Honey Glazed Carrots and Pears

Rating: 2 stars Much to labor intensive. Carrots can be steamed for 5 minutes and then you can throw in the Pears for another 5 minutes. The recipe says simmer the butter/brown sugar part for 5 to 10 minutes. Ha! I didn't get to 5 minutes and the sauce was burnt. Just simmer until the brown sugar dissolves......and combine. After all this fooling around....my Easter dish "experiment" was a disaster. But I'll try the recipe again MY WAY! Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars I used a very crisp pears steam the carrots for about 8 minutes and then tossed the pears into the steamer and steamed them for just a few more minutes. The amount of butter / glaze is over kill. I scaled that way back just enough to lightly coat the carrots and pears. The pears are naturally sweet as are the carrots they just need a light coating of glaze. The cinnamon in the glaze is a nice touch. Very good! Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars Very good; I'm just not sure why the pears are needed... I don't like pears so I left them out and followed the rest of the ingredients. Also I don't have a steamer and I like my carrots cooked through so I just boiled some carrot slices for about 7 minutes drained them and set the carrots aside. Then I mixed the rest of the ingredients together in the melted butter - once it was all combined well I added back in the carrots until they were well-coated. They were fantastic and very close to what I was looking for but I'm only giving this 4 stars because like another reviewer I thought the directions were much too complicated for something that didn't need to be. Thanks for sharing! Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars I had carrots and I had pears so I went for it. Glad I did. It is very hard to find recipes that the whole family liked but this one was liked by 8 out of 8 at the Easter table. The only reason it didn't get 5 stars is because I save that for the "really really gotta try this" recipes. This is a good safe vegetable side dish with just a little wow factor. As a side note: It seemed like you may not need all of the glaze. Flavor is right just might be good with a little less. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars Way less time spent steaming pears more for carrots. Between the brown sugar and honey I had crispy bits of candy mixed in. Cut one or the other?

Rating: 4 stars With the directions as written this never forms a glaze. The butter and brown sugar don t combine even after the sugar melts. I googled what could have gone wrong and all the pundits mention that you have to have an additional liquid such as water or juice in order for everything to combine and form a glaze. I will definitely try again though because the flavor was terrific. The pears in with the carrots was an inspired idea and really fantastic.

Rating: 5 stars AMAZING!

Rating: 5 stars This dish was so simple and fast! Even the little kiddo's loved it and that says a lot. Thanks for sharing this very tasty side.