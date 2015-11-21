Nesquik® Chocolate Whip Topping

Rating: 3.6 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

I came up with recipe to wow my husband around our anniversary. Was looking for a sweet chocolate whipped topping that didn't taste chalky. This worked in my favor and it's been super secret until now. Top your favorite dessert item and store unused portion in the refrigerator in a covered dish. Enjoy.

By Melissa Goff

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour cream into a small bowl. Beat vanilla extract, confectioners' sugar, chocolate drink mix, and whipped cream stabilizer into cream with an electric mixer on high until soft but firm peaks form. Lift your beater straight up: the whipped topping will form soft, pointed peaks.

Cook's Note:

If wanting to use a sugar alternative, you can. I've successfully used Ideal(R) confectioners' sugar in place with no problem.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
154 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 4.8g; fat 14.8g; cholesterol 54.3mg; sodium 20.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Most helpful positive review

Melissa Goff
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
08/06/2014
One of my favorite whip topping recipes. Light and Fluffy and flavorful. Easy as 1-2-3;-) This was created on my 6th wedding anniversary for my husband and it's now a staple for all things chocolate topped. And I placed in the 11th spot for Nestlé's National Recipe competition for using their product and Goober's peanuts in a parfait. Read More
Helpful
(8)

Most helpful critical review

wasea
Rating: 2 stars
12/06/2012
This turned out okay nothing special. I would have liked a stronger chocolate flavor. I gave it a shot because it had 5 stars but then I realized the submitter of the recipe gives herself 5 stars on all her recipes. Very deceptive. Read More
Helpful
(23)
Reviews:
wasea
Rating: 2 stars
12/06/2012
This turned out okay nothing special. I would have liked a stronger chocolate flavor. I gave it a shot because it had 5 stars but then I realized the submitter of the recipe gives herself 5 stars on all her recipes. Very deceptive. Read More
Helpful
(23)
Melissa Goff
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
08/06/2014
One of my favorite whip topping recipes. Light and Fluffy and flavorful. Easy as 1-2-3;-) This was created on my 6th wedding anniversary for my husband and it's now a staple for all things chocolate topped. And I placed in the 11th spot for Nestlé's National Recipe competition for using their product and Goober's peanuts in a parfait. Read More
Helpful
(8)
karla
Rating: 2 stars
01/05/2015
My whole family didn't care for it. Very disappointed!! Read More
Helpful
(2)
slmerk
Rating: 4 stars
03/04/2018
this came out as a nice lightly chocolate flavored whip cream. if you are looking for a rich chocolate flavor you need to keep looking but it was still good:) Read More
SHORECOOK
Rating: 5 stars
07/31/2015
YUM! Light and fluffy chocolate whip cream! My only change was to drizzle with chocolate syrup after all I am a chocoholic! This is five stars in my book! Thanks for sharing your recipe mis7up! I can always count on you for a good one! Read More
