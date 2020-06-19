Pomegranate Cranberry Sauce/Relish

A fresh and simple alternative to canned cranberry sauce. Made with fresh cranberries, this recipe pairs wonderfully over toasted bread and meats! If you find sauce is too thick, you may add water, 1/4 cup at a time, or as needed. Enjoy!

Recipe by malimomma

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place cranberries into a saucepan and pour in pomegranate juice. Cover and bring to a boil until cranberries begin to pop. Reduce heat to medium and stir sugar into cranberry mixture. Cook, mashing often with a spoon or potato masher, until cranberries have broken, about 5 minutes. Cover and reduce heat to low; simmer to fully dissolve sugar, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir walnuts into cranberry sauce before serving. Transfer into a serving dish and chill before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
259 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 55.3g; fat 4.8g; sodium 3.8mg. Full Nutrition
