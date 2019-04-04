Easy Maple Pork Chops

I'm sure this recipe is delicious as is, but I have a hard time following directions so I've always wanted to try some type of maple flavored meat. So I read about 5 different recipes before I decided this is the most simplest one. For me, I'm all about flavor and mixing flavors. I added a lot of different things to this. For 1, it's added more maple syrup to the recipe probably 2/3 cup then 2 tbs of vinegar, a half a valedlia onion, 1/2 tsp fresh garlic, a pinch of cinnamon and nutmeg (or 1/8 tsp each)1/4 brown sugar some garlic powder, chilli powder (1/2 tsp each) salt and pepper to taste and water. Oh and I didn't have Worcestershire sauce so I did teriyaki sauce, a squirt of ketchup and 2 squirts of mustard, I put it in a sauce pan heated it up till everything desolved and set a side to cool for a bit. For the pork chops i did bone in 1 to 1 1/2 inch thick seasoned with onion salt, garlic powder, chilli powder, dried parsley flakes and salt and pepper. (same seasoning I used for maple glaze) I seared the pork chops on both sides in margarine for about 3 to 4 mins each side on medium heat then added about half of the maple glaze, put them in a 400° oven, after about 20 minutes I went in and flipped the pork chops added a little more glaze from the pan if you can't from the pan then add more from sauce pan but save some for after cooking. Once pork is done take out and cool for 5 mins, transfer to a platter or seperatly plates add remaining glaze from sauce