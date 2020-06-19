Agua Fresca

21 Ratings
  • 5 15
  • 4 4
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

A nice fruity drink served over ice for a delicious cool-down on a nice day. You can use any fruit, but melons are the best.

By lkeene

Recipe Summary

total:
5 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place water, cantaloupe, and sugar in a blender; blend until smooth. Divide ice into two glasses and pour cantaloupe mixture over ice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
180 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 45.9g; fat 0.2g; sodium 21.9mg. Full Nutrition
