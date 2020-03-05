Honey Glazed Carrots and Pears

Rating: 4.38 stars
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

My wife and I put together this recipe for an office Christmas party, and it got rave reviews. This side dish is easy to prepare and has a great taste.

By Walter Jenny Jr.

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Place a steamer insert into a saucepan and fill with water to just below the bottom of the steamer. Bring water to a boil. Add pears; cover and steam until tender, 5 to 10 minutes. Transfer pears to a bowl. Add carrots to steamer, cover, and cook until tender, about 10 minutes; add carrots to bowl with pears.

  • Heat butter in a saucepan over medium heat; stir in brown sugar, honey, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally, until sugar has melted and glaze is slightly reduced, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Pour glaze over pears and carrots; toss to coat. Remove pears and carrots with a slotted spoon and transfer to a serving dish; sprinkle with parsley.

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the butter glaze ingredients. The actual amount of the glaze consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
227 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 22.6g; fat 15.7g; cholesterol 40.7mg; sodium 188.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (17)

Most helpful positive review

Baking Nana
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
01/05/2015
I used a very crisp pears steam the carrots for about 8 minutes and then tossed the pears into the steamer and steamed them for just a few more minutes. The amount of butter / glaze is over kill. I scaled that way back just enough to lightly coat the carrots and pears. The pears are naturally sweet as are the carrots they just need a light coating of glaze. The cinnamon in the glaze is a nice touch. Very good! Read More
Helpful
(4)

Most helpful critical review

Jan Shepherd
Rating: 2 stars
04/03/2013
Much to labor intensive. Carrots can be steamed for 5 minutes and then you can throw in the Pears for another 5 minutes. The recipe says simmer the butter/brown sugar part for 5 to 10 minutes. Ha! I didn't get to 5 minutes and the sauce was burnt. Just simmer until the brown sugar dissolves......and combine. After all this fooling around....my Easter dish "experiment" was a disaster. But I'll try the recipe again MY WAY! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Reviews:
clyrehc
Rating: 4 stars
06/18/2013
Very good; I'm just not sure why the pears are needed... I don't like pears so I left them out and followed the rest of the ingredients. Also I don't have a steamer and I like my carrots cooked through so I just boiled some carrot slices for about 7 minutes drained them and set the carrots aside. Then I mixed the rest of the ingredients together in the melted butter - once it was all combined well I added back in the carrots until they were well-coated. They were fantastic and very close to what I was looking for but I'm only giving this 4 stars because like another reviewer I thought the directions were much too complicated for something that didn't need to be. Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(2)
domesticwannabe
Rating: 4 stars
04/02/2013
I had carrots and I had pears so I went for it. Glad I did. It is very hard to find recipes that the whole family liked but this one was liked by 8 out of 8 at the Easter table. The only reason it didn't get 5 stars is because I save that for the "really really gotta try this" recipes. This is a good safe vegetable side dish with just a little wow factor. As a side note: It seemed like you may not need all of the glaze. Flavor is right just might be good with a little less. Read More
Helpful
(1)
vhanessian
Rating: 4 stars
04/17/2016
Way less time spent steaming pears more for carrots. Between the brown sugar and honey I had crispy bits of candy mixed in. Cut one or the other? Read More
Bonnie Heil Mullinax
Rating: 4 stars
02/03/2020
With the directions as written this never forms a glaze. The butter and brown sugar don t combine even after the sugar melts. I googled what could have gone wrong and all the pundits mention that you have to have an additional liquid such as water or juice in order for everything to combine and form a glaze. I will definitely try again though because the flavor was terrific. The pears in with the carrots was an inspired idea and really fantastic. Read More
MissIssy
Rating: 5 stars
12/09/2015
AMAZING! Read More
CABINFEVER40684
Rating: 5 stars
01/17/2016
This dish was so simple and fast! Even the little kiddo's loved it and that says a lot. Thanks for sharing this very tasty side. Read More
Gail Proper
Rating: 5 stars
01/22/2017
I was looking for a new recipe for carrots as I am not an inventive cook. I thought the combination of carrots and pears sounded interesting. My family raved about them! They will be made at our house again!!! Read More
