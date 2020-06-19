Oatmeal Chocolate Coconut Macaroons

I made them just as the recipe said to and my husband actually walked me threw it as he remembered making them growing up, you have to let the mixer sit a few mins in the mixing bowl to cool after mixing it all together before you start spooning them into a wax sheet (I use tin foil) and they turn out perfect everytime, the cooling allows the mixer to hold its form when you spoon into the size of macaroon you wish to make , my hubby is the only one that eats them because I can't eat cocanut and they don't even last 2 days so I couldn't imagine only making half a batch at a time, I'd be doing these every other day for him lol