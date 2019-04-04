Stuffed Pork Loin

Favorite Sunday meal. Serve this dish with garlic mashed potatoes, carrots, and peas.

By skinnychef

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • Heat margarine in a skillet over medium heat; cook and stir onion, mushrooms, and celery in the hot margarine until vegetables are tender, about 12 minutes. Transfer vegetables to a bowl. Stir bread into vegetables until moistened; season with salt and black pepper.

  • Cut the pork loin almost in half lengthwise, cutting to about 1 inch from the bottom; open pork loin like a book. Cover with plastic wrap and lightly pound with a meat mallet to flatten the meat. Spoon stuffing onto the pork loin, roll the meat over the stuffing, and tie pork loin together in three places using kitchen twine.

  • Place tied loin into a roasting pan and pour about 3 tablespoons water around the roast. Season roast with salt, black pepper, thyme, herbes de Provence, and garlic powder.

  • Roast stuffed pork loin until an instant-read meat thermometer inserted into the center of the stuffing reads 160 degrees F (70 degrees C), 2 1/2 to 3 hours. Rest meat for 15 minutes before untying and slicing.

Cook's Note:

You can also make a mushroom sauce with the drippings. Add the drippings to a small pot and stir about 2 tablespoons of flour and a package of prepared pork gravy into drippings. Add 1 can of mushroom soup, bring to a boil, and whisk until thick and smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
360 calories; protein 39.9g; carbohydrates 8.5g; fat 17.4g; cholesterol 108.8mg; sodium 223mg. Full Nutrition
