Bisquick Sausage Balls

These Bisquick sausage balls are made with Neese's sausage and are perfect for breakfast, especially during the holidays. I have provided the doubled recipe, but you can cut it in half if you wish. I like to bake half the batch and freeze the remaining in a resealable plastic bag for another day. This recipes works great in a toaster oven, too.

By Jana-Shay

Recipe Summary

cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
64 balls
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Grease a baking sheet.

  • Mix together baking mix, Cheddar cheese, sage-flavored pork sausage, and hot pork sausage in a large bowl.

  • Use your palms to roll mixture into 64 golf ball-sized balls; arrange on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until meatballs are no longer pink in the middle and browned on the outside, 25 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
649 calories; protein 24g; carbohydrates 29g; fat 48.5g; cholesterol 98.2mg; sodium 1297.8mg. Full Nutrition
