These Bisquick sausage balls are made with Neese's sausage and are perfect for breakfast, especially during the holidays. I have provided the doubled recipe, but you can cut it in half if you wish. I like to bake half the batch and freeze the remaining in a resealable plastic bag for another day. This recipes works great in a toaster oven, too.
I make this recipe at least once a holiday season. Not only is it good as an appetizer, my family likes to have them for breakfast. When I make this, I like to use my own homemade baking mix and a mixture of sharp cheddar and pepperjack cheeses. They always get inhaled in this house!
To be fair, I will preface my review and say that I did not use the specific brand of sausage which apparently affected the outcome dramatically. I used Owen's. The proportions of this recipe created little hard dry balls with almost no meat. I cooked about a dozen as a test run, knowing something looked wrong, and they were OK hot, but as soon as they cooled, they were stones. So, to the remainder of my mix, I added a 3rd pound of sausage and they turned out great. If you look at other sausage ball recipes, you'll see the usual ratio of bisquick to sausage is 2:1, not 3:1.
I make this recipe at least once a holiday season. Not only is it good as an appetizer, my family likes to have them for breakfast. When I make this, I like to use my own homemade baking mix and a mixture of sharp cheddar and pepperjack cheeses. They always get inhaled in this house!
To be fair, I will preface my review and say that I did not use the specific brand of sausage which apparently affected the outcome dramatically. I used Owen's. The proportions of this recipe created little hard dry balls with almost no meat. I cooked about a dozen as a test run, knowing something looked wrong, and they were OK hot, but as soon as they cooled, they were stones. So, to the remainder of my mix, I added a 3rd pound of sausage and they turned out great. If you look at other sausage ball recipes, you'll see the usual ratio of bisquick to sausage is 2:1, not 3:1.
As the recipe was written, I wasn't sure if I was supposed to cook the sausage first like most other recipes. I cooked the sausage first and then mixed the ingredients but the "dough" wasn't sticking together. So, I added 4 eggs to the mix and that made it stick. They expanded and in the end, not in a ball shape, more like a biscuit. My husband thought they turned out similar to the biscuit at Red Lobster.
Well, I wanted to give it high marks, but 6 cups of Bisquick is WAY too much. I reduced it to about 3 1/2 for the 2 lbs of sausage and 2 lbs of cheese and added a bit of chicken broth just to make it easier to mix everything together. I also think raising the temp to 325 would be better. Several of the helpful hints that I read in different reviews include: line a cookie sheet with foil and use a baking rack so the grease drips onto the foil during cooking (that's gotta reduce the calorie count a little, right?), and use disposable latex gloves to mix ingredients together, and finally, use block cheese and grate it yourself. After those adjustments, the sausage balls turned out to be excellent.
Been making these for years. They are meant to be firm. Sausage should be uncooked when mixing. The ingredients should be mixed well until they become a paste-like dough. If your ingredients aren't sticking it means the sausage has not been thoroughly incorporated. Use your hands and mix and knead until you get that paste. Pull off smaller portions to make smaller balls. Golf ball size makes more of a biscuit than a ball. Recipe perfect as is if you do the required mixing.
I too made this recipe and found it difficult getting ingredients to stick together. Seemed like it was too much biscuit mix so I added 2 eggs and a little milk (1/2 cup) to moisten it. Seemed like it needed a little more sausage in the recipe as it was a bit bready.
These are really easy and tasty. I halved the recipe, used a little less cheese and added a little more sausage to get the right moisture level. These would be good with cantaloupe, strawberries, and honey dew melons for a fantastic brunch.
There is nothing wrong with the proportions of this recipe, but it is very important to use a cheap, fatty sausage and have your sausage at room temperature. My grandma taught me this years ago when I insisted on using Jimmy Dean sausage, and my mix was so dry I couldn't get the balls to stick together. Next time I used a much cheaper brand of sausage and it came together perfectly. Adding the sausage at room temperature helps a lot too!
I use 1 pound each of Jimmy Dean hot and regular sausage, and Kraft traditional shredded extra sharp cheddar. For those who say that it is too dry, you really have to work the Bisquick®? in one cup at a time with the cheese and don’t roll the balls too big. I roll them and freeze them on cookie sheets before putting them in Ziplock®? bags for the freezer, taking out what we need, cooking at 400 for ~14 minutes.
I like to add 1/2 cup milk, and some extra cheese.. but I use 1/2 sharp cheddar and 1/2 pepper jack cheese. I also like to add 1/2 cup of Parmesan cheese as well.... And I cook these at 350 for 20-25 minutes.
I believe this recipe calls for too much Bisquick. I ended up with doughy balls of baked Bisquick batter with a little bit of sausage in them. If I made this again, I'd cut the Bisquick in half and add a little more sausage.
This is a great recipe. Just don't try it with reduced fat or low fat cheese..ruins everything. It is a pain to mix together. If it is very crumbly, just squeeze it together. Sometimes I just give up and make a thick biscuit dough per Bisquick recipe, add sausage (uncooked) and cheese, then bake in mini muffin tins. Much easier and just as good...
I make this almost every week for my Sunday School kids. Drop the Bisquick down to 4 cups, trust me. Add a few dashes of Frank's RedHot. I serve it with "awesome sauce" - a mixture of mayonnaise, yellow mustard (just enough to make the sauce a pale yellow), and fresh pepper. Adding a little chorizo to the sausage mix is quite nice...
I only do half the amount of bisquick. I use hot pork sausage, mild pork sausage. If I have it it throw in a little Parmesan cheese. And I add some garlic powder and lawrys seasoning salt and a little milk to make it easier to work with.
David Cronan
Rating: 1 stars
10/22/2018
This recipe is a disaster! Way too much Bisquick; too low of an oven temperature; and too little time! Basically, you must change the ingredient ratio, the time to cook, and the oven temp to get this to work. Don't waste your time on this. Find a better recipe!
I have been using this recipe for 40 yrs.just follow the simple directions and it it GREAT! I really wish the dummies who gave this a bad review would learn how to read! and please STOP reviewing a recipe when YOU start altering it!!...one thing I do is not to roll them too tight
The recipe doesn't hold together. Added another .8 pound of sausage and still didn't hold. Had to run back to the store to buy more sausage... I have made sausage cheddar balls before with a different recipe and they are a huge hit at parties, but this recipe just doens't work.
Horrible. Fell apart in the oven and ended up with a pile of sawdust. I checked other recipes and they only call for 2cups of Bisquick. I can only assume 6 cups was a misprint. Thanks a lot! Trying to salvage the rest by adding egg and milk.
I’ve been make these for years. Never did them specifically for breakfast but as a hot Hor d’oeuvres. Very rarely, are there any left over to have this for breakfast! This is one of my go to recipes and it never fails.
Something is off with this recipe, a ratio or a step or two is left out. Just finished throwing my second batch of the this mess in the can. No matter how well i mix ingredients and compact the "balls" half way through baking i have flat burned dough and medium rare sausage.
I grew up having these yearly around the holidays. This is the correct recipe. You have to mix it really well. I usually either allow the sausage to get to room temp or microwave it to get it warm to helpnthe mixing. I make double batches bc my family loves these (even bought a huge bowl just to make them in). My favorite mixture is 1lb of sage mixed with 1lb of hot sausage. Also, mix sausage and bisquick first then add cheese can help with the crumbles. These are always a huge hit!
I made the sausage balls and I didn’t use as much bisquick as it called for. I use about 2 and a half cups to a lb of neese hot sausage and extra sage neese sausage. And I also added just a little milk to the mixture, they turned out great!! I did a half pound of each sausage.
My Meme ( Grandmother ) Made these EVERY Christmas Eve .....along with many other goodies.... These are THE BEST and Bring back so many Wonderful Memories to ME!!!! I thought I remembered the EASY Recipe but still had to look it UP! Thanks
I must say that I am usually reluctant to leave a review, I was compelled to it in this case however (even signed up for an allrecipes account so that I could). The end result was absolutely inedible. WAY TOO MUCH BISQUICK in this. How ever much you make, cut the Bisquick amount in this recipe by HALF. I made the half recipe and used 3 cups per the instructions (and half the other ingredients as well). They might as well have been golf balls. Plus they were nearly impossible to "roll" into balls. Had to throw away 1/3 of the mixture as it was unusable. Will try again with a better recipe.
I followed the recipe exactly as written for my first try, and I have to say that 6 cups Bisquick is just too much. They are very dry, and some of the sausage flavor is lost. I even added 2 eggs to mine, and they still came out dry. However, a little bit of spicy mustard fixes the problem ;) They are good, and a great appetizer or quick breakfast, but I will back off on the Bisquick next time for sure.
I’ve made these for years and use 2 lbs of hot sausage instead of combining it. I also like to mix my cheeses. 1 lb. of yellow extra sharp and 1 lb. of Old Croc Extra Sharp White Cheddar. as oven temperatures and elevation vary, I need to bake each tray for a minimum of 52 minutes or they’re doughy inside. More than 55, and they’re dry. This is something you just have to test in your first batch.
To get it to stick together let the sausage and cheese sit out an hour at room temperature before mixing it helps it mix and stick together better then cook it at 400 degrees for 15 minutes u don't have to use hot sausage u can use what ever just make sure your amounts are correct also neeses is the better sausage it's expensive but it has the best taste
I stupidly followed the directions and used 6 cups of bisquick. Too dry. Could not form a ball. I microwave some of the mixture to make it form a ball and baked it. Way too dry when they came out. Now I've got to try to figure out how to salvage all this mixture.
I make these for an appetizer before Christmas dinner. We also have them for N.Y. Day bowl games and, of course, Super Bowl! I use 1 lb. Jimmy Dean hot sausage, 2 to 2 1/4 cups Bisquick, 1 lb shredded sharp cheddar. (I find the finely shredded cheese blends in more easily, allowing the balls to hold their shape). Let the sausage come to room temperature. I also roll the balls smaller than a golf ball about 1". This will yield about 4 dozen.
I LOVE this recipe. I make it with lean ground beef instead of sausage and make a homemade marinara for dipping. It’s definitely a favorite for parties!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
08/04/2017
I have made this recipe many times with regular Bisquick and have always rec'd rave reviews. Tried making it with gluten free Bisquick; DO NOT USE GLUTEN FREE BISQUICK!!!! Dry, powdery, terrible taste and texture....I had to throw the whole batch out.
The recipe is a little off in the ratio of Bisquik to the other ingredients. Following the recipe, the ingredients did not mix together in any way possible to make balls out of. It was very very dry and crumbly. The recipe includes zero liquid so I improvised and added applesauce until the consistency made ball formation possible. Sorry, I don't know exactly how much to add. Someone else pointed out that the recipe did not specify cooked or uncooked sausage. I found the recipe elsewhere and it did specify uncooked sausage which worked. After adding the applesauce the end result was very good.
My family doesn't care for sage, so I used Jimmy Dean breakfast sausage and these are very good. Also a great cold snack while riding bike. In a zip lock bag, they don't fall apart. Good snack with a bottle of water.
Seemed WAYYYY too bready. I used good-quality sausage (Jimmy Dean and Tennessee Pride) good cheese....but they are dry. I may give this recipe another try, but maybe with only 4 cups of Bisquick next time.
This is the original recipe off the Bisquick box from when i was a kid and the taste is EXACTLY what I remember. Everyone has their own preference, but my family always used the hot sausage alone. These are perfect Christmas morning when unwrapping presents. Delish!
I have made this recipe many times with regular Bisquick and have always rec'd rave reviews. Tried making it with gluten free Bisquick; DO NOT USE GLUTEN FREE BISQUICK!!!! Dry, powdery, terrible taste and texture....I had to throw the whole batch out.
Great recipe! Everyone gobbles them up! However, DO NOT use aluminum foil to line your cookie sheet. It will stick to the balls and leave little aluminum pieces in them no matter how hard you try to remove them . . . We ate them anyway and you don't really taste it.
I'm not sure what happened with this recipe, but this is waaaaaay too much Bisquick. Fine if you want mildly sausage flavored mini biscuits, but these are nothing like Bisquick sausage balls I remember. I'd cut the BIsquick by a third, maybe half, but too late now...
I made a half batch. My wife does not like spicy sausage so I just used mild. This was the first time I used an electric mixer and it worked great. Used my dough hook and the mixture came out great. So easy I think I might make a spicy batch for myself.
Great and easy recipe!! I threw the ingredients in my mixer and then used a heaping tablespoon to keep the balls consistent. Then halfway through the cook time, I flipped the balls so they didn’t get crispy on the bottom. These were a popular item at the party.
Uh oh! First off, this is a truckload of ingredients. I cut it in half but had WAY too much baking mix. They didn’t puff up like the ones my mom made when I was a kid. I’m disappointed. And 30 min was over-cooked.
This is a good recipe but it doesn't hold together well as written. I had to add 1/2 cup milk to get the ingredients to bind together. I also tried 2 balls as a test and it was too bready. Once I added more sausage than the recipe called for and it came out great! I used a 3 cup mix / 1.5lb sausage / 1 lb cheese ratio and it was great!
I followed this recipe exactly, used room temperature sausage, measured everything out perfectly. After mixing and kneading until my hands hurt, there was still baking mix and cheese at the bottom of the bowl that would not incorporate into the sausage. I shoved all I could into the sausage. It made very dry balls with little flavor, but edible. I took some to my mother in laws, not knowing that she was making sausage balls, too. When I walked in and saw hers ready to go into the oven, I asked her why mine looked so different. I told her the recipe and she was shocked to see how much baking mix I put in. Hers called for 3 cups of baking mix, and made perfect little balls. This is WAY too much baking mix. Oh well, now I know!
Kelly Christensen
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2018
These are a hit at EVERY gathering. Can't miss with this one.
A friend introduced me to these but wouldn't give me the recipe, so I tried this one. WE LOVE IT! Perfect for a snack, appetizer, or even a quick breakfast! I froze some and baked them a month or so later and they were still great.
Six cups of bisquick made these VERY bready. I added another lb of sausage to the second half of the mix, and they were a little sausage heavy. I’d say either decrease the baking mix to 4-5 cups OR increase the sausage to 3lbs. Flavor was good!
I make these for my family and everyone loves them, especially my brother. I used a sage sausage with brand name Bass Farms (NC). I use hot if I don't need a mixed batch. If I need to prepare for various tastes I cook 1/2 mild, 1/4 hot and 1/4 hot with crushed red pepper flacks
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.