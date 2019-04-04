Champurrado

4.6
24 Ratings
  • 5 16
  • 4 7
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This traditional champurrado recipe uses tablets of Mexican chocolate, pinole (ground maize flour), crushed piloncillo, and warming spices to make a hot chocolate drink that's perfect for the holidays.

Recipe by Monmedel

Gallery
8 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place water, cinnamon stick, clove, and star anise in a saucepan over medium heat; bring to a boil. Remove from heat and allow spices to steep until water is fragrant, about 10 minutes; strain.

    Advertisement

  • Heat milk, chocolate, and pinole in a separate saucepan over medium heat, whisking until chocolate is dissolved and liquid is thickened, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat; add piloncillo and let rest until sugar is dissolved, about 5 minutes more. Pour cinnamon water into chocolate mixture and stir to combine.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
524 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 63.3g; fat 3.9g; cholesterol 6.9mg; sodium 276.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/15/2022