling between the two. It is great! My daughter picked this for her 10th birthday. So simple and delicious!
I just made this with my three years old daughter and seven years old sister in law and it came out perfect. The texture and taste were amazing. This is by far one of my favorite pumpkin pie recipes. Also, instead of using one 9 in pie, I used 12 mini pie crusts; kid friendly!
I cooked the pumpkin on low heat with the spices to take the raw pumpkin taste out. Then let it cool completely before mixing everything. I also made a ginger snap cookie crust instead of Graham crackers. Delicious!
We like it smooth, so I omitted the pecans. I also used a little less sugar. Even though I forgot to soften the cream cheese and wound up mixing it too much (the consistency was not as thick as it should have been after it set), it was delicious! So easy to make, and so much better than plain old pumpkin pie.
