Tasty Baked Mac n Cheese

I love this recipe because it's taken me so long to actually get a good tasting noodle and not just a good tasting piece of cheese on top. This recipe was just trial and error and it's really really good in my opinion. I'm really looking for feedback on this recipe. Thanks so much! This is really good even days after for leftovers. The cheese remelts and the flavor really sets in. Enjoy!
This mac & cheese is incredible! You have no idea what a pain it is for me to make mac & cheese here....2-3 different kinds to make everyone happy. This one pleased everyone! Yay! The only issue I had was the amount of butter. I, literally, poured 1/2c of butter off when it came out of the oven. I'm going to try halving the butter next time. That's the only thing holding this back from being a 5 star recipe for me. Yum! Thank you!!! EDIT: I now make this on a regular basis & use 1 stick of butter only. To us, it's perfection!!
I liked this recipe and will make it again, but I will not put in the cayenne next time. My three year old didn't enjoy it as much as he would have otherwise. He agreed that he liked it enough to do it again, but said "Next time don't put pepperoni (pepper). Only for Pizza." So yeah, out of the mouth of babes, no cayenne.
Made this mac n cheese bake per recipe and my family loved it. My wife and mother-in-law and oldest daughter thought it was great as is. My youngest and I, both charter members of BLAm (Bacon Lovers of America) will insist upon the smokey, cured goodness of pig candy being in the recipe next time. I think I might add a little fresh thyme as well as bacon next time I make this, and I will make it again. I think it is a very good rendition of a classic.
This is absolutely delicious! This recipe prompted me to write a review, which I rarely do - it's that good! I made only a few changes. I used only 1/3 stick of butter because that's what I had, and it was just the right amount. I also used shredded Colby Jack and mild Cheddar, and I used lite sour cream instead of regular. It came out AMAZING and both my husband and mom loved it. Will definitely make again!
This is by far the best Mac and Cheese I've ever had and I now claim it as "my Mac n Cheese" when I refer to making it. I have made this recipe several times. I actually skip all the steps of mixing things separately and just mix everything together when the macaroni is done and it turns out perfectly. My mouth waters every time I think of this recipe. Thanks for sharing!
I used 1 stick, 1/2c butter, adding 2T to the pasta; only sharp cheese. My cream cheese was previously frozen so a little funny textured (looked like what Greek yogurt tastes like, if ya know what I mean. :D) so I added 4 ounces, half the block. The cayenne isn't too hot; but, for little kids, you might want to have half without or less. PS This is guy-easy! ;) Note4Me: 8.14 The sauce needs to be heated enough so the cheese will melt. It doesn't have to be hot, but melted then added to the pasta. Kimber liked 8oz uncooked elblows & 6oz uncooked wide egg noodles. :)
I used half and half instead of regular milk to make it creamier(1 1/4 cups). I added 1/4 cup of mozzarella and Parmesan to the main mixture too. and sprinkled the bottom of baking dish and the top of the mixture with parmesan. Cover with foil when baking to prevent from drying out.
I made this amazing dish for my son's first birthday party, and we expected around 40 guests so I doubled the ingredients - except the milk. I raised the oven to 400 degrees and baked for 25 minutes. Not only did the kids eat every last bite, but the parents asked for the recipe! It was definitely a hit!
I made this last night and it was wonderful, used the cheeses I had on hand, mozzarella and sharp cheddar. This was so easy, no roux to make, no waiting for the cheese to melt. I mixed it up in the afternoon, put it in the fridge til evening, and baked according to directions. I won't be making any other mac and cheese recipe from now on...Thank you Eva
Simply addictive! I cut the butter in half, skipped the cream cheese because I didn't have any, and added crispy bacon just before it went in the oven. Can't wait for the next church potluck - they'll think I can cook!
My husband says this is the best dish I've made. I did just a few additions: added a pon of thick cut bacon cooked crispy then crumbled last in the bowl with pasta and sauce. I then put a layer of crumbled Original Club crackers and didn't toss them in butter and glad I didn't, didn't need it. Next I cooked it an extra 5 minutes. Sooooo good!
I just made this for the first time tonight. I followed the recipe to the t. It does have a nice taste to it, but its not as creamy as I would like. I don't think I would make this again...sorry.I like my mac n cheese very cheesy n creamy, that's jus me tho.
Very good and very easy! I made this for my daughter's birthday party and most of the kids really liked it. I chose the recipe because it was easier than others, which was great! The only thing I didn't like is that it was way too buttery. Per other reviews I actually cut it down and it was still too buttery. I followed the rest of the recipe exactly.
My family and I thought it was pretty good! It wasn't the best thing ever, but it was enjoyable. It was pretty thin at first, but thickened up nicely, though it was a little runny. I did eyeball the cheese, as what the recipe called for looked a little slim, and if I make it again I'll add more noodles, it was a bit thick. It was yummy, though, thanks Eva!
Very tasty. I also reduced the butter to 1 cube. I put 1/2 cube in pasta and half in sauce. 3 out of 4 of us really enjoyed it. I have 1 son who thought it was too hot & spicy with cayenne in it. Next time I would put half the amount of cayenne. I also gave it extra time in oven for a total of about 25 min.
I made Mac and cheese cups with this recipe and doubled everything except the Macaroni and milk. I mixed part of the sour cream mixture in with the macaroni, scooped it into a greased muffin tin, and then poured some more of the mixture on top. I sprinkled some more cheese on top of the cups, baked at 375 for 20 minutes, then broiled it for 4 minutes to get the tops nice and crispy. I would definitely halve the butter because it was pouring out of the muffin tin cups. I also meant to add garlic powder and pepper but forgot this time. Still delicious!
We love this dish. This is the third time I have made it. The first two exactly as written and we loved it. Did a minor tweak this time. To the sour cream mixture I added two oz.. of jhalanio Havarti cheese. Work great added a little extra heat. LOL maybe to much for me so will cut the cayenne pepper back next time. Will be making again.
I did not like this recipe. I followed the recipe except lowered the butter like many reviews suggested. The cheese did not get creamy at all and instead had a thick texture that I couldn't stand. I guess i'm spoiled on KFC's mac and cheese because I could eat that all day and all others taste aweful to me. I give it 2 stars because my husband liked it, although he didn't love it. I will look for a creamier recipe next time.
We substituted a box of Jerusalem artichoke noodles (12 ounces instead of 16). Otherwise followed the suggested ingredients and baked for 40 minutes instead of 15 minutes. Made the best (simple) Mac n cheese! Very easy, very satisfying. Served with stewed tomatoes and a salad.
I used heavy cream instead of milk, added mozzerella and queso fresca along with french onions and bread crumbs... and cooked it for 25 mins. It must be a mistake when it says to cook about 15 mins. It was a hit! Gone in the same night. Super creamy, cheesy and yummy!
Very good & creamy. I made a few minor changes: I only used sharp cheddar instead of mild and sharp. I left out the cayenne since my 4 yr old would have spotted it. I also increased the cream cheese to 1/4 c. Then I just stirred the whole lot together and put in the casserole to bake rather than layering.
I have made this twice now. The first time, I followed it to a T. It was dry, and bland. The second time I added extra cheese, and used heavy cream instead of milk. I also added mustard, onion, and garlic. The flavor was much improved, but the texture was still extremely dry. We will not be making this again.
ok so I had no sour cream or cayenne, so I subbed milk and extra cheddar, used black pepper instead of cayenne, sprinkled with butter soaked breadcrumbs. used 1 stick butter in recipe. Guess what, still tasty.
This was super tasty and moist!! I used a block of 11 oz of sharp cheddar from the cheese section. I also added about 1/2 teaspoon of ground mustard. My 11 niece said it was so god she asked for seconds! My husband loved it!
Very delicious! I did use regular pepper instead of the cayenne because I wasn't sure everyone would like it if it were spicy. Also.....GENIUS one the parchment paper!!!!! It scooped out of the pan so easily and clean up was a breeze.
Love this recipe. I like to add a little extra Jack cheese, a package of crispy cooked bacon, and 2 finely diced jalepenos. I've passed this recipe with modifications on to several people and I havent met anyone who doesnt love it.
I made this tonight and it was awesome! I put the butter in with the sour cream mixture but forgot to put it in with the noodles and from others reviews that's a good thing. I also sprinkled the top with breadcrumbs and it gave it a nice extra something. Also I didn't use cayenne pepper because I have 2 little boys that wouldn't like the spice! I reheated it for a midnight snack and it was still nice and creamy!
It turned out really good! Didn't have parchment paper, but used spray cooking oil instead on the bottom. Added ham bits to make it a main dish with garden peas served on the side. Used mac n' cheese mix in the box from Dollar General (what I had on hand). Will make this recipe again for sure.
Excellent recipe. I've made several times. You can substitute any cheese you want. I just mix it all in a big pot then put in the baking dish. No need to do layers or make the mix separate. It blends nicely. No need to use parchment paper; I grease the pan with bacon grease. Family loves it!
Good recipe. I will not use parchment paper next time, it started ripping off with the serving spoon. I added additional spices: curry, paprika, tumeric, garlic, ginger. I also added additional cheese flavors & frozen peas.
The 7 year old Mac and Cheese aficionado loves it! We didn't have any sour cream on hand, so we used plain yogurt. It did turn out great with a nice tangy flavor. Our picky eater gives it 1 star because of the tanginess.
Made this with some additions and it was cheesy goodness! I substituted one of the cheddar cheese packs for mozzarella and added hot sauce instead of cayenne pepper because I didn’t have any. Also added bacon and pepperoni!
Followed tips and reduced total butter to 1/2 c. Used reduced cayenne to a pinch and added a pinch of paprika. Also added about 1/2 c of Italian bread crumbs on top with about 1/4 C of Parmesan cheese spreaded evenly. I covered with foil for first 10 and took off for last 5mins.
I made this with the suggestion of mixing all the ingredients together (minus the cheese topping) and then mixing well with the pasta. Oh my!!! This is PERFECT!! My go to from now on. Thank you so much for sharing the recipe.
Tasty Baked Mac n Cheese by Eva Maria. ... 'Like the easy prep. 'Greased the pan & put all the cheese in. 'Reduced butter to 1/2c putting 2T in the pasta.1/2c butter, adding 2T to the pasta. Cayenne perks up, but isn't too hot. K liked 8oz uncooked elbows & 6oz uncooked wide egg noodles.
I'm only putting it as 3 cuz I thought it was ok but not great but I'll make it again and probably change that. I didn't put enough cheese and stuff in it or so I thought. Everyone at the potluck was raving about it but I just think cuz they are all moms and were being sweet to me. I liked the kick from the cayenne pepper. Next time I'm putting more cheese and more everything and we'll see how that goes.
Delicious perfect mac n cheese, big hit amongst friends. Used a bunch of different kinds of cheese instead of just cheddar for more complex flavor. No need to spread sauce on bottom of pan in my opinion. Recipe scales easily.
This was super tasty! I ended up leaving out the cream cheese because I didn't have any. I used mozzarella and colby-jack cheeses. I also didn't use as much cheese as called for. It wasn't quite as creamy as I wanted it to be, so when I make it again, I will likely add more milk or maybe more sour cream - or maybe I'll make sure to have the cream cheese! I also added some pan fried hotdogs (because we always add hotdogs to mac and cheese).
Very good recipe. My husband who is not known for his kitchen prowess (burns grilled cheese) was able to make this. We added fresh parsley and chives and some bacon crumbles as well. It was delicious! And the parchment paper trick was awesome. No soaking for our pan!
Been trying to find a homemade Mac n cheese recipe for awhile. And I found it! I’ve made this probably about 5-7 times. And nothing but great reviews from my family and my husband. And some of these people are hard to please. I personally cut the butter down in the noodles by half and that’s it. Sometimes I don’t soften the butter for the sour cream mix as well so I’ll put those chunks in the noodles to melt. So that’s my other “half” persay. Followed recipe minus the butter amount and it comes out wonderful each time. No complaints! Highly recommend.
It was ok. I mixed it all together and lessened the butter a bit like some other reviews stated but it turned out somewhat dry. I added some butter and a little more cheese on top when it had almost finished baking. I think I'll stick to my old recipe.
I didn’t have cheddar cheese so used Mexican cheese blend and Colby jack instead plus 1/2 cup Parmesan in the top layer. I also followed advice and cut butter to one stick. I also sprinkled Parm breadcrumbs and more Parmesan on one half as an experiment. Both sides were delish- I preferred the side with the breadcrumbs because of the crunch and because I love Parm. My nephews ate it up (I gave them the non- Parm side as it seemed more kid friendly) and my sister said it was the best Mac and cheese she’d ever had. Definitely a keeper!
I doubled this recipe for a big Thanksgiving crowd and really didn't care for it. It was easy to make and looked wonderful when it was finished baking. However, it didn't have much flavor and the texture was lacking. Very bland
I have used this recipe for our Lenten Fish Fry for the past 5 or 6 years. I increase the servings to 96 and fill 4 deep half hotel pans. It is a huge hit every year. We have a fish fry for 6 consecutive weeks during Lent, so I make a lot of this. I use the recipe as is, no changes and it is perfect every time. Outside of the Lenten season, adding bacon or other meats could be amazing!
I have a new favorite baked mac & cheese recipe. I served this at our Labor Day cookout and it was a huge hit. It's so quick and easy to make! In following the reviews, I just mixed all the ingredients together (excluding the mild cheddar), then mixed in the cooked macaroni, and then spread the mixture into a 13 x 9 Pyrex dish. I added the mild cheddar on top, covered the pan with tin foil, and baked for about 20 minutes (my oven cooks cool). It turned out wonderful. I will definitely be making this recipe again.
Nope: I’m a baked Mac n cheese snob and this wasn’t good. I don’t know what I’d even do to change it but I was NOT having it. I got compliments at thanksgiving when I brought it but I have no idea why, I’m never making it again. I hate to leave a bad review but, the app keeps prompting me so here it is.
The recipe is good--I doubled it, but only used 1 stick of butter total. The calculator that allows for changing the recipe to show quantities of each item is only correct in the listing though. You still have to recalculate in the steps.
Fantastic! I have been looking for a creamer, cheesier Mac and cheese recipe and this is it! I only made 2 minor changes. One, I didn’t add butter to the cooked macaroni. I have read that adding oil or butter to the water that the macaroni is cooked in prevents the sauce from sticking to the pasta. The same is true when adding butter to cooked macaroni. Two, I used three kinds of cheese (sharp cheddar, mozzarella and Parmesan) in the sauce and on top.
I don’t know if it is all the hormones raging in me because of pregnancy, but this is the BEST mac-n-cheese I have ever eaten. I don’t usually LOVE the foods I make but this one was amazing!! I added mozzarella cheese to the top, because cheese is delicious and it looked cool with a little bit of the lighter color on top. Highly recommend!
I made this recipe last night and it really is delicious. I was looking for a low calorie recipe but could not find one so I simply followed this recipe with all reduced fat and low fat ingredients. Even using almond milk. The three ingredient changes I made were to use mozzarella cheese instead of the mild cheddar and I added two garlic cloves and used 1/4 of butter in the sour cream mixture and 1/8 of butter in the macaroni once it was done. 4 stars because the recipe was super easy to follow!
It was delicious and easy to make! It did taste a bit spicy and I really liked it, however it was unconventional for my boyfriend! He is a very traditional mac n cheese man so next time I will take out the cayenne pepper, but I loved it!
Well, I've been looking for a solid go to mac n cheese recipe for a while, have tried many recipes and evaluate based on ease of assembly, flexibility as each of us likes different in our mnc. This tops the list. Don't have to worry about a roux, can take lots of different cheeses, can take in lots of additions, in my version, did half with bacon and half with green chili. I didn't cover it as we like a crispy crusty top. Didn't change anything other than reduce the butter mixed in to the pasta, I used 2% milk which is what we have on hand and it was great all around.
