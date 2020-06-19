Berry Cranberry Sauce

Great semisweet recipe for those who prefer less white sugar in their cranberry sauce. The blueberries and raspberries give it an added flair. Great on pie and turkey, it has become a favorite part of our holiday meals. Add more sugar or honey for a sweeter sauce.

Recipe by dumpcook

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir 1 cup orange juice, water, sugar, and honey together in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil and stir cranberries, blueberries, raspberries, orange juice, and orange zest into mixture. Reduce heat to low and simmer, mashing berries occasionally to create a thicker texture, 15 to 20 minutes. Stir pumpkin pie spice into sauce. Refrigerate at least 3 hours up to overnight before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
54 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 13.9g; fat 0.1g; sodium 1.2mg. Full Nutrition
