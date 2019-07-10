Bacon Dijon Egg Salad Sandwich

4.6
14 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This recipe has been in our family for over 100 years.

Recipe by AlwaysHungry

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Mix eggs, bacon, salad dressing, red onion, Dijon mustard, honey mustard, chives, lemon juice, dill, and seasoned salt in a bowl; spread onto Kaiser rolls to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
429 calories; protein 17.9g; carbohydrates 27g; fat 26.9g; cholesterol 376.9mg; sodium 887.5mg. Full Nutrition
