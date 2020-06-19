Mona's Easy Refrigerator Pickles

This was my first attempt at making refrigerator pickles. Other than substituting Splenda (I am diabetic), I followed the recipe exactly. I'm not a big fan of sweet pickles so I was a little concerned after reading some of the reviews that I might find the pickles too sweet. Nope, that wasn't the case. I don't know if it was because I did not add or subtract anything or if it was because my cucumbers were fresh from the farm but the balance of sweetness and tanginess seemed to be perfect as well as the crunch. My husband who is not a big pickle fan really likes these and he typically thinks most things are "too sweet". These were a breeze to make and I don't think I will probably ever by store-bought pickles again.