Christmas Ham Glaze

We use this every holiday for our Christmas ham. It is delightful. Hopefully you will think the same!

By puzzleperson

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk beer, brown sugar, Dijon mustard, orange juice concentrate, and cloves in a bowl until sugar has dissolved.

Cook's Note:

Score ham, pour glaze over the ham, and bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) at 10 to 12 minutes per pound.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
133 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 26.5g; fat 0.1g; sodium 149mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

puzzleperson
Rating: 5 stars
11/23/2012
Love this recipe! Read More
Reviews:
puzzleperson
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2012
Love this recipe! Read More
TammyM_63
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2013
You can really taste the cloves but the ham was very tender and juicy Read More
