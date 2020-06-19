Mona's Easy Refrigerator Pickles

I got this recipe from an old family friend. She used to make us these pickles when we were kids. It is a really simple recipe, and the hardest part is not eating the pickles before they are ready. You can add pimentos, sliced bell peppers, or whole garlic cloves to the vinegar solution as alternative options.
Amazing! Thought I was in my Mom's kitchen! Hubby, being British, asked me to cut the sugar down a bit next time, but for me, they were perfect. Just for the heck of it, I added a tbsp of dill and a tsp of mustard seed (white). This is a top notch recipe! Thanks for the taste of home!
These were pretty good, but even better on the 4th day, when I polished off the small batch I made! Loved how the cuke and onion were soft yet crunchy. I think a little mustard seed would be a nice addition, I'll give it a try next time. Will for sure make again, thanks!
I used apple cider vinegar because I don't think white should be used for cooking. I cut the sugar in half and they were still sweet. I was in a farm co-op this summer and had a lot fo cucumbers and bell peppers. My boyfriend ate a quart of these a week. They are so wonderful.
Just made my second batch today. First batch I added celery seed and crushed red pepper flakes. I mixed white vinegar, apple cider vinegar and water, half cup each. Today added a red pepper, and a jalapeno pepper trying for a little heat Hate having to wait two days, but worth it.
I cant review this honestly as I usually follow a similar recipe by adding tidbits of items in the reviews. what I did, after cutting the cukes, skin on, I mixed up the 2tbs salt, 1/2 cup each cider and white vinegars with 1/2 cup purified water. Added 1 tsp galic salt and 1/2 tsp celery seed. and medium yellow onion sliced thin then broken apart. they were really great. My first attempt too. I was surprised because they are so easy to make.
A great simple recipe for those who have never made pickles and want to jump on the pickle train. Note: it is okay if the pickles are not totally submerged at the start of the brine, since the brine should draw water out of the cucumber to submerge them further. Also, it costs like $1 to make. Great budget conscious recipe.
This is an amazing pickle recipe and so easy! Like others I cut down the sugar - I used a little less than 1 cup and they were still a little too sweet for me. I also threw in a Tbsp. of dried dill. Next time I think I will use only a half cup of sugar and use fresh dill. This recipe is definitely a keeper!
I cut the sugar to a half-cup and it was just right for me. I had just finished a quart of Kroger brand Bread-and-Butter slices and the jar was about half-full of leftover goodies, so I just sliced enough homegrown cuke to refill it, skipped the onion, and two days later in the fridge, they were even more to my taste than the originals. Experiment with the leftover juice and spices from other types. You may get double the enjoyment from the jar you bought and like the seconds even better.
Easy and tasted great! I cut the sugar down to one cup and I added some ground black pepper and some sliced red, yellow, and orange mini sweet pepper rings. I also added a couple of garlic cloves cut in half. My family can't get enough! I have made them four times so far from home grown cucumbers and onions from a neighbor.
10.6.16 I knew from my own personal taste that this was going to be way too sweet for us, so I did cut the sugar in half, giving us just the right amount of sweetness. Added some garlic cloves and sliced bell pepper to the mini cukes which I found on sale. Definitely would make these again.
This was my first try at pickled cuc's. LOVE them! I followed someone's directions to keep vinegar solution and cucumbers cold before combining, and they came out very crunchy. I cut the sugar by 1/4 and used apple cider vinegar (because that's what I had). I cut up the cuc's and onions to add to tuna salad instead of pickle relish--the BEST tuna salad EVER! Can't wait to serve them on July 4th.
This is my third time to make these today. My sister in law has a garden, and has been supplying me with cucumbers. My Mom used to make these when I was growing up, and they are yummy! First time made just as recipe stated, The second time I cut the sugar back to one cup just to see what would happen. Still great! I am going to try Agave today in place of the sugar to see what we think. 5 star from the start. My husband will not even wait a day to start eating them, so I am not sure what they would taste like when they are really done!
Yummy!! I cut down on the sugar but will probably add a bit more for next time since my husband loves sweet pickles, I also added dill and used a red onion for colour. I didn't even let them sit for 24 hours before devouring half of the small batch I made! Will definitely keep this recipe handy!
Chickadee
Rating: 5 stars
08/20/2014
I normally "eyeball" the ingredients and omit the sugar/salt altogether. Basically, I use 2 to 3 parts white or Apple cider vinegar to 1 part or less of water depending on my tastebuds that day ??. Red onion sliced into rings on occasion. Best after 24hrs in the fridge.. and an excellent midnight snack ??
I use about half as much sugar as called for. If I have fresh jalapeño peppers and radishes on hand, I’ll slice them up and add to the mix. They are wonderful on burgers or thrown into a green salad for a bit of extra zip.
These pickles are the best, and so easy. I made them, using only 1/2 cup sugar, 1 tbsp. salt, and added whole garlic cloves and a tsp. celery seed along with the onion. Will be making them again, without any other changes. Thank you Mona!
I can't keep jars of this in my fridge -- I keep giving them away to friends and family! The pickles are delicious as a side dish, as a sandwich topper, or just on its own as a sweet snack. I've already shared this recipe half-dozen times. Such an easy list of ingredients. The hardest part is waiting!
Delicious. I’ll never buy store again. Cut sugar down as others suggested, I don’t like sweet pickles. So about 1/2 c raw cane sugar. Added mustard and dill and used ACV. I’m trying diluting it some, as it’s super vinegary as is. But still super delicious.
This is the recipe I have been looking for at last for crunchy and delicious pickles! We loved it and the options for a personal twists was what I wanted. I did reduce sugar to 3/4 cup and added fresh dill in layers to the recipe and it was just perfect for us. I was about to gave up trying pickles after so many unsatisfactory results. Thank you Mona, this is fantastic.
Who is Mona? Anyway these are delicious pickles. We had an abundance of cucumbers and I made my second batch today. I cut them into chunks because I like texture. With diabetics in the house, I only used 3/4 cup of sugar the first time and 1/2 cup today.
This was my first attempt at making refrigerator pickles. Other than substituting Splenda (I am diabetic), I followed the recipe exactly. I'm not a big fan of sweet pickles so I was a little concerned after reading some of the reviews that I might find the pickles too sweet. Nope, that wasn't the case. I don't know if it was because I did not add or subtract anything or if it was because my cucumbers were fresh from the farm but the balance of sweetness and tanginess seemed to be perfect as well as the crunch. My husband who is not a big pickle fan really likes these and he typically thinks most things are "too sweet". These were a breeze to make and I don't think I will probably ever by store-bought pickles again.
Some of the best pickles I've ever had! I, too, followed others' suggestions and added a bit of dill. Thanks for a terrific recipe; I will definitely make these again - NO changes needed - they are perfect.
Hard to wait the two days but worth it today with that fresh vinegar, sweet and salty crunch. That and fresh garden tomatoes make my summer for real! Next batch I will add some garlic and/or mustard for some flavor depth.
