I came up with this stuffed pork tenderloin with spinach and mushroom one day when looking for something new to do with pork. This dish is very easy to make and assemble and is so pretty to serve to family and guests. I like to serve this with a nice salad and roasted potatoes.
We loved the filling, but the meat was very dry - maybe too lean. I will give it another try and post another rating it I have better results. This recipe takes a few extra minutes, but I could see it would be a great company dinner; everything could be done right up to the point of searing it. Will give it another try and re=post.
tried this one out for the wife and turned out ok , but could have been better if i had the string to tie up the tenderlion and had cut it properly to flatten a bit better for the role.My wife found it a bit bland ( i used the wrong mustard lol)so i think next time ill use minced garlic and more of it .Joys of the beginner lol
I will admit I was a little nervous making this the first time for guests because it was new on this site with only 3 reviews, I used a pork loin center cut, one and one half lbs, followed the recipe exactly and it was perfect!!! Beautiful presentation! I just might add some craisins to the stuffing next time.
Incredible! My tenderloin was too fat and even after pounding it was still too fat to roll. Since the package essentially comes with two, I just latered it. I thought the flavor was outstanding! Best pork tenderloin I've ever eaten and hubby agreed.
We loved the filling, but the meat was very dry - maybe too lean. I will give it another try and post another rating it I have better results. This recipe takes a few extra minutes, but I could see it would be a great company dinner; everything could be done right up to the point of searing it. Will give it another try and re=post.
I have made this twice now and will make it again. I follow the recipe ingredients except I use a pork loin instead of a tender loin. I butterfly it out to 18 x 12. And follow ingredient list adjusting for the added area to cover. Roll it up and sear it on a iron griddle and bake covered 325 degrees for 1 hr. Comes out fork tender. Mmm
Delicious! My first time ever cooking pork and it came out incredible! I added a little parmesan cheese because I had it around and used chopped yellow onion instead of shallots because it's what I had. I also made some brussels sprouts in the same pan and they soaked up the flavor beautifully. Highly recommend!
We just finished eating this recipie. It was very good. Next time I'll mince the mushrooms more finely. I was also worried that it would be dry. It wasn't but I did make a sauce by deglazing the pan w/ chicken broth after sauteeing the mushrooms and then after the meat finished in the oven. I used an oven safe pan so I didn't have to transfer to a baking dish. I added some cream and a bit of unsalted butter to the sauce. It was just right. I'd love to add some red wine next time. We made roasted red potatoes and some roasted zuchini as well. Very good :)
I made this last night and it was delicious but I made some changes. I didn't have shallot so used half of a sweet vidalia onion. Also used a whole 10 oz package of baby Bella mushrooms, 2 cloves of garlic, 1/2 tbsp of fresh thyme. Didn't use sage because I had none, 1/2 tsp of salt, 1/4 tsp pepper, 3 cups fresh spinach and 1 tsp Dijon and 1/2 tsp dried parsley (didn't have fresh). Instead of prosciutto y used pancetta on the outside after I rolled before tying. Had to cook almost 40-45 minutes after searing. Tented and rested for 5 minutes. Will definitely make again.
Great recipe. I did make one change, instead of mustard which I am not a fan of, I added small amounts of sherry to the mushroom mixture letting it cook off each time. It turned out great! I served it with baked acorn squash stuffed with couscous. Thanks for the recipe! Easy to make!
This was a nice recipe to start the new year with! Very tasty. I made exactly as written and really enjoyed the flavors and pretty presentation. My prep time was about an hour saute to sear, so keep that in mind if you are budgeting time for a prep. Also, after 30 minutes in a pre-heated oven my pork was medium rare pushing medium, and I used 1.3 LB tenderloin, smaller than the recipe calls for. Next time I prepare think I'll preheat to 400*, and roast 30min. Thanks for sharing your recipe with AR!
Loved this recipe. Easy to make, the taste was wonderful. I used fresh herbs because they were available. I seared it a little longer to get a nice caramelization, so I reduced the cooking time slightly. - I have made this a few times now and will definitely make it again. :)
This was a great-tasting meal that everyone liked. It's important to flatten the tenderloin and get some help with the ties to get a solid roll. Mine came out looking good, staying together, and tasting great!
This is one of the best recipes I've ever used for pork tenderloin. I followed advice of other reviews, layering pounded sections of the pork rather than rolling it, and then cooking it in the oven at 425 instead of 350 for half an hour, and it turned out great. I used cooked bacon instead of prosciutto. I'd readily serve this to guests.
saskfoodie
Rating: 5 stars
10/24/2015
I cooked it for just 20 mins and to an internal temp of 145. I let it rest wrapped in foil for 5 mins. Pork can be slightly pink and way more tender and flavorful this way. Just need to cook it above 140 and your good. I used fresh Garlic instead. Truly excellent and my family enjoyed it
I WENT TO WEIGHT WATCHERS OVER 10 YEARS AGO THIS RECIPE WAS HANDED OUT AND PREPAIRED THIS SAME WAY BUT COOKED ON THE GRILL AWESOME AND ONLY 7 POINTS ON YOUR WEIGHT WATCHERS COUNT. BEST IF COOKED UNCOVERED ON B.B.Q GRILL WITH GRILL TOP ON.
I made for News Years dinner with a few enhancements as follows: package came with 2 tenderloins for which I had plenty of stuffing. I added 2 slices of provolone cheese for each tenderloin on top of ham and then added stuffing on top of cheese. Once tenderloins were stuffed and rolled, I sprinkled some celery salt on outside, wrapped bacon slices around each and then tied with string. I browned in a cast iron frying pan then finished baking in oven. Served with Green beans with shallots and roasted red peppers, black eyed peas with country ham chips and green onions along with corn bread. My family loved the meal-tenderloin recipe is definitely a keeper! Happy New Year!
I used what I had at home. I didn't have any prosciutto but I had lunch meat sized pepperoni so I used that and then I minced the spinach by accident while doing the onions and mushroom in the food processor but it worked out fine. I added parmesan cheese to the filling mix and swapped the sage for basil. It is delicious! Thanks for the recipe. I think there could be all kinds of swaps to get different flavors.
Heathins
Rating: 5 stars
05/02/2016
Tasty! I used only one pan throughout this entire meal. Sautéing the stuffing, browning the meat, and baking it in oven. No need for the 9 x13 glass dish. While the meat was resting, I deglazed that same pan with chicken stock and made a sauce with Dijon mustard, horseradish, and butter.
I made this for a birthday dinner. It turned out fantastic. I followed the recipe as written except that I added thin slices of provolone cheese on top of the mushroom spinach mixture and then rolled it up and tied it. I also made an Apricot glaze which I brushed on after it had baked 20 minutes, again when I took it out of the oven. it was moist and delicious and so pretty to serve. The 3/4 inch slices stayed together nicely. I served it with a simple green salad and Mashed Sweet potatoes with Cilantro and Jalapeno Pepper from this site. I also requested the butcher at my supermarket to butterfly the pork tenderloin for me and he gave me some butcher's twine to tie it. A little extra work but well worth it . Will definitely make it again
So delicious, followed recipe exactly. My problem was rolling and securing loin once stuffed. Next time I might trying using two butterflied, flattened tenderloins for easier rolling. BTW, the stuffing was so good, I might prepare it as a side dish on another meal.
Very tasty filling, with meat that was tender and moist. The only changes I made were to substitute uncured honey ham for the prosciutto (due to budget constraints) and to double the cooking time in the oven. The loin was still a bit too pink in the middle after a half an hour. I think maybe I didn’t butterfly the meat properly or pound it thin enough, so that may have been a factor. Still, I’ll make it again! Tip: If you’re serving roasted potatoes with this meat as the recipe author suggests, don’t throw away the fat/juice leftover in the skillet and roasting pan. Coat the potato pieces in it for roasting!
It turned out perfect! I used fresh herbs instead of the dried herbs and fresh garlic. My boyfriend is grateful there were leftovers and has made sandwiches for lunch. The only thing I would do differently is get a smaller cut of tenderloin but no one seemed to mind
Awesome and flavorful! I made this for some guests and my wife, and we couldn't get enough. I forgot to add the Dijon mustard to the spinach mixture before spreading it on the meat, so I spread the Dijon mustard before adding the spinach mixture. Also, I added provolone cheese, 4 slices, before the spinach mixture. Prep was more like 1.5 hrs, though. Will make this again.
I mostly followed the recipe, but with two major exceptions: 1) I put a little feta cheese on top of the filling in the pork tenderloin, 2) I wrapped the prosciutto on the outside of the meat. In any case it was excellent, and I will make it again.
I made it just as directed and it was great. Only exception I put some Apple cider in bottom of the roasting pan. I try to follow directions first time and changes next time so yes, I will make this again! Thanks for the recipe. Delicious!
This was a favorable stuffed pork tenderloin. The stuffing was perfect balance of flavor with the mushrooms and shallot and with those herbs. I could of pounded my pork tenderloin a lot better on one side. But over all my husband loved it and I will make it again for sure.
Made it for our little gourmet group and they loved it. Baked it at home, then traveled 30 mins. I think that let it rest so when we carved it, it came out perfect! I would prefer just a touch more mustard. Highly recommend!
Hate to say but yes made changes. First used 2 tenderloins no prosciutto used fresh garlic regular onion mushroom spinach and broccoli cheddar cheese 2tbl parmigiana some red pepper flakes tied altogether smells delicious taste even better!
Most white meats, especially pork, can be bland. This recipe was a disappointment. Knowing that white meat pork can be bland, and knowing that spinach and mushrooms are also bland, I amped it up. I doubled the Dijon mustard. I doubled the parsley. I salted the stuffing mix and ALSO salted the pork loin. I doubled the black pepper. I doubled the thyme. I pan seared the loin as instructed to get a tasty bark. This recipe is missing something and once I figure it out I'll try it again.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.