Nesquik® Chocolate Whip Topping

Rating: 2 stars This turned out okay nothing special. I would have liked a stronger chocolate flavor. I gave it a shot because it had 5 stars but then I realized the submitter of the recipe gives herself 5 stars on all her recipes. Very deceptive. Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars One of my favorite whip topping recipes. Light and Fluffy and flavorful. Easy as 1-2-3;-) This was created on my 6th wedding anniversary for my husband and it's now a staple for all things chocolate topped. And I placed in the 11th spot for Nestlé's National Recipe competition for using their product and Goober's peanuts in a parfait. Helpful (8)

Rating: 2 stars My whole family didn't care for it. Very disappointed!! Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars this came out as a nice lightly chocolate flavored whip cream. if you are looking for a rich chocolate flavor you need to keep looking but it was still good:)