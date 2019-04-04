Not knowing exactly what champurrado should taste like, when I got some Ibarra Mexican Chocolate disks, I saw a recipe on the package for it. I liked this recipe more, although I did not have any star anise. Oh, and I did have to use mateca (corn flour rather than pinole/masa. Again, I don't know what it should taste like, but when I tasted it with onlyi two disks in the mix it wasn't at all chocolatey. I could taste more of he corn flour than anything so added another disk of the chocolate. That was exactly what was needed. It was quite thick, but it was delicious. I'm glad that I have left overs to reheat for breakfast tomorrow.