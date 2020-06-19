Oatmeal Chocolate Coconut Macaroons
This chocolate macaroon recipe is one of our Christmas favorites for no-fuss, no-bake, coconut, oatmeal, and chocolate cookies. You can also freeze these. Enjoy!
we used 1.5 cups of chocolate chips instead of cocoa, turned out great!! with a much more chocolate taste!!Read More
This recipe needs to be revised. There was way too much liquid to "drop" them onto a cookie sheet. They kinda spread out instead of holding their shape. Needs more oatmeal/coconut or less butter/milk. They should also be cooled to room temperature, and then refrigerated until ready to serve.Read More
this recipe brought back a lot of memories. My mom and I used to make them so often. I always added a bit more coconut. We boiled the milk, butter and sugar for 2 minutes. Let it come to a good rolling boil. We stop making them like cookies and just put them in a pan 13X9 makes a thin later. Just another reason to have an extra guilt free piece.
This was quite yummy! I substituted light coconut milk for regular milk,reduced the sugar by half, used unsweetened coconut flakes instead of shredded coconut, added extra oatmeal to make it more solid, and added cardamon, ground ginger, cinnamon, and nutmeg to taste. Very coconutty and delicious!
The amount of ingredients is not the problem here. As one person stated the milk/sugar/butter mixture needs to come to a rolling boil and stay that way for at least 2 minutes, I boil it for 3 minutes. If they are made this way they need no refridgeration and are fudgy and delicious without being gooey and sticky. I too pour it into a pan instead of dropping it and spread it, cutting into bars when cool. I prefer a smaller pan as it produces a thicker bar but 9 by 13 works fine.
My recipe I used for years is exactly the same but calls for 3 cups of rolled oats
I agree with some of the above reviews, that it seems to have a bit too much liquid, also it's a bit too sweet for my taste. So I think that adding a bit extra of oats should take care of both of those things.
Had a pretty good flavor, but there was too much liquid. I added 1/2 cup extra coconut and 1/3 cup extra oats. After that it was good enough consistency to spoon onto the wax paper. Also, I would refrigerate these rather than depend on them to cool enough to serve at room temperature.
I cut this recipe in half. I dropped them in small 2-3 bite sizes and still had 31 of them! This cookie is similar to the no-bake kind with peanut butter in them, but I like them precisely because they aren't made with peanut butter. The coconut flavor really shines in this easy, easy cookie.
I used the suggestion about using 3/4 cup of semisweet chocolate morsels instead of the cocoa. 1.5 cup of oatmeal and 3 cups shredded coconut. It made 33 large mounds.
you have to boil the butter milk and sugar for 3 min. this made the cookies firm up alot better.
try boiling the sugar, butter and milk for 1 full minute. This will make base thinker, not so much liquid.
My daughter and I made these, and found that if you let the ingredients (once mixed together), sit for a little and absorb into the oats they tend to scoop onto a cookie sheet/baking sheet easier & will keep their shape.
These turned out great but I did as others suggested and increased the oats to 3 cups and let the butter, sugar and milk boil for a few mins. I also added a little extra cocoa because it was a little too sweet.
I made a dairy free version which turned out delicious! I boiled 1/2 cup margarine with 1/2 cup soy milk and 1.5 cups sugar till it frothed up. Melted in 1.5 cups choc. chips then added 1.5 cups coconut and 3 cups quick oats. It was a perfect consistency and as it cooled it even became doughy enough to mold into any shape I wanted. I put mine in mini muffin cups, looked so cute and made a tonne! So glad to have found a good use for all the coconut and oats in my pantry! Thanks!
Way too runny and wet. Needs more coconut ..more oats and less butter
I let the milk, sugar and butter boil for 3 minutes. They set perfectly!
I made them just as the recipe said to and my husband actually walked me threw it as he remembered making them growing up, you have to let the mixer sit a few mins in the mixing bowl to cool after mixing it all together before you start spooning them into a wax sheet (I use tin foil) and they turn out perfect everytime, the cooling allows the mixer to hold its form when you spoon into the size of macaroon you wish to make , my hubby is the only one that eats them because I can't eat cocanut and they don't even last 2 days so I couldn't imagine only making half a batch at a time, I'd be doing these every other day for him lol
This recipe does NOT need to be revised. It's offensive when someone says so in a rude manner. 5 stars for helping me use the coconut i had left on hand. To fix this and any runny problem, as others mentioned, BOIL for several minutes. 3 at least. The other problem: Pour mixture into saucepan (I do so on low, low heat after rolling boil for 3 min) and work up to desired consistency. Mine were firm and just like I like a chocolaty oatmeal coconut treat.
I made these, but they were too runny. So I added another cup of coconut. And put in about 1/ 2 cup of chopped nuts. They formed perfect.
Horrible!! Cook time is way off. I was in a rush and didn't read the reviews, it's just macaroons, shouldn't be hard to screw up. If you 'cook' as suggested you get a gloopy mess that won't set, even in the fridge.
Yummy
My mother in law makes these but she uses 3 cups oats and adds 1T vanilla.
This recipe is way too runny. I had to scoop the runny blobs back into the bowl and add at least half a cup more of oatmeal. After that, they turned out great! Plan on either boiling the liquid to thicken it more, or add more dry ingredients. I also found it too sweet. Next time I'll cut the sugar in half. 2 cups is way too much for 15 cookies..
No. Unless I change the liquid Ratios they were way too liquid and didn't even harden and were too sticky and gooey.
i make these all the time now. I always add about a cup of chocolate chips and let them melt into the batter. it makes them extra chocolatey and delicious!
Made some modifications, so that recipe is dairy free. Swapped milk for coconut milk and butter for sunflower oil. Added cinnamon, reduced sugar and added a little honey and a mashed banana and raisins. Also really good without the cocoa powder. Easy, fast and tasty though!
i didnt follow the recipe exactly. I added extra coconut, cocoa and oats as per another review. It ended up yeilding over 2 dozen. Very tasty and simple
I added an extra half cup of coconut and half of a Cadbury mint chocolate bar . They turned out amazing . And a little tip . Place mixture in freezer for a few minutes to cool and it is soo much better to spoon. And try using an ice cream scoop then press them down a little with fingers . Makes them all uniform.
I do not think the author made this or she misprinted the measurements. It was like soup and yes I boilled it for 3 mins I had to add more oats almost 1 cup so I could try to make some sort of little blob. The taste was only soso. Other recipes have the coco with the butter milk and sugar boilling. I think that is better. It's not to often I find a bad recipe on here.
Way too watery!
They were sooooo sweet. Couldn't even taste the chocolate or coconut through all the sugar.
I followed recipe but let the sugar mixture boil for 2 minutes. Came out perfect. Cooled downwind became solid.
I used the suggestions and put 3 cups of oatmeal, and 1 1/2 cups of sugar. Still too sweet for me, so next time I'll make it less than a cup. I got about 25 morsels and I really like them, and the ease of the recipe!
The recipe turned out really good. On a hot day when you are looking for a nice chocolate fix, these fit the bill. I too added 1.5 cups of choc chips instead of the cocoa. I did not boil it for as long as I should have so it was still a little runny but I just threw in a handful of coconut and oatmeal to firm it up and it worked out great. Oh, I also cut the sugar in half since I used mostly sweetened coconut. In the end I ended up making 33 (med cookie scoops) cookies.
I used coconut milk and walnuts best recipe yet for these they are very popular in our house now over 50 years
Chocolate macaroons are my families fav but this recipe has too much liquid resulting in a runny consistency making it hard to "drop" into little piles as they just spread out flat on the wax paper. I even added an extra 1/2c of oats to try and make the consistency thicker and more usable. I won't be using this recipe again.
Very dense macaroon, won’t make it again.
Way too much liquid. Its a shame allot of recipes are the first ones to come up on google when you type in what you want :( Also If you want to use real chocolate instead of cocoa (which makes it way more delicious); You gotta add the chocolate to the stove-top mixture AFTER its boiled. Otherwise it will split or burn the chololate :)
Great recipe! simple and delicious.
I made this, three things I changed: after you bring butter, sugar and milk to a boil turn the heat down low and add the coconut to soften it up. Also if u can use coconut oil not butter, so much tastier and add a tablespoon of vanilla.
I halved the sugar and substituted butter with coconut oil. Turned out good. Thanks for the recipe!
As noted in another review there was too much liquid so simply added more dry ingredients.
Yummy and easy. Great for a cookie exchange
Too much liquid...I added an extra cup of oatmeal then was perfect, came out very chewy :)
For me, 2 1/2 cups oatmeal, and 1 1/2 sugar alterations made the perfect cookies.
Been looking for this recipe for many years...was a childhood fav. Thanks!
I agree with some other reviewers here — the sauce needs to boil for 2-3 minutes to thicken before adding it to the dry ingredients. Also, two cups of sugar makes VERY sugary macaroons! I will cut to one cup next time.
Yes, the recipe didn't call for Vanilla extract... I added a Teaspoon. It brings out the Chocolate flavor...
Love love love!!! Just like grandma used to make.
I made these cookies and they turn out so awesome I’m going to keep using this recipe thank you
My daughter and I made these cookies tonight and like a few others mentioned, the recipe needs revised! We improvised and added 2 more cups of oatmeal and 2 more cups of coconut! And a splash of vanilla. Enjoy!
Something went horribly wrong. The ratio of liquid was too much. First time I fail a macaroon recipe. Even after being in the freezer for jours they are still sticky. I made them into balls because they just would set! Taste good !
Recipe is classic, however it is way too much liquid for only two cups of oats. I had to add 2 other cups and more coconut.
Easy Peasy
WAY too sweet. Even with unsweetened coconut it was intensely sweet. However the texture was perfect and I think if I reduced the sugar it would be delicious. I agree that it needed more oats. And I let it boil 2 full minutes so it’s not because of that.
Not the best macaroons I've made, but there is potential. Of course, that's probably my own fault as I screwed around with the recipe quite a bit; I tried to make it healthy. I used part sweet potato flour, added more cocoa powder, cut down on the sugar and swapped some sugar for xybitol, an excellent sweetner. It was a bit soggy and waaaaaay too sweet, so I would recommend cutting down on milk and sugar by a lot.
I made these macaroons, they taste good but there is too much liquid so they never fully solidify, they are very sticky/chewy. I would suggest adding another cup of oats
it's great but even better I add 1 cup of sugar crisp cereal and cut out 1 cup of oats.. The crunch is amazing.
Best recipe ever. The kids really enjoyed them as afternoon snack.
Make it again for sure
I had a bag of gluten free granola which was coated with cocoa powder so I substituted that for the oats and the cocoa powder. Added a small handful of chocolate chips and a handful of walnuts. otherwise followed the recipe to a tee... absolutely delicious!!!
This is very similar to a childhood recipe my mom made all the time. I followed it other than subbing out butter for margarine (we've always made it that way) and almond milk for milk. I always add a splash of vanilla too. My other tip: turn the heat on the element off when it hits the boil point, stir in the dry ingredients, but leave it on the still-warm element and stir until more of the liquid cooks off--let it firm up to drop consistency. These are my personal fave--delicious every time.
I love these a little too much.
I doubled the recipe, and then when I mixed the liquid with the dry ingredients I added another cup of oatmeal to cool the mixture down so they wouldn't flatten out as much. Awesome!!! My girlfriend makes sure they disappear quick.
Fabulous,a bite sweet for me. I will adjust sugar next time,but they are wonderful.
