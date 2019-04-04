Bisquick Sausage Balls

I followed this recipe exactly, used room temperature sausage, measured everything out perfectly. After mixing and kneading until my hands hurt, there was still baking mix and cheese at the bottom of the bowl that would not incorporate into the sausage. I shoved all I could into the sausage. It made very dry balls with little flavor, but edible. I took some to my mother in laws, not knowing that she was making sausage balls, too. When I walked in and saw hers ready to go into the oven, I asked her why mine looked so different. I told her the recipe and she was shocked to see how much baking mix I put in. Hers called for 3 cups of baking mix, and made perfect little balls. This is WAY too much baking mix. Oh well, now I know!