Everyone Loves It Chocolate Mousse

If you are worried about raw egg yolks, buy the pasteurized eggs that are meant for things like eggnog and tiramisu. I actually melted the chocolate in the microwave (on 50% power, stopping often to stir, removing it just when it was possible to stir the warm chocolate enough for it to finish melting). But, when I added the coffee it DID seize a bit. No problem. I fixed it the same way I do every time chocolate seizes: by adding one tablespoon of hot liquid (water, ghee, cream) at a time, whisking BRISKLY until the mixture is smooth again. It may need to be done a few times to totally get the chocolate smooth again, but it will happen (see my picture). I also read that if a liquid is going to be added, melt the chocolate right along with some of it- sounds crazy, but it's supposed to prevent seizing (it has in other recipes I've tried).. Finally, it is best to use chocolate that is meant for melting. Bar chocolate has a higher percentage of cocoa butter, and therefore melts smoother. Chips have additives that help them hold their shape when heated-why they are perfect for cookies- they melt at a much higher temperature, allowing the cookie to bake without becoming total puddles. Chocolate flavonoids are very volatile and need to be heated as gently as possible so as not to destroy them. If using a double boiler, make sure the water is not touching the pan and definitely not boiling.