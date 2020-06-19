Old Fashioned Butter Cookies with Butter Frosting
These are cookies my mother has been making since I was a little girl. They are melt-in-your-mouth delicious!
These are true "old-fashioned" cookies. If you are used to something that tastes like those sweet, soft, sugary (hydrogenated, processed) decorated cookies they sell in the bakery section of your local grocer, this is not for you. "Scratch" baking lacks the commercial chemicals that are specifically meant to enhance texture and flavor! If you like a firmer cookie with a not-too sweet, but subtle flavor, you might want to try these. At first I followed the recipe exactly. The dough was very firm after chilling, but softened up fairly quickly and rolled out well. The cookies also held their shape while baking. The icing really compliments these cookies, which do taste kind of dry and floury when they first come out of the oven, but mellow if you let them sit for a while. The icing dries hard like glaze, but it has a nice flavor that makes up for any "blandness" in these cookies. I ended up with way too much icing, so I will probably only make half next time. I then tried rolling the latter half of the batch in powdered sugar instead of flour to compensate for the floury taste. The result was that I now had to line the pans with parchment paper because the sugar caused them to stick. I also made thumbprint cookies with some of the scraps; they were pretty good. I only gave this recipe 4 stars because I wanted any prospective bakers to read reviews before trying it. These cookies do what they are supposed to, but individual preferences are DEFINITELY going to affect the ratings.Read More
I submitted this over a year ago, so just a little update: I doubled the cookie recipe and I think I tripled the frosting recipe because I typically make a ton of them at the holidays and I dye the frosting different colors. (I usually have frosting left over) The cookie by itself is indeed rather bland, which is why I included the frosting recipe. The cookie recipe came from my grandmother who got it from a bag of flour, which may explain why it has a "flour taste". I've never experimented with using the dough for anything else, but I appreciate the suggestion! Lastly, I would watch the first batch in the oven pretty closely because mine are usually done in 4 to 5 minutes. If they look brown on the edges, they're a little overdone.
we loved this recipe. i made my cookies 1/4" thick by 4" across; they baked for about 7 minutes. the frosting is grand. i used my food processor to make the frosting and since the dough yielded me 18 great big cookies and one mutant one, that the dogs devoured, i cut the frosting recipe in half; so, .5C butter, 1.5C powdered sugar, .5T vanilla, 3-4T evaporated milk. the frosting was a little lighter in color than the evaporated milk so next time i might try milk and see if that gets me the white i want. the frosting generously covered my cookies and i topped them with rainbow sprinkles because i was feeling nostalgic. thanks for sharing becky.
Great cut-out cookies. I used "Sugar Cookie Icing" because I wanted a smooth frosting for Christmas cookies, but I'm looking forward to trying them with the frosting recipe.
Love this with a few changes. I rolled them half as thin so ultra thin and crisp, used small star and tree cutters, I used Buttered Rum EggNog instead of Whole Milk, and added 1/4 t of ground cardamon. -*For the frosting I just did a regular powdered sugar and vanilla but instead of Milk, again I used Buttered Rum Eggnog. Also added 1/8 t of graded orange peel, and 1/8 t. lemon extract for a Citron kick. Frosted triscuits with the left over icing. To Die for, very happy! Thanks
I used sour cream yummmmmm!
Love it. Looked a little dry but rolled our beautifully. Made perfect ships and castles.
Easy and delicious! We rolled the dough into balls and flattened with the bottom of a cup. Then we decorated with colored sugar! Easy peasy and super yummy.
This turned out well and the family loved them...for some reason the batter doesn't quite make as many cookies at it says, but I did make mine a bit thicker than normal. Otherwise the recipe is great.
I have to say this: I didn't make the cookie part, but I've made the frosting recipe. It makes a ton so I cut it in half. It's my go to.
I have been looking for the perfect cookie to frost that actually tastes good. This cookie is exactly what I wanted. I didn’t frost them, though, because the cookies tasted so good without the frosting. I’ll try frosting them next time.
Cookies are delicious! My family loves them without any frosting! I added almond and vanilla extract. The most important step is making sure the dough remains very cold otherwise it will not roll out for cutting cookie shapes.
Everybody liked the cookies. This is my new favorite sugar cookie recipe now! I didn't make all. that. frosting! hahaha! Thanks for the recipe!
Very good. Made as written. The recipe made too much frosting compared to the amount cookies. Next time I will make only half of the frosting.
