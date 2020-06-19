Pumpkin Pecan No-Bake Cheesecake Pie

I made this recipe on the weekend and it got rave reviews! I did not have ginger and added a touch more of the other spices but the consistency was perfect! Over mixing is probably the culprit to anyone with a runny outcome (or perhaps not letting it set long enough in the fridge?) I also made my own crust by putting gingersnaps, pecans and vanilla wafers through the food processor until they were crumbs (equal amounts). I added them to graham cracker crumbs(not necessary but I was concerned I wouldn't have enough crust with a doubled recipe). Next I added a touch of cinnamon and about 5-6 tbsp of melted butter and mixed until the crumbs were buttery. After pressing them into the sides and bottom of the pan, pop it in the oven for 20mins at 350F. Let is cool before you add the cheesecake! It was deeeelicious! I doubled up the recipe and the crust recipe and found that I made waaaay too much crust - in a 13"x 9", 3 qt glass baking dish about 4 1/2 cups of crumbs is all you need with this recipe doubled. I would probably go with about 3 cups of crust crumbs for a single recipe but that depends on the size of your dish and how thick you want the crust! All I have to say, is this recipe is a hit in my home!!