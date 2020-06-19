Mona's Easy Refrigerator Pickles

4.8
75 Ratings
  • 5 63
  • 4 10
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

I got this recipe from an old family friend. She used to make us these pickles when we were kids. It is a really simple recipe, and the hardest part is not eating the pickles before they are ready. You can add pimentos, sliced bell peppers, or whole garlic cloves to the vinegar solution as alternative options.

Recipe by Chris & Chenell

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
additional:
2 days
total:
2 days 20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir sugar, salt, and vinegar together in a plastic container with a lid until sugar is mostly dissolved. Place cucumbers and onion in the vinegar solution; stir to coat. Cover container and refrigerate for at least 2 days, stirring occasionally.

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the vinegar solution ingredients. The actual amount consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
304 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 76.5g; fat 0.3g; sodium 3494.1mg. Full Nutrition
