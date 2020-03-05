Praline Pecan French Toast

A wonderful baked French toast prepared the night before and baked the next morning. This makes an excellent holiday breakfast! Serve with maple syrup or as is.

By SACHABEAR

Ingredients

Directions

  • Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Whisk eggs, half-and-half, 1 tablespoon brown sugar, and vanilla extract in a bowl until mixture is smooth and brown sugar has dissolved. Pour 1 cup egg mixture into prepared baking dish. Arrange slices of French bread into baking dish and pour remaining egg mixture evenly over bread. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat; mix 3/4 cup brown sugar and maple syrup into butter, stirring until smooth. Bring syrup to a boil, reduce heat to low, and simmer for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Stir pecans into syrup. Spoon pecan praline syrup evenly over French toast casserole.

  • Bake casserole in the preheated oven until set and golden brown, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
465 calories; protein 12.1g; carbohydrates 63g; fat 19.2g; cholesterol 160.1mg; sodium 365.9mg. Full Nutrition
