Champurrado
This traditional champurrado recipe uses tablets of Mexican chocolate, pinole (ground maize flour), crushed piloncillo, and warming spices to make a hot chocolate drink that's perfect for the holidays.
i love the thickness of this drink. i simplified the recipe. i put masa flour, milk, water and cinnamon in saucepan. i stirred until just below boiling and then simmered until thick. i did not have mexican choc tabs so i used baking cocoa and brown sugar.Read More
I don’t think that we made this correctly, but it did taste good. The only thing was the texture and thickness is what ruined it for us. The only thing we changed was using the corn flour instead of the pinole.Read More
Champurrado is normally made with masa (corn flour) and that is what I used instead of pinole. I left out the anise since I don't care for it. Good recipe with those changes.
This was delicious, but very thick. I will try it with just a half cup pinole (this was a pain to find; I went to a few mexican food stores)next time.
This was good...not as good as my grandmother to make. She was born and raised in Chihuahua and made the best champurrado ever! Something is missing from this recipe but I can't pin point it.
This was fantastic nice and thick as I remember. You can substitute cinnamon sticks for ground and brown sugar for the piloncillo or panels. Wonderful!
i tried thi and is very delicious
I did the recipe with the ingredients and measurements just as it is - no adjustments to quantities, and no substituting this ingredient with another. It's absolutely delicious. Good on the thickness and sweetness. Will definitely make it again.
I couldn’t find Anise so I left it out and used Maseca instead of Pinole. It was a little more chocolatey than I like but it was delicious nonetheless.
I followed the recepie and it's was ..just a bit lumpy. But had great taste.
Super delicious. However, I DO NOT suggest replacing regular milk with non dairy unless it is absolutely necessary. I tried it with almond milk this time around and it ruined the taste, for me at least.
came out awesome Grandma would be happy
I followed the recipe and it was very good. It was family approved...
Delicious and so easy to make!
I made this today as a test run before the holidays and it came out just how I like it, thick!! I omitted the clove and star anise as I didn’t think they were needed and I was right. I will have to use just a tad less of the Maseca because I whisked and whisked and couldn’t get rid of some of the lumps. Other than that, soooo good! Now to find a non-alcoholic punch! My picture is the one with white cup and black pot ;)
It was easy to make and it was delicious..
I could not find Pinole in time so I substituted with a 1/2 cup Maseca brand corn flour. I think even a corn bread mix would also work if you don’t liv
Muy bien It was a little bland but we liked it and we think our class will too.
Easy to follow recipe. Delicious drink!! My Mexican parents really liked it!!
Not knowing exactly what champurrado should taste like, when I got some Ibarra Mexican Chocolate disks, I saw a recipe on the package for it. I liked this recipe more, although I did not have any star anise. Oh, and I did have to use mateca (corn flour rather than pinole/masa. Again, I don't know what it should taste like, but when I tasted it with onlyi two disks in the mix it wasn't at all chocolatey. I could taste more of he corn flour than anything so added another disk of the chocolate. That was exactly what was needed. It was quite thick, but it was delicious. I'm glad that I have left overs to reheat for breakfast tomorrow.
I substituted almond milk, 4 tbsp of regular brown sugar, 6 squares of a Lindt 70% cocoa bar. Almost used regular corn meal, but that would have just sank to the bottom instead of mixing up in the liquid. Followed spices exactly, but next time I will probably double the spices. It's pretty good!
