Tasty Baked Mac n Cheese

4.5
186 Ratings
  • 5 128
  • 4 38
  • 3 10
  • 2 7
  • 1 3

I love this recipe because it's taken me so long to actually get a good tasting noodle and not just a good tasting piece of cheese on top. This recipe was just trial and error and it's really really good in my opinion. I'm really looking for feedback on this recipe. Thanks so much! This is really good even days after for leftovers. The cheese remelts and the flavor really sets in. Enjoy!

Recipe by Eva Maria

Gallery

Credit: Trusted Brands
50 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line a 9x13-inch baking dish with parchment paper.

    Advertisement

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cook elbow macaroni in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until almost cooked through and firm to the bite, about 7 minutes. Drain and transfer to a large bowl. Sprinkle macaroni with 1/2 teaspoon salt and stir 1/2 cup butter into the pasta.

  • Mix 1/4 cup butter, sour cream, cream cheese, sharp Cheddar cheese, and egg yolk together in a bowl. Stir flour, 1/2 teaspoon salt, cayenne pepper, and milk into the sour cream mixture.

  • Spread 1/4 cup sour cream sauce over bottom of prepared baking dish. Stir remaining sour cream sauce into macaroni. Pour macaroni into baking dish atop sauce layer; sprinkle mild Cheddar cheese over the casserole.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until heated through and cheese topping has melted, about 15 minutes.

Cook's Note:

I used the salted butter and also for the half stick, I used Land O'Lakes(R) sea salt and olive oil butter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
455 calories; protein 16g; carbohydrates 31.3g; fat 29.7g; cholesterol 98.2mg; sodium 532.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/10/2022