Stuffed Pork Loin

Directions
Cook's Note:
You can also make a mushroom sauce with the drippings. Add the drippings to a small pot and stir about 2 tablespoons of flour and a package of prepared pork gravy into drippings. Add 1 can of mushroom soup, bring to a boil, and whisk until thick and smooth.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
360 calories; protein 39.9g; carbohydrates 8.5g; fat 17.4g; cholesterol 108.8mg; sodium 223mg. Full Nutrition
Great recipe, very inventive to butterfly the pork loin and stuff with stuffing, I used Stovetop stuffing and wrapped in bacon and roasted it in the oven, a little dry, but I think next time I will cook a little less than 21/2 hours, thanks!
This is a super simple recipe that presents beautifully. I, too, used boxed stuffing mix for pork along with the veggies in the recipe. Because I had a larger, whole pork loin I added slightly less water than stuffing called for and used a package of frozen, thawed spinach (squeezed dry) for added color/texture/bulk. In my experience, it's good to butterfly or split the roast on the "fat" side and after tying it with kitchen twine cook it with the fat side up. This infuses the roast with its own flavor/juices and there's no need to wrap in bacon to have a tender, moist roast. If your loin is very lean without natural fat the bacon may help, but decrease the salt you'd normally use.
Great recipe. I used boxed stuffing. I also changed the temperature. I cooked it for 15 min. at 450 and then turned down the temperature to 350 for about an hour, checking the temperature with a thermometer. Mine had a nice layer of fat on one side which kept it nice and moist.
It was delicious! For a bit of moisture, I added about 1/2 can of beer to the roasting pan. Made nice juice for topping each serving. Remind yourself to get some kite string or kitchen twine to tie up the roast. I forgot and used a doubled string of white cotton quilting thread which worked but was a bit more difficult than using proper string. worked!
Smells heavenly cooking & tastes just a good. I have made this recipe several times and it is such a winner that I had to give it a review. I, also, put a few strips of bacon on the loin before putting it in the oven. Tip: watch your thermometer closely, cooking time can be less than 2 1/2 hours!!
It was simple, but lacks a lot of flavor. This could benefit from some chorizo or something to up the flavor and complexity of the stuffing. I'm trying another pork loin today so will use this as a base.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.