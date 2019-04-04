Easy Maple Pork Chops
Super easy and tasty pork chops.
Made it today. Kids and wife loved it. I made it with caramalized apples on top. I added these at the end right before serving. I also made stuffing and put the pork on top to present with some pineapple bits. I added the pinapple bits after the pork was in the oven for about 10 minutes. The stuffing was bread (baked to make crispy), butter, milk and onions and celery I softened with butter in a frying pan. I then add a little salt and pepper and poultry seasoning. I then mix and put in a baking dish and bake for about 45 minutes at 375.Read More
Good flavour but 45 minutes was way too long. Meet came out overcooked, dry, and tough.Read More
This is a perfect recipe for pork chops, super easy and tasted great! I caramelized the onions, by putting them in the pan as I seared the chops, the onions came out great that way. We ate this with a side of steamed broccoli. It was a very nice combo.
I was a little hesitant as the ingridients didn't look like they would taste good together but I trusted the reviews and the recipe was amazing. We sopped up the sauce with our potatoes and broccoli. The only things I changed is that I added 2 cups onion because we love them and I seared my chops in a cast iron skillet and placed the skilet directly into the oven rather than transfer to a casserole dish. Would definitely make it again
This was a great recipe, although I did make a few alterations. I have been in the mood for pork chops lately, and we had some nice Vermont maple syrup in the fridge, so I tried out this recipe. After reading the comments about the lack of flavor, I decided to kick up the flavor of the marinade by browning the onions in the hot pan after the pork was seared, adding a few shakes of red pepper, paprika, and subbing out the white vinegar with apple cider vinegar. In order to make it a full meal, I cut about seven carrots up into slices, made sure they got coated with marinade, and baked them right along with the chops in the casserole dish. The 45 minutes made everything tender, juicy, and super flavorful! I might leave off the red pepper next time, although it was a nice kick of spice, just to taste the maple, but I'll definitely be making this again! Great suggestion.
This pork chop recipe is easy and delicious! I made the sauce as stated and I added seasoned salt and black pepper to the pork chops before browning them in the skillet. Since my pork chops were only about a 1/2 inch thick instead of an inch thick, they were ready after baking only about 20 minutes. I recommend using a casserole dish just large enough for the pork chops so the sauce will cover the pork chops. If the pan is too large the sauce will spread out too thin and not cover the pork chops. We will definitely be making this recipe again. Thanks for sharing.
I used boneless pork chops so baked it more like 30-35 minutes in the oven. I decided to use cider vinegar because it sounded tastier but accidentally put in 1/4 c instead of a tablespoon; I added a little more maple to compensate and we liked it anyway. I sliced two potatoes thinly and put them with some baby carrots and the sauce in the pan in the oven while it preheated and I seared the pork chops, then nestled the chops into the bed of vegetables and baked it covered with foil. I added a little more water to the sauce so the vegetables would cook well. The vegetables came out delicious soaking up the sauce.
We tried this for dinner tonight and liked it. We will be making this again and are looking forward to the leftovers being used in a tasty wrap or on a bun (as in, pulled pork). I don't like to fry anything, so I seared our pork on my small indoor grill instead ;)
This was the most succulent and intensely flavored pork I've ever made! I used a pork tenderloin instead of chops (~.75 lb) that I seared on all sides before nestling into a bed of sliced carrots and sweet potatoes. I also caramelized the onions in the pan at the same time as searing the pork. Then I doused everything with the sauce (I used cider vinegar and added a couple squirts of stone ground mustard). I cooked the pork for ~ 45-50 minutes, turning the pork once about 1/2 way through, and taking it out 2-3 times to ladle the sauce over the top of the meat and veggies. I covered the dish with foil to help keep things moist and cook faster. If I were to do this again, I'd start the veggies 10 mins earlier so they'd be a bit softer by the time the pork finished. Serve with crispy white bread to sop of the juices! (I used enough pork for 2 servings, but kept the sauce volume the same)
I don't eat meat. so I am going on my husband and son's reviews. They really liked the flavours, but the pork was a little overcooked, although it was cooked according to the recipe.
Meat overcooked, almost tough. Had almost no flavor, and I even caramelized the onions as others had suggested.
I substituted apple cider vinegar for the white wine vinegar and doubled the maple syrup. I cut very thin Yukon gold potato slices and added baby carrots to the mix. These should be placed in the casserole dish and into the oven while the oven is warming so the veggies come out tender. I also recommend turning the oven down to 375 and checking the chops 25 minutes into baking. Otherwise the flavor is amazing! And make sure to add enough water to help the veggies cook for about 10-15 minutes prior to adding the pork. And use a pan shallow enough to keep the chops covered during cooking.
This was SO simple and very good. I really don't like to cook that much but I'm making this recipe for the second time as it is SO easy and tastes great. The pork was perfect & the sauce was delicious. I seared the onions and pork together and I think I may throw some baby carrots in the oven with the chops this time. If you're thinking about trying this recipe DO IT; you wont be disappointed. My hubby and 3 boys liked it as well.
Love this recipe! I made a couple adjustments that worked great. Upped maple syrup, excluded the water. And added mild curry paste. Sauce came out perfect! Thick and rich and to die for! I can't wait to make it again!
Really good! My first try turned out a little tough as I realized I didn't use the thickness of pork chops the recipe called for, but even still reall good and quick. I'll definitely make it again and probably just leave in the over for 20 minutes instead of 45 as I don't often buy very thick pork chops.
I made this today and we loved it. I got thick boneless sirloin pork chops on sale and was looking for a different recipe using them. I really liked that I could do them from start to finish in my small metal casserole pan. I was only making 2 chops. I was impressed with how tender they were, I am guessing the vinegar and worcestershire sauce were responsible for that. I also liked that none of the flavors stood out, they melded beautifully. My only suggestion, I think I will zap the onions for a minute in the microwave first the next time. They were a tiny bit crunchy.
This is one of my daughters favorites!! The whole family loves it. After making this multiple times I made a few changes for my family..I use boneless chops, Balsamic instead of white vinegar, use more onion and pancake syrup instead of maple syrup. The pancake syrup was a substitute one night because I didn't realize we were out of maple..but it was so good now that's what I use every time. This is definitely a five star in our house as written. But after substituting and tweaking for our family this is a family fav. I is also great on chicken!! Thanks for a great recipe!
I just made this and substituted the apple cider vinegar for the white vinegar and used extra onions. Aside from the fact that I should have cooked it less because they were boneless chops, it was delicious. I put some carrots in the casserole, as was suggested, and served with jasmine rice. Even my picky teenaged daughter liked it!
This recipe was amaze!! I added about a teaspoon of cayenne pepper and its burnin my mouth nicely, added granulated garlic, substituted balsamic vinegar. served with garlic onion mashed potatoes. absolutely delish. the maple flavor was kinda light. maybe next time i will marinate it or add more maple, but i will definitely be adding this to my repetoir.
I made this tonight...the only thing I would change is to double the amount of sauce. I too added par cooked carrots and baby potatoes. I did it this way so things cooked faster without the sauce drying up. It was yummy!
I'm sure this recipe is delicious as is, but I have a hard time following directions so I've always wanted to try some type of maple flavored meat. So I read about 5 different recipes before I decided this is the most simplest one. For me, I'm all about flavor and mixing flavors. I added a lot of different things to this. For 1, it's added more maple syrup to the recipe probably 2/3 cup then 2 tbs of vinegar, a half a valedlia onion, 1/2 tsp fresh garlic, a pinch of cinnamon and nutmeg (or 1/8 tsp each)1/4 brown sugar some garlic powder, chilli powder (1/2 tsp each) salt and pepper to taste and water. Oh and I didn't have Worcestershire sauce so I did teriyaki sauce, a squirt of ketchup and 2 squirts of mustard, I put it in a sauce pan heated it up till everything desolved and set a side to cool for a bit. For the pork chops i did bone in 1 to 1 1/2 inch thick seasoned with onion salt, garlic powder, chilli powder, dried parsley flakes and salt and pepper. (same seasoning I used for maple glaze) I seared the pork chops on both sides in margarine for about 3 to 4 mins each side on medium heat then added about half of the maple glaze, put them in a 400° oven, after about 20 minutes I went in and flipped the pork chops added a little more glaze from the pan if you can't from the pan then add more from sauce pan but save some for after cooking. Once pork is done take out and cool for 5 mins, transfer to a platter or seperatly plates add remaining glaze from sauce
Expected more flavor judging by the aroma as they cooked. Don't get me wrong, they are amazing...just not the amount of flavor I would like to see from this recipe.
I had 2, lovely 1", bone-in pork chops. After reading others' reviews, I doubled the maple syrup & used 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar. I thought a 400-degree oven would be too hot & 45 minutes too long so I baked (covered) at 375 for 40 minutes. The chops were just on the verge of being dry so, next time I'll bake at 350. Heaven!!! Next time, I'm adding carrots & more onions and serving on rice.
I used very thin chops and was glad I did. I don't think the flavor would soak through if thicker. A fast recipe for after work, served on just plain white rice. The recipe gave a bit of sweet thin gravy for the rice and balanced it out. Thanks for posting the recipe.
We had really high hopes for this one after reading the reviews and I (uncharacteristically) made it according to directions. My only 2 changes were to add some salt and pepper to the chops before browning and using balsamic in place of white vinegar (I was out). I tasted the maple syrup/vinegar mixture before pouring it on the chops and it was AMAZING, so I thought we'd be in for a treat! Checked them at 30 min and they were already done, so did a quick taste test and was surprised at how little flavor they had. The cooking liquid was still pretty flavorful, but dipping a 2nd bite directly into it yielded no noticeable change. They were so bland we ended up having to serve them with BBQ sauce. Not at all what I'd expected: okay, not great.
I did everything exactly as is, using exact same ingredients. The sauce looked so good and was so tasty. I was excited when I spread in over the pork chops and put them in the oven. I cooked for the 45 minutes required however mine came out slightly dry. I was very disappointed. And it lost some of the flavour of the sauce. If I make it again I will bake them for slightly less to try and prevent them drying out. However I'm not so sure I will make again.
I made this super easy recipe and it was so delicious and filling. Definitely gonna add it to the cookbook of recipes.
It was ok
Pretty good I didn't use chilli powder and it was still great. The chops I used were pretty thin so cool time was no whet near what they recommend, but I will be making this again.
We enjoyed this, very tasty. Easy too. I had boneless center cut medium. I seasoned pork first: Garlic powder, salt, pepper to taste. I thickened sauce at end with cornstarch. I took suggestions and sauteed onions before using.
There wasn't very much flavor from the marinade. The pork cooked fine but I would have preferred something with a little more zing to it.
YUM! If you like maple syrup, that taste really shines. I added apple slices half way through sauting the onions. I covered it in the oven and only baked it 25 minutes since my chops were thin. I recommend doubling the sauce mixture so you have enough to pour over mashed potatoes.
After reading reviews, I added some extra Maple Syrup. Glad I did! Cooked slightly less than 35 minutes and were still a little well done. My wife made a thickened sauce to cover the chops, helped a lot.
Easy and tasty. I did however changed over the vinegar to Balsamic vinegar. Worked well with my Canadian Maple syrup.
This is a keeper!! The only thing I did differently was use Apple Cider vinegar instead of white vinegar. Not hard at all. I paired it with Parmesan baked asparagus and Bob Evans mashed potatoes from HEB. It was wonderful!
This dish was great! I kept it at 400 but lowered the cook time to 40 minutes. The sauce was perfect to keep the chops in on the plate, as I used it to roll every bite in it.
My family loved these!
Followed the recipe, found the sauce to be too watered down, not a lot of flavour.
I love this site with all the reviews from down home cooks. I fixed this and followed a couple suggestions from other reviews such as using balsalmic vinegar & added sliced carrots. Stir fried the veggies added them to the marinade, seared the chops & poured it all over the chops. Placed the lid on my oven safe cookware & baked 35 min at 350 degrees as my chops were only about 1/2 inch thick. Only gave it 4 stars since I made the changes.
I made just as it said! Have picky eaters and they loved it! Great way to use real maple syrup!
Really good. Nice flavor & an aroma that makes the hose smell good while it's cooking. Almost like breakfast. I will make this one again.
Best chops we have EVER made! I followed the recipe, and the only changes made were on the baking time (I have Wolfgang's pressure oven) so it only took 25 minutes, and I did saute the onions and added 2 cloves of garlic as well to the pan juices just because we love carmalized onions and garlic, and wow what a dish! You cant help but love it!
I didn't like this recipe at all. the sauce tasted ok before I poured it over the pork but once it was baked the sauce became watery and the pork ended up being bland and tasteless. :(
Kids enjoyed the meal. I doubled ingredients and added sweet potatoes.
Made this recipe for dinner tonight. I only had boneless chops, so that's what I used. They disappeared quickly, even though they weren't as tender as I'd have liked (my fault - oops!). The sauce was very tasty! I did simmer it a little after the chops were cooked and removed from the pan, just to reduce and thicken it a bit more. Very easy and yummy dinner.
My family did not care for this recipe.
Even My kids loved they even asked for seconds!!!
I made a couple of changes. I used balsamic vinegar, a touch of cinnamon and a splash of hot sauce. I doubled the sauce. I seared the chops in a cast-iron skillet, poured the sauce over them, and placed in a 350 oven. My chops were not quite an inch thick and were done in 20 mins. Next, I removed the chops from the skillet, added about 1 T of cornstarch dissolved in a bit of water to the sauce. Brought that to a boil, simmered a couple of minutes. The result is a thicker sauce.
Made this last night for dinner. Doubled the recipe for 7 boneless chops. Only cooked for 25 minutes, and chops were plenty done. Had a good flavor, but next time will try to zest it up a little.
This recipe is quick, easy and tasty. It is a nice way to do something a little different with pork chops. I'll be sure to break this recipe out from time to time.
I made this dish tonight, but I was very skeptical about the the amount of time it said to cook the pork chops, especially at such high heat. I read the reviews and a lot of them said it came out dry. I put my chops in for about 15 minutes and then checked the temperature and it was already over 165 so I pulled them out, granted I don't think my chops were an inch thick but even if they were I would still think 45 minutes is too long. overall the dish came out great. served with some steamed veggies and buttered baguette.
This came out juicy and full of flavor. A little sweetness. It is very tasty even my 10yr. old will eat it! We will be making this again!
The pork turned out very moist and delicious! I caramelized the onions before adding them to the baking dish. And I added some sweet smoked paprika to the sauce. We roasted potatoes in the oven beside the baking dish that held the pork chops (I started the potatoes first before preparing the sauce for the pork chops, searing them for 3 minutes on each side, and then caramelizing the onions). The pork chops needed a little less time to reach 170 °F internally than the recommended baking time, but I didn't preread the needed temperature and had started the oven at 425 °F for the potatoes, so then turned it down when I put in the pork chops. And I . While the pork chops were resting in a foil tent, I made the sauce into a gravy with 2 tablespoons cornstarch whisked with a cup of cold water, a little cream, and a little more maple syrup. It was hot from the oven so it boiled and thickened quickly. My family gave the meal rave reviews!
They came out pretty good. I sautéed the onions, seasoned the chops with salt, pepper and garlic powder before searing. I used only two chops, but kept the sauce measurements the same for four, adding a pinch of red pepper flakes as well. I baked them at 400 for 30 minutes, surrounded by par cooked baby carrots in the same dish, along with roasted new potatoes on a lower rack. Once done, I removed and rested the chops and the carrots, transferred the sauce to a pan and reduced on high for about 5 minutes, poured on top of the chops. It was sweet, with a little kick. I'd add more spice next time, perhaps some mustard. The chops were nice and juicy.
I believe that such high heat ruins pork chops. I followed the recipe, but only kept the meat in the oven for 30 minutes. It was still too long. The sauce was delicious, and we poured it on the chops after they were cut. It helped, but the chops were still dry. I'll try again in a couple of months on lower heat.
Great way to change up the pork chops. Thank you for the recipe! :)
Used thin sliced boneless chops, 20 minutes in oven. Tasted great! Husband says : It's a keeper
The taste was good, but the sauce was so thin and watery. I might make it again but leave the water out.
Perfect as is, okay I did change just a bit. When done I put chops on platter and reduced glaze a bit than poured over chops and served. Yummy
While the sauce was delicious, I found the chops to be dry and tough. I did double the sauce thinking it would keep them moist based on prior reviews. I also lowered the temperature to 375. I think next time, I'll marinate the chops, but pan fry them in my cast iron so they stay moist, keeping some of the sauce out of the marinade to use for serving.
Even the kids loved this! Sweet and had enough flavor that my husband didn't add anything to them like he usually does. I will definitely be making it again!
This was easy, quick and tastes wonderful - plus the ingredients are things that most households will have on hand! Everyone loved these.
I really like it the chops were moist with great flavor. I will have it often.
It was easy to make. My whole family loved it. My son asked for the recipe. The sauce is also good over rice.
Great flavor and so easy to make and bake. The pork just fell off the bone. So tender I had t trouble getting it out of the baking pan.
Quick easy way to make pork chops. They were tender and had good flavor. Kids loved it. Perfect recipe if you're short on time but still want to make a good meal. Will definitely make again.
Made with honey as I didn't have any syrup, still tasted pretty good. The small amount of chili powder added a nice touch.
Tasty but I should have watched the cooking time better and cooked for a shorter time as they were overcooked. I will try this again.
I'm normally very good at making recipes for the first time. This one turned out terrible, completely ruined and slightly burnt. Didn't even bother to try it, just threw it away. Very disappointed.
i was not impressed it did not have enough favor for me
Really tasty! Followed recipe but reduced baking time to 40 minutes.
