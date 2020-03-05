Baked Pears with Wine and Walnut Cream

Sweet, fruity dessert. Garnish with orange peel and walnuts if desired.

By paparick

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 pear halves
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Arrange pears in an oven-proof pan with a tight-fitting lid; add red wine, 1/2 cup brown sugar, vanilla bean and seeds, and the peel and juice of 1 orange. Bring pear mixture to a boil; sprinkle with half the walnuts.

  • Bake the pear mixture in the preheated oven until pears are tender, 20 to 30 minutes, basting pears with red wine syrup every 10 minutes. Remove from oven and cool; remove the vanilla bean and orange peel from the red wine syrup.

  • Arrange the remaining walnuts on a baking sheet and bake in the preheated oven until toasted and fragrant, 5 minutes.

  • Place the toasted walnuts in a food processor and pour in the red wine syrup; pulse until paste-like consistency. Transfer to a bowl. Whisk cream, sour cream, zest and juice of 1 orange, and 2 teaspoons brown sugar into walnut-red wine paste until smooth.

  • Serve walnut-cream sauce over baked pears.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
397 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 37g; fat 24.8g; cholesterol 26.7mg; sodium 20.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

