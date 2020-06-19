Old Fashioned Butter Cookies with Butter Frosting

19 Ratings
  • 5 16
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

These are cookies my mother has been making since I was a little girl. They are melt-in-your-mouth delicious!

By Becky

Gallery

Recipe Summary

cook:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs 5 mins
total:
3 hrs
prep:
45 mins
Servings:
72
Yield:
6 dozen cookies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

72
Original recipe yields 72 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Cookies:
Frosting:

Directions

  • Prepare cookies: Beat butter and white sugar in a large bowl until creamy. Beat in egg, milk, and vanilla until smooth.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk flour, baking powder, and salt in a separate bowl. Gradually stir dry ingredients into wet ingredients to make a smooth dough. Chill dough in refrigerator for 2 to 3 hours.

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Dust a pastry cloth or kitchen towel generously with flour.

  • Divide dough into thirds and roll each third out 1/8-inch-thick on the prepared pastry cloth. Cut shapes out of the rolled dough with cookie cutters. Place cookies onto ungreased baking sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cookies are barely browned, 5 to 8 minutes. Let cookies cool on baking sheets for 5 minutes before removing to finish cooling on a wire rack.

  • While cookies are cooling, prepare frosting: Beat 3 cups powdered sugar, butter, 9 teaspoons evaporated milk, and vanilla in a bowl until smooth. Gradually stir in remaining 6 cups powdered sugar into mixture until combined. Continue to beat on high speed until frosting is fluffy; stir in additional evaporated milk or confectioners' sugar if needed to reach desired consistency.

  • Frost cooled cookies.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
136 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 21.3g; fat 5.4g; cholesterol 16.8mg; sodium 62.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/18/2022