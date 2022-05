Agua Fresca

Mistakenly added the ice cubes to the blender, so I guess I ended up with a cantaloupe smoothie, but the flavor should be the same as just pouring the blended cantaloupe mixture over ice cubes. I don’t like things too sweet, so I did cut the sugar in half which worked fine for us (keep in mind you always can add more if needed). Melons’ flavor and sweetness vary greatly throughout the year, and I think the success of this drink is dependent upon the melon itself. Most likely will be best when cantaloupes are in season. My husband wasn't crazy about this, but I thought it tasted pretty darn good, particularly considering it's February.