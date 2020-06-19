Everyone Loves It Chocolate Mousse
Since this recipe was created, it has been requested at family holidays. I make it in big batches so that people can take some home. It is light and creamy in texture yet rich in flavor!
Very delicious, but mine had a few small lumps in it. (Chocolate lumps, and who among us doesn't have a few of those?) I will try again soon, and hope next time to be lump free!!!Read More
If you are worried about raw egg yolks, buy the pasteurized eggs that are meant for things like eggnog and tiramisu. I actually melted the chocolate in the microwave (on 50% power, stopping often to stir, removing it just when it was possible to stir the warm chocolate enough for it to finish melting). But, when I added the coffee it DID seize a bit. No problem. I fixed it the same way I do every time chocolate seizes: by adding one tablespoon of hot liquid (water, ghee, cream) at a time, whisking BRISKLY until the mixture is smooth again. It may need to be done a few times to totally get the chocolate smooth again, but it will happen (see my picture). I also read that if a liquid is going to be added, melt the chocolate right along with some of it- sounds crazy, but it's supposed to prevent seizing (it has in other recipes I've tried).. Finally, it is best to use chocolate that is meant for melting. Bar chocolate has a higher percentage of cocoa butter, and therefore melts smoother. Chips have additives that help them hold their shape when heated-why they are perfect for cookies- they melt at a much higher temperature, allowing the cookie to bake without becoming total puddles. Chocolate flavonoids are very volatile and need to be heated as gently as possible so as not to destroy them. If using a double boiler, make sure the water is not touching the pan and definitely not boiling.
I haven't made this yet, but I want to. It just seems like it's a lot. I have a small family and wanted to make it for dessert, but I don't want air if it.
This recipe is for a large group, but by using the "Change Servings" calculator, you can make smaller amounts. I've made it with lumps (the chocolate cooled a little to much) but that was a hit too! Enjoy!
An absolute favorite, I find that if you want a creamier taste use less chocolate. Also really make sure you whip it because it's best when it's very firm, I used a kitchen aide and it turned out amazing!
I really like this recipe. It was really a lot of mousse and I realized that as I got the ingredients, but I did make it half milk and half semisweet chocolate because I wanted it less bitter. It actually freezes pretty well into a gelato type of thing that is a great new purpose for leftovers.
Excellent and delicious! i downsized the portion for 12 people, and placed in 8 oz plastic wine cups to serve. I had plenty left over! The chocolate mixture does seize up when the coffee is added, like others have mentioned, but don't give up, just keep stirring (it will be difficult) and the mixture will smooth out. Also allow at least one hour to prepare. The mousse set up nicely in 2 hours in the refreigerator.
The quantities above would feed an army! Cut down to 6 servings and still too much for our family of 4. Uses a lot of your large mixing bowls, so a bit of time on cleanup. BUT it did taste very good. Just not sure it’s worth it?
Instead of coffee I used orange juice. It was a strange chemical reaction, but with a lot more mixing, it came out well. It was a hit but wouldn't use orange juice again.
Was not sure what to rate this. It is indeed delicious. I've made mousse before using a different recipe which I lost. That said when I added the coffee the chocolate seized the coffe was very warm and the chocolate cool. I decided to leave the coffee out as that was something new I hadn't seen in a mousse recipe. Next batch when chocolate cooled I started to add the egg yolks and once against seized! Third time. I decided to leave out the egg yolks as well. I let the chocolate cool added just a spoonful of the egg white/cream mixture and it seized!!!! That was it LOL. I dumped the seized chocolate into the whipped cream mixture and mixed it with hand mixer it blended well you can see some tiny specks of chocolate but it is delicious. So if it seizes don't make another batch just dump it and mix it lol
