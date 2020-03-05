Gingerbread Men Cookies

Rating: 4.57 stars
358 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 266
  • 4 star values: 59
  • 3 star values: 16
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 13

These Gingerbread Men Cookies are as cute as can be. If desired, decorate with raisins, currants or cinnamon red hot candies for eyes and buttons. Or, pipe untinted or colored icing onto cookies.

By McCormick Spice

Gallery

Credit: Meredith Food Studio
89 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen cookies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix flour, ginger, cinnamon, baking soda, nutmeg and salt in large bowl. Set aside. Beat butter and brown sugar in large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add molasses, egg and vanilla;mix well. Gradually beat in flour mixture on low speed until well mixed. Press dough into a thick flat disk. Wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate 4 hours or overnight.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Roll out dough to 1/4-inch thickness on lightly floured work surface. Cut into gingerbread men shapes with 5-inch cookie cutter. Place 1 inch apart on ungreased baking sheets.

  • Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until edges of cookies are set and just begin to brown. Cool on baking sheets 1 to 2 minutes. Remove to wire racks; cool completely. Decorate cooled cookies as desired. Store cookies in airtight container up to5 days.

Gingerbread Cookie Variations:

White Chocolate Kissed Gingerbread Cookies: Prepare and refrigerate dough as directed. Shape into 1-inch balls. Roll in granulated sugar. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets. Bake in preheated 350°F oven 8 to 10 minutes or until edges of cookies just begin to brown. Immediately press a white and milk chocolate swirled kiss-shaped candy into center of each cookie. Remove to wire racks; cool completely. Makes 5 dozen.

Gingerbread Whoopie Pies with Lemon Creme: Prepare and refrigerate dough as directed. Shape into 1-inch balls. Roll in granulated sugar. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets. Bake in preheated 350°F oven 8 to 10 minutes or until edges of cookies just begin to brown. Remove to wire racks; cool completely. For the Lemon Creme, mix 1 jar (7 ounces) marshmallow cream, 1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter, softened, 4 ounces cream cheese, softened, and 1 teaspoon McCormick(R) Pure Lemon Extract in medium bowl until well blended. To assemble whoopie pies, place about 1 tablespoon filling on the flat side of 1 cookie. Top with a second cookie, pressing gently to spread the filling. Roll edge of whoopie pie in 1 cup crushed peppermint candy. Repeat with remaining cookies, filling and candy. Store whoopie pies between layers of wax paper in airtight container in refrigerator up to 5 days. Makes 2 1/2 dozen.

Caramel Pecan Gingerbread Thumbprints: Prepare and refrigerate dough as directed. Shape into 1-inch balls. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets. Bake in preheated 350 degree F oven8 to10 minutes or until edges of cookies just begin to brown. Immediately press a pecan half into center of each cookie. Top each with 1/4 teaspoon of caramel topping. Remove to wire racks; cool completely. Drizzle cookies with 2 ounces semi-sweet baking chocolate, melted. Let stand until chocolate is set. Makes 5 dozen.

Almond Gingerbread Cookies: Prepare and refrigerate dough as directed. Shape into 1-inch balls. Roll in 1 1/3 cups sliced almonds, pressing almonds into dough. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets. Bake in preheated 350 degree F oven 8 to10 minutes or until edges of cookies just begin to brown. Remove to wire racks; cool completely. Makes 5 dozen.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
158 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 24g; fat 6.1g; cholesterol 23mg; sodium 125.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (375)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

mamamel
Rating: 5 stars
12/11/2012
This was my first attempt ever at gingerbread. I refrigerated it for 1.5 days because I got busy, and the dough kept well wrapped in plastic wrap. YUMMY flavor--my 2.5-year-old and I both love them! I didn't have enough molasses on hand, so I used probably about 2 Tbsp of corn syrup to make up for what I was missing. It didn't seem to cause a problem. For the other gingerbread virgins out there, here is my advice: first of all, when you take the dough out of the fridge, it will seem rock hard. Don't panic, it softens as you roll it. Only roll out 1/2 at a time as it gets very soft, very fast. Second of all, don't forget to MOVE the cookies to a wire rack after 1-2 minutes as listed. I got busy with my toddler and forgot, and my first batch stuck pretty good to my cookie sheets. I had to be careful to not crack them to pieces when removing them. With the next batches, I removed them after 1 minute with no problems at all. Happy baking! Read More
Helpful
(208)

Most helpful critical review

KCMom
Rating: 1 stars
12/17/2012
I have tried this recipe twice and both times the dough turns out very dry and crumbly. I would not recommend this recipe. Read More
Helpful
(15)
358 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 266
  • 4 star values: 59
  • 3 star values: 16
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 13
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
mamamel
Rating: 5 stars
12/11/2012
This was my first attempt ever at gingerbread. I refrigerated it for 1.5 days because I got busy, and the dough kept well wrapped in plastic wrap. YUMMY flavor--my 2.5-year-old and I both love them! I didn't have enough molasses on hand, so I used probably about 2 Tbsp of corn syrup to make up for what I was missing. It didn't seem to cause a problem. For the other gingerbread virgins out there, here is my advice: first of all, when you take the dough out of the fridge, it will seem rock hard. Don't panic, it softens as you roll it. Only roll out 1/2 at a time as it gets very soft, very fast. Second of all, don't forget to MOVE the cookies to a wire rack after 1-2 minutes as listed. I got busy with my toddler and forgot, and my first batch stuck pretty good to my cookie sheets. I had to be careful to not crack them to pieces when removing them. With the next batches, I removed them after 1 minute with no problems at all. Happy baking! Read More
Helpful
(208)
Jennifer Johnson
Rating: 5 stars
12/22/2013
Exactly what I was looking for. The taste and texture are great and the dough is SO easy to work with. After making 8 batches of sugar cookies it was so nice to move to this dough which rolled and sliced so easily. I am an expert baker and I really love this dough! You can up the spice if you are looking for something super spice-laden, but this one is great for kids. A tip for molasses: spray the measuring cup with cooking spray and the molasses just slides right out! Read More
Helpful
(156)
Don Zawlocki
Rating: 5 stars
12/13/2012
This fantastic recipe is a favorite of my cooking students! The balance of spices and flavors is perfect and the "men" turn out just right each time we make them. To complete this recipe in 1.5 hours we patted the dough onto a Corelle dinner plate and put it in the freezer for 15-20 minutes. This thinner layer of dough chills quickly making the men easy to roll out and cut. Read More
Helpful
(68)
Advertisement
Isabella Bashir
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2012
Made these last Christmas. Easy and delicious. Read More
Helpful
(57)
Pauline
Rating: 5 stars
12/21/2012
This recipe is delicious and the dough was easy to work with! To avoid rolling out the dough too many times and inevitably adding more flour, I separated the dough into 3 flattened disks before wrapping and refrigerating them. After an hour, I took the dough out of the fridge and rolled out each disk until they were the right thickness (for me, about half a centimeter). I then re-wrapped each disk in plastic and refrigerated them overnight. The next day, I simply unwrapped the disks, placed them onto my floured counter and cut out the gingerbread men! Read More
Helpful
(55)
gail
Rating: 5 stars
12/15/2012
I don't cut these out or chill the dough. I roll the dough into small balls and roll in sugar. I use a small glass dipped in sugar and flatten them out. I bake them right away and call them Molasses cookies.I wanted a recipe that called for butter and not shortening.This recipe turned out great. Read More
Helpful
(51)
Advertisement
M-Ray
Rating: 4 stars
12/06/2012
Just to add to my last review - I cooked the cookies for about 5 minutes longer making them crunchy rather than soft. The molasses aren't so overpowering anymore. Now I can't stop eating them! I would use less molasses more cinnamon. Read More
Helpful
(41)
Julia I.
Rating: 5 stars
10/23/2014
Excellent, just as written. My personal preference is a slightly puffed (no spread) cookie with a little bit of a spice kick. Therefore, for my second batch, I cut the butter down to 1/2 cup, increased the ginger to 2 tablespoons, the cinnamon to 1 1/2 teaspoons, the nutmeg to 1/2 teaspoon and added a teaspoon of ground cloves. This recipe is fabulous. Read More
Helpful
(35)
KCMom
Rating: 1 stars
12/17/2012
I have tried this recipe twice and both times the dough turns out very dry and crumbly. I would not recommend this recipe. Read More
Helpful
(15)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/19/2022