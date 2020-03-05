Gingerbread Men Cookies

1 of 375

Rating: 5 stars This was my first attempt ever at gingerbread. I refrigerated it for 1.5 days because I got busy, and the dough kept well wrapped in plastic wrap. YUMMY flavor--my 2.5-year-old and I both love them! I didn't have enough molasses on hand, so I used probably about 2 Tbsp of corn syrup to make up for what I was missing. It didn't seem to cause a problem. For the other gingerbread virgins out there, here is my advice: first of all, when you take the dough out of the fridge, it will seem rock hard. Don't panic, it softens as you roll it. Only roll out 1/2 at a time as it gets very soft, very fast. Second of all, don't forget to MOVE the cookies to a wire rack after 1-2 minutes as listed. I got busy with my toddler and forgot, and my first batch stuck pretty good to my cookie sheets. I had to be careful to not crack them to pieces when removing them. With the next batches, I removed them after 1 minute with no problems at all. Happy baking! Helpful (208)

Rating: 5 stars Exactly what I was looking for. The taste and texture are great and the dough is SO easy to work with. After making 8 batches of sugar cookies it was so nice to move to this dough which rolled and sliced so easily. I am an expert baker and I really love this dough! You can up the spice if you are looking for something super spice-laden, but this one is great for kids. A tip for molasses: spray the measuring cup with cooking spray and the molasses just slides right out! Helpful (156)

Rating: 5 stars This fantastic recipe is a favorite of my cooking students! The balance of spices and flavors is perfect and the "men" turn out just right each time we make them. To complete this recipe in 1.5 hours we patted the dough onto a Corelle dinner plate and put it in the freezer for 15-20 minutes. This thinner layer of dough chills quickly making the men easy to roll out and cut. Helpful (68)

Rating: 5 stars Made these last Christmas. Easy and delicious. Helpful (57)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is delicious and the dough was easy to work with! To avoid rolling out the dough too many times and inevitably adding more flour, I separated the dough into 3 flattened disks before wrapping and refrigerating them. After an hour, I took the dough out of the fridge and rolled out each disk until they were the right thickness (for me, about half a centimeter). I then re-wrapped each disk in plastic and refrigerated them overnight. The next day, I simply unwrapped the disks, placed them onto my floured counter and cut out the gingerbread men! Helpful (55)

Rating: 5 stars I don't cut these out or chill the dough. I roll the dough into small balls and roll in sugar. I use a small glass dipped in sugar and flatten them out. I bake them right away and call them Molasses cookies.I wanted a recipe that called for butter and not shortening.This recipe turned out great. Helpful (51)

Rating: 4 stars Just to add to my last review - I cooked the cookies for about 5 minutes longer making them crunchy rather than soft. The molasses aren't so overpowering anymore. Now I can't stop eating them! I would use less molasses more cinnamon. Helpful (41)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent, just as written. My personal preference is a slightly puffed (no spread) cookie with a little bit of a spice kick. Therefore, for my second batch, I cut the butter down to 1/2 cup, increased the ginger to 2 tablespoons, the cinnamon to 1 1/2 teaspoons, the nutmeg to 1/2 teaspoon and added a teaspoon of ground cloves. This recipe is fabulous. Helpful (35)