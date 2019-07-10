Bacon Dijon Egg Salad Sandwich
This recipe has been in our family for over 100 years.
While traditional egg salad is always reliably delicious (and the ways Hubs prefers it), I often like to experiment with add-ins. In this variation I loved the additions of the fresh dill and chives, and bacon almost guaranteed this would be a winner. I did use mayonnaise rather than Miracle Whip (haven't had Miracle Whip since I was a kid) and I could see as I was adding the mustard (I used all Dijon) and the salt that the amounts of both were going to be too much for me. I used about half of what was called for and that was right for us - better to add little by little and taste to adjust. It wouldn't be egg salad without chopped celery for us so I added some. Rather than a sandwich, I used this for a light supper: a bed of lettuce dressed with a Lemon-Dijon vinaigrette and topped with a scoop each of this egg salad, cottage cheese and tuna salad.Read More
This was delicious as far as egg salad goes; however, I think I'd prefer it as a potato saladRead More
I don't keep Miracle Whip in the house, I used Hellman's mayonnaise instead. I had half of one red onion to use up, I ended up throwing in the whole thing. To add a little more crunch, I threw in about a half cup of chopped fresh celery. I did not have kaiser rolls, I used whole wheat bread. Out of one recipe, I was able to get five sandwiches worth of filling. Everyone really liked it, my husband asked me if I would make this again for his lunch this morning. I made this again but omitted the honey mustard the second time--he texted me that he liked it even more today.
Love egg salad and loved this version of it. Scaled this down to 2 servings for lunch sandwiches today. The addition of the bacon and the dill really do make this special.
It was pretty good but I am not a mustard person and this is very mustardy. I think next time I will use less mustard
Quick and easy!!!! So delicious!!!
After Easter egg decorating, we needed to do something with all the eggs. This recipe made all those eggs disappear in two days!Everyone loved it, and I only made slight adjustments. We are not purple onion fans, so that was left out. We also didn't have the exact mustard the recipe calls for, so I substituted a horseradish dijon for the regular dijon and added honey to the little regular dijon we had left...still turned out great. Definitely worth trying and adding your own flair!
This was so good!
This is good. I changed the mustard a bit. I used 1 T Dijon and 2 T hot sweet mustard. I ended up adding some cayenne pepper for a little more flavor.
Very nice recipe, added black olives used in sandwich for dinner and scooped and placed in center for a nice salad for lunch.
my dad usually just tolerates egg salad, but this was something he will ask for again and again. the bacon and mustard blended with the eggs really well. I don't use mayo in salads like this but greek yogurt, and i changed out the honey mustard for Bavarian sweet whole grain mustard.
Very tasty with the 2 mustards! A keeper. Used what I had on hand: ham; onion buns toasted.
i could not stop eating, had two for lunch-wanted to make more for dinner
I didn't have dijon or honey mustard. I subbed Russian mustard. Very good!'
