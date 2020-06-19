Agua Fresca
A nice fruity drink served over ice for a delicious cool-down on a nice day. You can use any fruit, but melons are the best.
The secret is too add some vanilla extract to it too.
I cut the sugar in half and still thought it was too sweet. Also, I just don't think I like cantaloupe blended like that. I think it would be better mixed with some other kind of fruit or flavor in with it. Thanks anyway.
Mistakenly added the ice cubes to the blender, so I guess I ended up with a cantaloupe smoothie, but the flavor should be the same as just pouring the blended cantaloupe mixture over ice cubes. I don't like things too sweet, so I did cut the sugar in half which worked fine for us (keep in mind you always can add more if needed). Melons' flavor and sweetness vary greatly throughout the year, and I think the success of this drink is dependent upon the melon itself. Most likely will be best when cantaloupes are in season. My husband wasn't crazy about this, but I thought it tasted pretty darn good, particularly considering it's February.
I made strawberry agua fresca and it was great! Like a non-alcoholic strawberry daiquiri! Yum!
Refreshing! Make that water COLD and it's delish. Cut the sugar BIG time (who needs 6 tbps of sugar in less than 2 cups of water anyways?!)to probably closer to 2 tbsp and threw in some Chia seeds cause I needed to finish off the bag. I'm 7 months pregnant and this was as close to a daiquiri I can get :)
Original recipe is fine, but something is missing. I put it all back into the blender and added a sprig of mint. Better. Add two ounces of vodka per glass and more ice, NOW we are talking! I will try the vanilla addition next time too.
We added the ice to the blender too and a splash of white rum... Everyone loved it at our Memorial Day cookout. I ran out of cantaloupes. I will be making this often. Delish!
So good , very refreshing drink . Love it .
I really liked this! It would make a great summertime party mocktail. I did sub out stevia for the sugar.
Sweet and refreshing, perfect summer treat. I added a quarter teaspoon vanilla and 2 tsp sugar instead of 6. i would recommend keeping the between 2 and 4 tsps.
Delicious! I'm nearly 9 months pregnant and was craving something refreshing. This totally hit the spot!
No need for sugar! The fruit is sweet enough. It is awesome with watermelon, honeydew. Sometimes I will use coconut or almond milk instead of water for a creamier version.
Substituted sugar with Splenda. Cool and refreshing! Next time, adding mint and rum!
Yummy!
I loved the recipe! It was simple and delicious and very easy to make. One thing I did differently with this was added a touch of honey and that put it over the top for me. Thank you so much for giving me a new summer favorite to share with my loved ones.
