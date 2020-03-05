Baked Pears with Wine and Walnut Cream
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 397.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 5.1g 10 %
carbohydrates: 37g 12 %
dietary fiber: 4.7g 19 %
sugars: 27.2g
fat: 24.8g 38 %
saturated fat: 6.8g 34 %
cholesterol: 26.7mg 9 %
vitamin a iu: 383.9IU 8 %
niacin equivalents: 1.5mg 12 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 13 %
vitamin c: 15.2mg 25 %
folate: 39.1mcg 10 %
calcium: 81.8mg 8 %
iron: 1.2mg 7 %
magnesium: 55.5mg 20 %
potassium: 344.7mg 10 %
sodium: 20.2mg 1 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 13 %
calories from fat: 223.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved