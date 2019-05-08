10 10 16 ... http://allrecipes.com/recipe/230283/tasty-baked-mac-n-cheese/ ... Thanks to Nadine M of the Buzz for recommending this! This is the front runner in the Mac n Cheese competition. :) 'Really like the ease of prep with this. I'm tempted to say it's "Guy-easy," but that might not be "nice." :D The only thing all tasters agreed on that would be done next time is the put all the cheese in it, not so much on top. I didn't do the sauce on the bottom. 'Just mixed it together & greased the pan. I used 1 stick, 1/2c butter, adding 2T to the pasta; only sharp cheese. My cream cheese was previously frozen so a little funny textured (looked like what Greek yogurt tastes like, if ya know what I mean. :D) so I added 4 ounces, half the block. The cayenne isn't too hot; but, for little kids, you might want to have half without or less. PS This is guy-easy! ;) Note4Me: 8.14 The sauce needs to be heated enough so the cheese will melt. It doesn't have to be hot, but melted then added to the pasta. Kimber liked 8oz uncooked elblows & 6oz uncooked wide egg noodles. :)