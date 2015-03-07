Easy Broccoli Casserole

Rating: 4.47 stars
15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This is our family version/replacement of the traditional green bean casserole that everyone always brings. I am seriously in trouble if this is not on the holiday table!

By Darcey Family

4 more images

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 2-quart casserole dish.

  • Put broccoli in a large microwave-safe bowl with a small amount of water in the bottom; cook in microwave until tender, about 5 minutes. Drain liquid from bowl. Stir mushroom soup, Cheddar cheese, and mayonnaise with the broccoli until evenly mixed; pour into prepared casserole dish.

  • Mix bread crumbs and melted butter together in a separate bowl; spread evenly over the broccoli mixture.

  • Bake in preheated oven until the surface is bubbling, 20 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
362 calories; protein 9.2g; carbohydrates 25.3g; fat 25.5g; cholesterol 47.9mg; sodium 666.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (18)

Most helpful positive review

Anonymous
Rating: 4 stars
12/23/2013
Very similar to a family recipe that we have during the holidays only we use Cream of Celery Soup instead of mushroom. Then we top with Ritz cracker crumbs... Try it! YUM! Read More
Helpful
(15)

Most helpful critical review

Jay
Rating: 2 stars
01/03/2016
Way too much with using 2 cups bread crumbs. The bread crumbs were over bearing. Would have been better to reduce to 1 cup or use ritz crackers. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Reviews:
tina fraley
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2014
My family enjoyed this dish for thanksgiving. 2014 Read More
Helpful
(6)
gmlou65
Rating: 5 stars
04/03/2017
this recipe is delicious and so easy to make. I had rave reviews about this one. I added some mushrooms and also garlic and a bit of oregano Read More
Helpful
(2)
Donna Johnson
Rating: 5 stars
10/08/2018
Delicious! My whole family askes me to make it! So fast and easy! Also good on the carbs! Only nine a serving! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Kathy Scott
Rating: 4 stars
06/17/2020
instead of using cream of mushroom I used cream of broccoli. Instead of using 1/4 cup of mayo i used 1 Tablespoon of mayo. Add each 1/2 of teaspoon garlic, onion powder & black pepper. waited until 25 minutes then added bread crumbs mixture which my oven to broiler and put back in to oven &&& 5 minutes nice golden brown on top.. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Arnetta B
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2017
I followed the recipe and it turned out excellent. I will definitely be making this one again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Owood
Rating: 5 stars
07/07/2018
I added finely chopped onion and celery sautéed in a little butter. Instead of bread crumbs I topped it with crushed ritz crackers and dotted with butter. It was a huge hit!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Zakiya
Rating: 4 stars
03/10/2020
i changed a few things... 1. Blanched broccoli (instead of microwaving);2. Added an additional cup of cheese on top of broccoli/mushroom soup mixture;3. Substituted the bread crumbs/butter mixture with jiffy batter Sounds like it totally changed it! But have fun with changing recipes to make up your own. Read More
