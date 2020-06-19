Pumpkin Pecan No-Bake Cheesecake Pie

16 Ratings
  • 5 14
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

Trying to come up with a pumpkin cheese ball, didn't work out into my favor but came out with a wonderful pie instead. With cream cheese, pumpkin, pecans, and spices mixed in, it is pure taste-bud heaven served in a graham cracker crust. Such a wonderful turn-out on a mistake.

By Melissa Goff

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 20 mins
prep:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat cream cheese and sugar together in a large bowl until creamy and smooth. Mix pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves, and vanilla extract into cream cheese mixture, scraping down the sides of the bowl, until mixture is smooth.

    Advertisement

  • Fold 1/3 cup pecans into the pumpkin mixture; spread into the graham cracker crust. Sprinkle remaining pecans over pumpkin mixture. Cover pie with plastic wrap.

  • Refrigerate until set, 4 hours.

  • Cut pie into 8 slices and top each slice with about 1 tablespoon whipped topping.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
432 calories; protein 8.5g; carbohydrates 48.7g; fat 23.6g; cholesterol 31.8mg; sodium 469.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/18/2022