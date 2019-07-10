Bacon Dijon Egg Salad Sandwich

While traditional egg salad is always reliably delicious (and the ways Hubs prefers it), I often like to experiment with add-ins. In this variation I loved the additions of the fresh dill and chives, and bacon almost guaranteed this would be a winner. I did use mayonnaise rather than Miracle Whip (haven't had Miracle Whip since I was a kid) and I could see as I was adding the mustard (I used all Dijon) and the salt that the amounts of both were going to be too much for me. I used about half of what was called for and that was right for us - better to add little by little and taste to adjust. It wouldn't be egg salad without chopped celery for us so I added some. Rather than a sandwich, I used this for a light supper: a bed of lettuce dressed with a Lemon-Dijon vinaigrette and topped with a scoop each of this egg salad, cottage cheese and tuna salad.

