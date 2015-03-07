Easy Broccoli Casserole

Very similar to a family recipe that we have during the holidays only we use Cream of Celery Soup instead of mushroom. Then we top with Ritz cracker crumbs... Try it! YUM!
My family enjoyed this dish for thanksgiving. 2014
Way too much with using 2 cups bread crumbs. The bread crumbs were over bearing. Would have been better to reduce to 1 cup or use ritz crackers.
this recipe is delicious and so easy to make. I had rave reviews about this one. I added some mushrooms and also garlic and a bit of oregano
Delicious! My whole family askes me to make it! So fast and easy! Also good on the carbs! Only nine a serving!
instead of using cream of mushroom I used cream of broccoli. Instead of using 1/4 cup of mayo i used 1 Tablespoon of mayo. Add each 1/2 of teaspoon garlic, onion powder & black pepper. waited until 25 minutes then added bread crumbs mixture which my oven to broiler and put back in to oven &&& 5 minutes nice golden brown on top..
I followed the recipe and it turned out excellent. I will definitely be making this one again.
I added finely chopped onion and celery sautéed in a little butter. Instead of bread crumbs I topped it with crushed ritz crackers and dotted with butter. It was a huge hit!!
i changed a few things... 1. Blanched broccoli (instead of microwaving);2. Added an additional cup of cheese on top of broccoli/mushroom soup mixture;3. Substituted the bread crumbs/butter mixture with jiffy batter Sounds like it totally changed it! But have fun with changing recipes to make up your own.