Oatmeal Chocolate Coconut Macaroons

This chocolate macaroon recipe is one of our Christmas favorites for no-fuss, no-bake, coconut, oatmeal, and chocolate cookies. You can also freeze these. Enjoy!

Recipe by Mama Corsilli

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
15 macaroons
Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together oats, coconut, and cocoa powder in a large bowl.

  • Bring sugar, butter, and milk to a boil in a saucepan, stirring occasionally; remove immediately from heat and stir into oat mixture until well combined.

  • Drop 15 spoonfuls of dough onto a sheet of waxed paper. Let cool completely at room temperature before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
228 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 37.7g; fat 8.6g; cholesterol 16.9mg; sodium 61.9mg. Full Nutrition
