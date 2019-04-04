Easy Maple Pork Chops

Super easy and tasty pork chops.

Recipe by JAYELLE72

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 pork chops
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Sear the pork chops in the preheated skillet until browned, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Arrange seared chops into a casserole dish.

  • Whisk maple syrup, water, onion, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, chili powder, salt, and pepper together in a bowl to dissolve the chili powder; pour over the pork chops.

  • Bake in preheated oven until the chops are no longer pink in the center, about 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
320 calories; protein 34.6g; carbohydrates 15.2g; fat 12.6g; cholesterol 87.5mg; sodium 98.1mg. Full Nutrition
